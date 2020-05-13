12 & Other Stories pieces that’ll create the ultimate summer wardrobe

We’ve searched hundreds of & Other Stories items to find the 12 pieces we predict will sell out, fast.
Physically shopping on the high street has been put on hold (for now) so it’s time to fully embrace the perks of a good online shop. The pros? There’s no need to queue for changing rooms, all the different ways to style the items we like are there at a click of a button and, well, the feeling of getting a delivery is getting us all through WFH right now.
And what better place to start than with & Other Stories? The virtual aisles are filled with the latest puff sleeve dresses, summery strappy sandals and cult blazers: it’s one of the hottest stores on the high street right now.
The Stylist fashion team has suggest 12 key items that could make up a carefully curated summer wardrobe. From a universally flattering dress style (you may already own it) to the shoes that’ll uplift your outfits, and your mood. These are the 12 best & Other Stories items that are worth shopping for summer 2020, and wearing way beyond.
& Other Stories linen jacket
If we’re still having to wear a jacket some days then it might as well make a statement. This fresh sage style will be a go-to over summer frocks or classic jeans and a racer vest.
Note: Try styling it as a top over a slip skirt with trainers, too.
& Other Stories clutch bag
A clutch bag used to symbolise a night out with jeans and a ‘nice’ top, now, it’s this season’s key day bag.
Forget the box clutch from your teenage years, this time round it’s padded, squishy and super chic from all angles. This & Other Stories style also has a handle if you prefer to go hands-free.
& Other Stories strappy sandals
Switching WFH slippers to a pair of heeled sandals makes us all feel like we’ve made a massive effort these days.
Lilac is having a moment this season so this pair of strappy shoes are an easy way to try out the trend. They also come in classic cream too, FYI.
& Other Stories shell necklace
Bring a bit of beach style into your everyday looks by opting for shell jewellery. A micro trend last year, this time round it’s all about beads giving the look a refresh.
Grab a Choc ice from the freezer, throw on a summery dress and you’ll feel like you’re at the seaside, kind of.
Shop & Other Stories beaded corals and puka shell pendant necklace, £29
& Other stories mini dress
The universally flattering neckline of all time award goes to… the square neck. Whatever your chest size, this one will never fail to fit like a dream.
The long sleeves on this printed style will balance out the shorter hemline. We guarantee everyone will be fooled into thinking it’s a vintage gem – round of applause, & Other Stories.
& Other Stories leather shorts
Leather doesn’t have to be hidden away for summer, in fact, coloured leather is key for summer this year. Another way to try out the trend is with longer length shorts – style with heeled mules and a crisp white shirt for a new workwear look.
& Other Stories vest top
Try styling this tank under a white shirt with the leather shorts (above). The anything but basic vest is a winner that you’ll wear on repeat. From shorts to wide leg trousers, jeans or slip skirts – it goes with anything in your wardrobe.
& Other Stories white blazer
& Other Stories is known for blazers that always manage to reach cult status. For winter it was all about the beige wool style that practically everyone owned. Now, a fresh white version is taking the limelight.
Add over a slip dress with heeled thong sandals for a Kate Moss circa 1999 vibe.
Shop & Other Stories dropped shoulder oversized blazer, £120
& Other Stories tie midi dressA midi dress is key in any capsule wardrobe. The throw-on style can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. This flattering waist tie beauty needs minimal styling – just add hoop earrings and a colour pop sandal, and voila.
& Other Stories slip skirt
The satin slip skirt is still going strong this year, as are animal prints. Add the two together and you get this silky number.
Try it out with a plain boxy T-shirt and chunky dad trainers for a look that’ll work round the clock.
& Other Stories square sunglasses
Say hello to your new favourite eyewear – this could-be-vintage pair will add a hint of 70s style to any outfit. And yes, they’re under £30!
& Other Stories shirt
This is one of those items that everyone will struggle to believe is from the high street. The soft shade, attention to detail pockets and luxe fabric gives in the high end twist we can’t get enough of.
Style over Bermuda shorts with flip slops for a casual summer look that’ll work on repeat. Tip: A 90s baguette bag will complete the ensemble.
Opening image: @naaomiross
Images: courtesy of & Other Stories