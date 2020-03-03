The best aviator jackets to wear this season
Helen Atkin
- Published
No woman’s wardrobe is complete without a failsafe coat. Striking the perfect balance between elegant and understated, the aviator jacket is the piece that you’ll be wearing with every outfit for seasons to come.
Spring has arrived but dependable weather conditions have not. When faced with the prospect of rain, wind and even the occasional moment of sunshine in a single day, planning an outfit for the day ahead can seem like an impossible take. What’s the secret to dressing for the unpredictable climes of our temperamental island? It all lies in curating your personal library of coats.
Like an investment It bag, perfect pair of jeans or classic white shirt, a great coat should be the backbone of every woman’s wardrobe. The oversized blazer, the chic camel and the practical puffer are all worthy contenders for the title of must-have jacket, but for spring 2020 we’ve fallen back in love with the eternally cool aviator jacket.
Steeped in history, the aviator jacket first came to the world’s attention when used as flight-attire for pilots during the 1930s and 40s, and much like its military-inspired cousins the bomber jacket and the trench coat, it has never fallen out of fashion. Indeed, an aviator never goes out of style, making it the perfect investment piece to splurge on now and wear on heavy rotation for years to come. Hitting the sweet spot between casual and chic, you’ll find yourself returning to this wardrobe hero season after season.
From classic black and tan styles to vegan leather and faux-shearling versions, we’ve found the best aviator jackets to snuggle up in right now.
Stand Studio
Channel Scandi-street style in this faux-leather take on the classic aviator by Stockholm-based brand Stand Studio. The khaki faux shearling effortlessly incorporates spring/summer 2020’s favourite shade into this otherwise timeless design.
Shop Stand Studio faux patent-leather aviator jacket at Matches Fashion, £275
Shoreditch Ski Club
Bring all your wildest Top Gun fashion fantasies to life in this classic oversized aviator jacket. Whether you’re planning a country escape or an urban adventure, the white shearling collar, cuffs and trim are the kind of luxury that you can wear everyday.
Shop Shoreditch Ski Club aviator jacket at Far Fetch, £1,295
Acne Studios
Acne Studio’s sleek oversized aviator jackets have inspired hundreds of imitation styles, but nothing beats the original. This all-black version of their classic boxy design feels incredibly cool, especially when worn with casual separates by day and a little black dress by night.
The Kooples
Combining the best of the varsity jacket and the aviator, this hybrid style is one that you’ll be wearing for years to come. The tapered cuffs, bomber jacket-inspired arm pockets and black shearling collar create a sporty style that will look especially cool when worn with your favourite chunky dad-style trainers.
Zara
1970s-inspired style is having a huge revival this spring. Embrace the trend in this stylishly faded tan jacket, lined with ultra-snuggly faux shearling.
All Saints
Looking for a jacket that really does to it all? This jet-black style combines the best of a biker jacket with a merino shearling aviator collar to create a piece that is as cosy as it is cool. Best of all, the jacket comes with a removable quilted gilet to keep you extra snug on cold mornings.
Stella McCartney
A warm camel always feels chic, and this ultra-luxe interpretation of the aviator is no exception. As you would expect from cruelty-free designer Stella McCartney, this faux-shearling and faux-suede design is vegan friendly too.
Opening image: Courtesy of Daniel Fraser