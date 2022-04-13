All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Leopard print is a forever kind of neutral for those in the know, and these silky, stylish slip skirts are a perfect place to start.
You’d be forgiven for assuming that it’s only monochromatic palettes that are deemed forever prints in the world of fashion.
Given their chameleon-like ability to swap seamlessly in and out of seasons with minimal fuss, they’re a no-brainer. But it’s not just blacks and whites that form the most effortless sartorial backbones, but also animal prints, most notably those of the leopard print variety.
Ever since whimsical American label Réalisation Par debuted its animal print Naomi slip skirt – which spawned a thousand copies in 2018 – the high street and mid-market alike have been flooded with animalistic copies. Some are knee-length, some pack a colourful punch and others are floor-sweeping in a bid to make as much of a wild impact as possible. These are a few of our favourites.
Asos Design Curve bias leopard print slip skirt
With a slightly bronzed hue, this leopard print slip skirt simply needs to be paired with an easy-peasy T-shirt and blazer combo for a seriously winning style ensemble.
Dancing Leopard Renzo skirt in leopard print
Dancing Leopard is a high-street stalwart worth noting if animal prints are your go-to. This slinky slip is crying out to be woven into even the most pared-back of wardrobes.
Rixo Kelly skirt in leopard
Rixo’s fashion favourite Kelly skirts are a staple among the street style set and for good reason, too. They’re form-fitting and totally fabulous.
New Look off-white leopard slip skirt
If the classic brown-toned leopard print isn’t quite to your colour palette taste, then look to this monochrome slip skirt instead then.
Never Fully Dressed brown leopard skirt
Never Fully Dressed’s wraparound skirt is a forever style solution to a fashion conundrum. Wear with all of your favourite fitted cardigans and T-shirts to really allow the leopard print to do the talking.
Reformation Bea leopard skirt
Earth-first label Reformation’s Bea skirts are a fashion dream come true: easy, stylish and crafted in our favourite forever print.
Realisation Par Naomi skirt
Cult for a reason, Realisation Par’s Naomi skirt sits just below the knee and simply needs a snug-fitting T-shirt for a 90s-inspired get-up worthy of attention.
Simply Be leopard slip skirt
When the sun decides to put her hat on once again, this leopard print midi skirt will prove to be the remedy to your warm weather stylistic woes.
Galvan London leopard print slip skirt
While certainly more of an investment, Galvan London’s leopard-print slip skirt will make the ultimate accoutrement to any and all of your occasions this summer.
Images: courtesy of brands