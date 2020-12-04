Staying in and dancing around your kitchen is the new party season this year – these are the outfits you’ll want to add to the strict guest list.
Forget the most common c-word this year for a second, it’s time to get festive and talk about Christmas instead. Though we won’t be attending work parties and gatherings like usual, that doesn’t mean party season is cancelled. Far from it, in fact.
We’ve loved spending time in comfy loungewear and pyjamas but we all need an excuse to get dressed up, and what better reason than the festive season? Whether you’re having a party in the kitchen with your housemates or dancing around the lounge with your live-in loved ones, the Stylist fashion team has created a chic edit of pieces you’ll want to wear for the occasion – from statement sequins and satin to sparkly jewels and swishy skirts.
Follow fashion influencer Ellie from @slipintostyle’s lead and brighten up the house with clashing glossy shades of purple and ochre and a hint of retro rhinestones like she has. ‘More is more’ applies in party season, so make the most of it and go all out. The fail-safe way to dress is by mixing premium fabrics such as satin, organza and sequins with gorgeous jewellery and rich wintery hues.
For further inspiration look to actor Tracee Ellis Ross, who demonstrated how to get the perfect at-home Insta snap with her extra sequin, feather and heels ensemble in the bath. The best part about getting dressed up to stay in is you don’t have to wait for a taxi home, the fridge is nearby at all times and if your heels hurt, you can kick them off in exchange for your trusty slippers.
Shop the party outfits to dance around the house in this year, and take out and about in the future.
Shop best at home party pieces
Whistles dress
Sequins don’t have to be gold or silver; give the classic midi dress a twist with this minty fresh style. Add an oversized blazer and ankle boots to keep it cool.
Roop bag
Do you need a handbag to stay in? No. Will it complete your outfit and make you feel like you’re actually out out? Yes. We’ll let this amazing Roop bag sway you into wearing one, even if it is just in your lounge.
Lily and Roo earrings
Accessorising your ears is an easy way to get ready for a home or virtual party. These earrings by Lily and Roo are absolute beauties and they also come in silver, too.
Kitri dress
Can you name a more fabulous dress? Kitri has ticked off leopard, feathers and a hint of glitz all in one package and managed to pull it off. Keep the rest of the look paired-back with minimal accessories and barely-there sandals.
Thebe Magugu skirt
A swishy skirt is basically essential for party season. Twirl around your lounge in this Thebe Magugu style and you’ll lighten up any room.
Violeta by Mango trousers
Put on your party pants, quite literally, with these sequin wide-leg trousers. The best way to wear these is by letting them take centre stage and sticking to basics on top.
The Own Studio scrunchie
The scrunchie has become our most used accessory this year. Swap the usual everyday style you scrape your hair back with, in favour of this satin one from London brand The Own Studio.
River Island jumper dress
When you want to dress up but also want to stay cosy, this is the one for you. The jumper dress with sequin skirt makes you look like you’ve gone to the effort of layering, with absolutely no effort needed.
Samsøe & Samsøe top
A sheer top is a party season staple. Whether you choose to show off your favourite underwear beneath it or layer it over a cami top or dress, it’s a sure-fire winner.
Shop Samsøe & Samsøe Madie polka dot mesh top at Selfridges, £80
Sister Jane dress
An organza midi dress is a simple way to step straight into party season. Go all out with this one and layer jewels, bright shoes and lipstick for top-to-toe perfection.
Daphine ringe
Daphine’s staple chunky ring has been given a sprinkling of stones just in time for party season. Not just for evening, you’ll end up never wanting to take this off.
Rixo dress
You’ll be the star of the show in this midi dress of dreams. An easy to throw on style you’ll bring back year after year, you can always rely on Rixo for a fancy frock.
Zara boots
These boots are made for dancing. Swing your tassels boots in the air, like you just don’t care, and finish this year in serious style.
Cefinn blazer
Want an easy way to look instantly dressy? Add a velvet blazer to a simple T-shirt and jeans combo and you’ll add a glossy finish to an everyday outfit.
Shop Cefinn Jamie cotton-velvet blazer at Net-a-porter, £360
Free People jumpsuit
For an alternative way to dress for party season, rent this jumpsuit from rental fashion platform Endless Wardrobe for just £29 for four days. If you love it after wearing it, you can also purchase it straight from the site.
Rent Free People Harper printed jumpsuit at Endless Wardrobe, £29
