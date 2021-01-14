From Zara’s zebra dress to Ganni’s all-over horse print – we’ve found the animal-inspired dresses you’ll want to wear this season, and beyond.
The day tends to start with one all important decision: do I wear a hoodie or a sweater? At this point in lockdown 3.0, it’s hard to know what is actually classed loungewear anymore. Our trusty, comfy clothes have had more air time over the last year than 95% of our wardrobe. And although occasion dresses can stay firmly at the back of the wardrobe (for now) there’s one easy dress style worth getting on board. It’s a fun one, too.
We’re all familiar with animal print – from classic leopard and zebra to python and even cow – but the new trend we’re coveting at the moment takes the entire animal shape and repeats it across the clothing instead. Welcome to the animal motif dresses. Wondering how to wear this cute trend as an adult? Look no further.
The trick is to stick to a design that features animals all over, instead of just a loan ranger – this simple trick puts the look firmly on the grown up end of the animal motif spectrum. The style of dress you opt for will also make a huge difference. Forget A-line, it’s all about sleek midi dresses, smocks and timeless slips. Keeping to neutral shades of navy, cream, beige and black is a safe bet.
Now the how to’s are out of the way, here are the dresses that will make you want to put your joggers to one side in favour of a frock.
Shop animal motif dresses
Ganni horse dress
Say hey to the horse print dress the #GanniGirls are loving. The ruffle neck, the horse print, the dropped hem – so dreamy. Make it work for winter with flat lace-up boots and a fuzzy teddy coat.
Whistles horse dress
Managing to make a galloping horse print look timeless, the high neck, universally flattering midi style with long sleeves makes this style the winter hero item we didn’t know we needed.
Zara zebra dress
On paper, a silky dress with zebras on doesn’t sound like a wearable item but when you see it, you’ll completely understand. This midi comes with a belt attached so you don’t even have to think about how to style it.
Object bee dress
All hail the comfiest dress around: the smock. The floaty fabric and loose-fit shape means you can throw it on at any time. Everyone will be buzzing (sorry) to wear this bee print style with tights and chunky boots.
Hobbs swan dress
Monochrome is key for spring/summer 2021 so why not get ahead of the trend with this dress you can wear already? Try it with sleek ankle boots and a slick of red lippie if you’re feeling fancy.
Shop Hobbs Eliana swan print dress at John Lewis & Partners, £69 (previously £149)
The Kooples leopard dress
Switch the usual leopard printed dress for all over leopards. The Kooples have shown how to do to so with this mini dress destined to be worn with ankle boots.
Shop short black dress with leopards, £157.50 (previously £315)
Olivia Von Halle snake dress
Slip into this cami dress for winter by layering it over a high neck top, and wearing with chunky boots and a cosy puffer coat. Trust us, it works.
McQ Alexander McQueen bird dress
A jersey dress is one of those throw-on-anytime styles you need in your wardrobe right now. Try this one out with thick treat boots and an ankle length puffer coat.
Shop MCQ Alexander McQueen printed dress at The Outnet, £72 (previously £144)
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands