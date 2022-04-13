Best leopard print slip skirts 2022 for all budgets

Animal print slip skirts are a forever fashion favourite – these are the 9 best to buy now

Leopard print is a forever kind of neutral for those in the know, and these silky, stylish slip skirts are a perfect place to start. 

You’d be forgiven for assuming that it’s only monochromatic palettes that are deemed forever prints in the world of fashion.

Given their chameleon-like ability to swap seamlessly in and out of seasons with minimal fuss, they’re a no-brainer. But it’s not just blacks and whites that form the most effortless sartorial backbones, but also animal prints, most notably those of the leopard print variety.

Ever since whimsical American label Réalisation Par debuted its animal print Naomi slip skirt – which spawned a thousand copies in 2018 – the high street and mid-market alike have been flooded with animalistic copies. Some are knee-length, some pack a colourful punch and others are floor-sweeping in a bid to make as much of a wild impact as possible. These are a few of our favourites.

  • Asos Design Curve bias leopard print slip skirt

    Asos Design Curve bias leopard print slip skirt
    Asos Design Curve bias leopard print slip skirt

    With a slightly bronzed hue, this leopard print slip skirt simply needs to be paired with an easy-peasy T-shirt and blazer combo for a seriously winning style ensemble.

    Shop Asos Design Curve bias leopard print slip skirt, £30

  • Dancing Leopard Renzo skirt in leopard print

    Dancing Leopard Renzo skirt in leopard print
    Dancing Leopard Renzo skirt in leopard print

    Dancing Leopard is a high-street stalwart worth noting if animal prints are your go-to. This slinky slip is crying out to be woven into even the most pared-back of wardrobes.

    Shop Dancing Leopard Renzo skirt in leopard print, £32

  • Rixo Kelly skirt in leopard

    Rixo Kelly skirt in leopard
    Rixo Kelly skirt in leopard

    Rixo’s fashion favourite Kelly skirts are a staple among the street style set and for good reason, too. They’re form-fitting and totally fabulous.

    Shop Rixo Kelly skirt in leopard, £185

  • New Look off-white leopard slip skirt

    New Look off-white leopard slip skirt
    New Look off-white leopard slip skirt

    If the classic brown-toned leopard print isn’t quite to your colour palette taste, then look to this monochrome slip skirt instead then.

    Shop New Look off-white leopard slip skirt, £23.99

  • Never Fully Dressed brown leopard skirt

    Never Fully Dressed brown leopard skirt
    Never Fully Dressed brown leopard skirt

    Never Fully Dressed’s wraparound skirt is a forever style solution to a fashion conundrum. Wear with all of your favourite fitted cardigans and T-shirts to really allow the leopard print to do the talking.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed brown leopard skirt, £59

  • Reformation Bea leopard skirt

    Reformation Bea leopard skirt
    Reformation Bea leopard skirt

    Earth-first label Reformation’s Bea skirts are a fashion dream come true: easy, stylish and crafted in our favourite forever print.

    Shop Reformation Bea leopard skirt, £150

  • Realisation Par Naomi skirt

    Realisation Par Naomi skirt
    Realisation Par Naomi skirt

    Cult for a reason, Realisation Par’s Naomi skirt sits just below the knee and simply needs a snug-fitting T-shirt for a 90s-inspired get-up worthy of attention.

    Shop Realisation Par Naomi skirt, £180

  • Simply Be leopard slip skirt

    Simply Be leopard slip skirt
    Simply Be leopard slip skirt

    When the sun decides to put her hat on once again, this leopard print midi skirt will prove to be the remedy to your warm weather stylistic woes.

    Shop Simply Be leopard slip skirt, £13

  • Galvan London leopard print slip skirt

    Galvan London leopard print slip skirt
    Galvan London leopard print slip skirt

    While certainly more of an investment, Galvan London’s leopard-print slip skirt will make the ultimate accoutrement to any and all of your occasions this summer.

    Shop Galvan London leopard print slip skirt, £595

