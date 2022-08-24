Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
Fashion

Autumn fashion 2022: your bumper guide to what to wear in the cold

Back to school/work/life season means you’ll need a uniform to match. These are the autumn style essentials to prioritise this season.  

You might have formed an unhealthy, borderline toxic relationship with your Havaianas this summer, but the time is almost here to pack them away, along with your cozzies, linens and moo-moos. Don’t shoot the messenger, but if the recent forecasts are anything to go by, spine-tinglingly cold gusts of wind are on the horizon, which means one thing only: the return of autumn fashion.

Ha ha, I hear you laugh: there are only four seasons of the year, of course the third quarter is almost upon us. But that’s precisely what we’ve lacked this year: continuity, predictability.

The stop-start heatwaves and the waves of tropical rain in climes that are usually far from tropical have left us collectively in sartorial dire straits. Never before has dressing been so complicated, such a a 50:50 guessing game to determine which temperature will come up trumps today. 

Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
More is always more when it comes to autumnal dressing.

For those who relish the cosiness and relative stylistic comfort of the colder months, you may rejoice as we crash-bang-wallop our way out of the stifling tunnel of summer; for others, perhaps you’re already pining for your flip-flops and kaftans. Either way, there are silver linings to autumn dressing, the sort that give more than they take; you’ve just got to sift through the noise. As Matisse once said: “There are always flowers for those who want to see them,” and that’s never been truer than for transitional dressing – there’s always some aspect of it you’ll enjoy.

Whatever it may look like: autumn is coming, so be prepared and stock up because, before you know it, we’ll be wading through the bleak mid-winter and god knows what that’ll look like.  

You may also like

Your bumper guide to the autumn/winter 2022 trends you’ll *actually* want to wear this year

Best autumn fashion trends 2022

Cargo pants are your fashion BFF 

Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
Cargo trousers are a transitional style staple for good reason: they're simple, easy and fuss-free.

Denim is dead (sort of) and flares are as forgettable as the Posh Cheddar and Pickle baguette you had for lunch for the fourth day in a row. The order from the style set is to keep it cool – which is to say, warm – during autumn and embrace cargo pants. Don’t shy away from their slouchy silhouette; in fact, if you can’t beat them, join them, and try dialling the XXL up a notch with an equally baggy top. They say two wrongs don’t make a right, but in this case they absolutely do. 

A maxi dress is always a good idea 

Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
A maxi dress is both stylish and simple, but without giving too much away.

Maxi dresses for autumn are always a good idea – so shed any connotations you have of them with balmy days and breezy nights. To transition into the autumn months, they need a couple of tweaks: reach for long sleeves that will keep potential gusts of seasonal winds at bay; opt for sweeping silhouettes rather than clingy, body-hugging sorts; and wear with layers – always, always wear with layers. If there’s one thing we know for sure it’s that there’s nothing predictable about this weather, so always be prepared. 

  • Dodo Bar Or Isla maxi dress

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Dodo Bar Or Isla maxi dress

    Dodo Bar Or’s Isla dress is all the right levels of Balearic bohemian glamour. Pair with stomper boots and a stable of gold jewellery for an impossibly put-together yet effortless ensemble.

    Shop Dodo Bar Or Isla maxi dress at Matches Fashion, £297

    BUY NOW

  • Rixo Pia dress

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Rixo Pia dress

    Keep maxi dresses loose and oversized – sort of ‘off-body’ – to transition them effortlessly for autumn. All they need is a minimal mule and a seasonal print for them to enter the fresher months with maximum style points.

    Shop Rixo Pia dress, £285

    BUY NOW

  • Raey dropped-waist knitted maxi dress

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Raey dropped-waist knitted maxi dress

    Matches Fashion’s own-brand, Raey, is a purveyor of minimalism without veering into sartorial boredom. Simply spruce up with more-is-more jewellery and metallic accessories to bring it into autumn.

    Shop Raey dropped-waist knitted maxi dress at Matches Fashion, £595

    BUY NOW

The key lies in the layering 

Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
Keep your layers light and interchangeable to nail autumnal dressing.

