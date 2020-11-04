The alphabet jewellery trend burst onto the fashion scene in 2018, when every industry insider desperately tried to get their hands on (old) Celine’s viral initial letter pendant. The desirable chunky brass pendants set off a trend that has since gone totally mainstream, and for good reason. One part sentimental, one part gloriously narcissistic, alphabet necklaces have a unique staying power of never going out of fashion.

Since Celine’s sell-out version, designers have been putting their own spin on the trend: Louis Vuitton delivered an art-deco kind of version, Chloé gold charm has a partially crinkled effect inspired by a piece of foil jewellery that Creative Director Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s son made for her, and Oscar de la Renta went all our ornate. It wasn’t long before of the moment labels such as PD Paola and Bar jewellery joined in on the offering too.