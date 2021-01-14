The day tends to start with one all important decision: do I wear a hoodie or a sweater? At this point in lockdown 3.0, it’s hard to know what is actually classed loungewear anymore. Our trusty, comfy clothes have had more air time over the last year than 95% of our wardrobe. And although occasion dresses can stay firmly at the back of the wardrobe (for now) there’s one easy dress style worth getting on board. It’s a fun one, too.

We’re all familiar with animal print – from classic leopard and zebra to python and even cow – but the new trend we’re coveting at the moment takes the entire animal shape and repeats it across the clothing instead. Welcome to the animal motif dresses. Wondering how to wear this cute trend as an adult? Look no further.