You’d be forgiven for assuming that it’s only monochromatic palettes that are deemed forever prints in the world of fashion.

Given their chameleon-like ability to swap seamlessly in and out of seasons with minimal fuss, they’re a no-brainer. But it’s not just blacks and whites that form the most effortless sartorial backbones, but also animal prints, most notably those of the leopard print variety.

Ever since whimsical American label Réalisation Par debuted its animal print Naomi slip skirt – which spawned a thousand copies in 2018 – the high street and mid-market alike have been flooded with animalistic copies. Some are knee-length, some pack a colourful punch and others are floor-sweeping in a bid to make as much of a wild impact as possible. These are a few of our favourites.