The best aviator jackets to wear this season

Helen Atkin
No woman’s wardrobe is complete without a failsafe coat. Striking the perfect balance between elegant and understated, the aviator jacket is the piece that you’ll be wearing with every outfit for seasons to come. 

Spring has arrived but dependable weather conditions have not. When faced with the prospect of rain, wind and even the occasional moment of sunshine in a single day, planning an outfit for the day ahead can seem like an impossible take. What’s the secret to dressing for the unpredictable climes of our temperamental island? It all lies in curating your personal library of coats. 

Like an investment It bag, perfect pair of jeans or classic white shirt, a great coat should be the backbone of every woman’s wardrobe. The oversized blazer, the chic camel and the practical puffer are all worthy contenders for the title of must-have jacket, but for spring 2020 we’ve fallen back in love with the eternally cool aviator jacket.  

The cult trench coat with a 10,000 wait list is back in stock

Steeped in history, the aviator jacket first came to the world’s attention when used as flight-attire for pilots during the 1930s and 40s, and much like its military-inspired cousins the bomber jacket and the trench coat, it has never fallen out of fashion. Indeed, an aviator never goes out of style, making it the perfect investment piece to splurge on now and wear on heavy rotation for years to come. Hitting the sweet spot between casual and chic, you’ll find yourself returning to this wardrobe hero season after season. 

From classic black and tan styles to vegan leather and faux-shearling versions, we’ve found the best aviator jackets to snuggle up in right now. 

