12 & Other Stories pieces that’ll create the ultimate summer wardrobe

Physically shopping on the high street has been put on hold (for now) so it’s time to fully embrace the perks of a good online shop. The pros? There’s no need to queue for changing rooms, all the different ways to style the items we like are there at a click of a button and, well, the feeling of getting a delivery is getting us all through WFH right now.

And what better place to start than with & Other Stories? The virtual aisles are filled with the latest puff sleeve dresses, summery strappy sandals and cult blazers: it’s one of the hottest stores on the high street right now.

The Stylist fashion team has suggest 12 key items that could make up a carefully curated summer wardrobe. From a universally flattering dress style (you may already own it) to the shoes that’ll uplift your outfits, and your mood. These are the 12 best & Other Stories items that are worth shopping for summer 2020, and wearing way beyond.