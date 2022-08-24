For those who relish the cosiness and relative stylistic comfort of the colder months, you may rejoice as we crash-bang-wallop our way out of the stifling tunnel of summer; for others, perhaps you’re already pining for your flip-flops and kaftans. Either way, there are silver linings to autumn dressing, the sort that give more than they take; you’ve just got to sift through the noise. As Matisse once said: “There are always flowers for those who want to see them,” and that’s never been truer than for transitional dressing – there’s always some aspect of it you’ll enjoy.

Whatever it may look like: autumn is coming, so be prepared and stock up because, before you know it, we’ll be wading through the bleak mid-winter and god knows what that’ll look like.