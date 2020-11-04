Alphabet necklaces have become a jewellery staple for industry insiders, we’ve rounded up the most stylish options to shop now.
The alphabet jewellery trend burst onto the fashion scene in 2018, when every industry insider desperately tried to get their hands on (old) Celine’s viral initial letter pendant. The desirable chunky brass pendants set off a trend that has since gone totally mainstream, and for good reason. One part sentimental, one part gloriously narcissistic, alphabet necklaces have a unique staying power of never going out of fashion.
Since Celine’s sell-out version, designers have been putting their own spin on the trend: Louis Vuitton delivered an art-deco kind of version, Chloé gold charm has a partially crinkled effect inspired by a piece of foil jewellery that Creative Director Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s son made for her, and Oscar de la Renta went all our ornate. It wasn’t long before of the moment labels such as PD Paola and Bar jewellery joined in on the offering too.
While some necklaces need an air of ceremony around them (pearl chokers we are looking at you), an alphabet necklace is a piece you can wear without occasion, and one that easily works with any existing pieces.
So whether you’re in the market for a subtle addition to your neckline or something more stand out, we have rounded up the most stylish alphabet necklaces out here.
Go forth and adorn.
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader bring its usual timeless appeal to the alphabet letter trend, serving up a classic contemporary piece in 18ct rose gold, 18ct yellow gold and sterling silver.
PD Paola
Using mixed coloured zircona stones, PD Paola’s colourful necklace will give your neckline a pretty pick-me-up.
Pacharee
Made up from tiny fresh-water pearls, Pacharee’s alphabet necklace is a standout sentimental statement. Wear yours with a simple white shirt for maximum impact.
Not On The High Street
Fans of Schitt’s Creek will know that Alexis is a big fan of this jewellery trend. Add your own Rose finishing touch via Not On The High Street’s affordable version.
Shop initial necklace by Charlie Boots at Not on the High Street, £22
Chloé
The mixed texture’s of Chloé offering make for a unique investment piece. Team yours with chunky gold hoops.
Accessorize
Part of Accessorize’s ‘Z’ collection, this simple necklace is the perfect layering tool.
Shop gold vermeil initial pendant necklace at Accessorize, £39
Bar Jewellery
Bar Jewellery’s alphabet necklaces were designed by hand ‘writing’ each individual letter using molten wax that is then cast in solid silver.
Oscar de la Renta
Leave it to Oscar de la Renta to bring some glamour to our necks. These ornate pieces will immediately elevate even the simplest of looks.
Shop Oscar de la Renta gold-plated crystal necklaces at net-a-porter, £250
Melissa Odabash
Whether gifting to yourself or gifting so someone special, Melissa Odabash’s Swarvoski necklace will add some necessary sparkle to any jewellery box.
Shop Melissa Odabash Swarovski Crystal Initial Pendant Necklace at johnlewis.com, £40
Lizzie Mandler
Lizzie Mandler’s 18kt gold Deco alphabet charm is handcrafted to a minimalist silhouette with a tiny baguette-cut diamond. Buy now and wear forever.
Shop Lizzie Mandler Deco diamond alphabet charm at matchesfashion.com, £375
Alex Monroe
Alex Monroe fans will know the brand for its cult bee necklace, but its the sweet intricate alphabet letter that we’ve got our eye on.
Shop Alex Monroe gold-plated floral letter at libertylondon.com, £135
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands