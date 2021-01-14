Best animal print and motif dresses to wear this winter

From Zara’s zebra dress to Ganni’s all-over horse print – we’ve found the animal-inspired dresses you’ll want to wear this season, and beyond. 

The day tends to start with one all important decision: do I wear a hoodie or a sweater? At this point in lockdown 3.0, it’s hard to know what is actually classed loungewear anymore. Our trusty, comfy clothes have had more air time over the last year than 95% of our wardrobe. And although occasion dresses can stay firmly at the back of the wardrobe (for now) there’s one easy dress style worth getting on board. It’s a fun one, too.  

We’re all familiar with animal print – from classic leopard and zebra to python and even cow – but the new trend we’re coveting at the moment takes the entire animal shape and repeats it across the clothing instead. Welcome to the animal motif dresses. Wondering how to wear this cute trend as an adult? Look no further.

The trick is to stick to a design that features animals all over, instead of just a loan ranger – this simple trick puts the look firmly on the grown up end of the animal motif spectrum. The style of dress you opt for will also make a huge difference. Forget A-line, it’s all about sleek midi dresses, smocks and timeless slips. Keeping to neutral shades of navy, cream, beige and black is a safe bet. 

Now the how to’s are out of the way, here are the dresses that will make you want to put your joggers to one side in favour of a frock.

Shop animal motif dresses

  • Ganni horse dress

    Say hey to the horse print dress the #GanniGirls are loving. The ruffle neck, the horse print, the dropped hem – so dreamy. Make it work for winter with flat lace-up boots and a fuzzy teddy coat. 

    Shop Ganni ruffle-neck horse print dress at Matches, £215

  • Whistles horse dress

    Managing to make a galloping horse print look timeless, the high neck, universally flattering midi style with long sleeves makes this style the winter hero item we didn’t know we needed. 

    Shop stallion print dress at Whistles, £249

  • Zara zebra dress

    On paper, a silky dress with zebras on doesn’t sound like a wearable item but when you see it, you’ll completely understand. This midi comes with a belt attached so you don’t even have to think about how to style it. 

    Shop printed satin dress at Zara, £49.99

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