This ought to come as no surprise to any eagle-eyed fashion fan, but layering in the depth of winter is crucial to maintaining a patina of prowess. Employ the use of softly padded gilets and light, quilted coats to insulate yourself without compromising on style. 

  • Damson Madder leopard gilet

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Damson Madder leopard gilet

    London label Damson Madder’s layering essentials are the crux of the internet’s insulating ensembles. Throw this padded number over a jersey and underneath a coat for you to peel off as the day goes on, should the sun decide to put its hat on.

    Shop Damson Madder leopard gilet, £65

    BUY NOW

  • F&F diamond quilted khaki gilet

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    F&F diamond quilted khaki gilet

    The key with gilets is to make them as boxy and roomy as possible, and to add a touch of sartorial jazz-hands, just add some outré accessories. 

    Shop F&F diamond quilted khaki gilet, £26

    BUY NOW

  • H&M quilted jacket

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    H&M quilted jacket

    Quilted jackets are a favoured fashion staple of the Copenhagen style set, and for obvious reasons too: they’re as easy to throw into a bag as they are to snuggle into if the weather takes a turn.

    Shop H&M quilted jacket, £39.99

    BUY NOW

The bigger the boot, the better 

Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
These boots were - and always will be - made for walking.

Your feet may have become accustomed to the slight fit of your favourite summer sandals, but – as ever – boots will be back in business imminently. The good news this year, however, is that all boots are welcome to this footwear fiesta. Since the return of the Ugg and the Moon Boot to the fore, this has become an open-minded space for any and all boots. All are welcome and all are accepted (but these are a few of our favourites).

  • Bobbies May boots

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Bobbies May boots

    Bobbies is the Parisian footwear realm’s best-kept secret. We’re loving its heeled May boots, but its cosy walking boots and pared-back shoes are all equally moreish.

    Shop Bobbies May boots, £210

    BUY NOW

  • Ganni Mid Chelsea boot

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Ganni Mid Chelsea boots

    Still looking for the perfect pair of stomper boots? Now’s your time to bag yourself a pair of Ganni’s super-shiny forever boots, which are a staple in all hard-working wardrobes.

    Shop Ganni Mid Chelsea boot, £355

    BUY NOW

  • Moon Boot Mars shearling boots

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Moon Boot Mars shearling boots

    Moon Boots aren’t just for the slopes now; wear them with baggy jeans and jumpers for an easy and cool autumnal get-up.

    Shop Moon Boot Mars shearling boots at FarFetch, £193

    BUY NOW

Waist-up dressing reigns supreme

Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
Waist-up dressing is perfect for autumn; keep your top half busy and your bottom half cosy.

How do we categorise the nebulous in-between sartorial requirements of autumn, which quickly descends into the freezing chaos of winter? Without swearing, let’s just agree that it’s difficult and often accompanied by the sort of emotional black cloud that can be seen from space. The solution to stop-start seasonal dressing can be found in the virtues of waist-up styling, the sort of thing that everyone was doing during the pandemic. Party on the top, business on the bottom.

  • Kai Collective Xyla cotton crop top

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Kai Collective Xyla cotton crop top

    If you’re not already familiar withKai Collective, now’s the time to get to know the label. Keep your bottom half ultra-flared and revel in that va-va-voom of the Xyla cotton crop.

    Shop Kai Collective Xyla cotton crop top, £90

    BUY NOW

  • Rixo Dallas blouse

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Rixo Dallas blouse

    Rixo’s blouses speak for themselves: they’re cool, comfortable and so versatile they can be trotted out year after year, season after season.

    Shop Rixo Dallas blouse, £165

    BUY NOW

  • Never Fully Dressed green gingham top

    Autumn fashion trends and outfit ideas 2022: what to wear now
    Never Fully Dressed green gingham top

    Bright bursts of fruity apple green are always the ultimate accoutrement to true-blue jeans. Take this example of waist-up dressing to the next level with a pair of statement earrings and a bold lip.

    Shop Never Fully Dressed green gingham top, £39

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our monthly deep dive into the world of luxury fashion.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty Images