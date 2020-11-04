The most stylish alphabet letter necklaces to add to basket now

Alphabet necklaces have become a jewellery staple for industry insiders, we’ve rounded up the most stylish options to shop now. 

The alphabet jewellery trend burst onto the fashion scene in 2018, when every industry insider desperately tried to get their hands on (old) Celine’s viral initial letter pendant. The desirable chunky brass pendants set off a trend that has since gone totally mainstream, and for good reason. One part sentimental, one part gloriously narcissistic, alphabet necklaces have a unique staying power of never going out of fashion.

Since Celine’s sell-out version, designers have been putting their own spin on the trend: Louis Vuitton delivered an art-deco kind of version, Chloé gold charm has a partially crinkled effect inspired by a piece of foil jewellery that Creative Director Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s son made for her, and Oscar de la Renta went all our ornate. It wasn’t long before of the moment labels such as PD Paola and Bar jewellery joined in on the offering too.  

A lesson in layering with Celine's alphabet necklace sat pride of place.

While some necklaces need an air of ceremony around them (pearl chokers we are looking at you), an alphabet necklace is a piece you can wear without occasion, and one that easily works with any existing pieces. 

So whether you’re in the market for a subtle addition to your neckline or something more stand out, we have rounded up the most stylish alphabet necklaces out here. 

Go forth and adorn. 

