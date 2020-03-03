Steeped in history, the aviator jacket first came to the world’s attention when used as flight-attire for pilots during the 1930s and 40s, and much like its military-inspired cousins the bomber jacket and the trench coat, it has never fallen out of fashion. Indeed, an aviator never goes out of style, making it the perfect investment piece to splurge on now and wear on heavy rotation for years to come. Hitting the sweet spot between casual and chic, you’ll find yourself returning to this wardrobe hero season after season.

From classic black and tan styles to vegan leather and faux-shearling versions, we’ve found the best aviator jackets to snuggle up in right now.