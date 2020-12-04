Forget the most common c-word this year for a second, it’s time to get festive and talk about Christmas instead. Though we won’t be attending work parties and gatherings like usual, that doesn’t mean party season is cancelled. Far from it, in fact. We’ve loved spending time in comfy loungewear and pyjamas but we all need an excuse to get dressed up, and what better reason than the festive season? Whether you’re having a party in the kitchen with your housemates or dancing around the lounge with your live-in loved ones, the Stylist fashion team has created a chic edit of pieces you’ll want to wear for the occasion – from statement sequins and satin to sparkly jewels and swishy skirts.

Follow fashion influencer Ellie from @slipintostyle’s lead and brighten up the house with clashing glossy shades of purple and ochre and a hint of retro rhinestones like she has. ‘More is more’ applies in party season, so make the most of it and go all out. The fail-safe way to dress is by mixing premium fabrics such as satin, organza and sequins with gorgeous jewellery and rich wintery hues.

For further inspiration look to actor Tracee Ellis Ross, who demonstrated how to get the perfect at-home Insta snap with her extra sequin, feather and heels ensemble in the bath. The best part about getting dressed up to stay in is you don’t have to wait for a taxi home, the fridge is nearby at all times and if your heels hurt, you can kick them off in exchange for your trusty slippers. Shop the party outfits to dance around the house in this year, and take out and about in the future.

Shop best at home party pieces