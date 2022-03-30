The skies might not be twinkling and shining bright anymore, but that doesn’t mean our wardrobes needn’t.

For it’s a proven fact that dressing for the weather you want encourages and teases it out of hibernation (OK, so maybe not a proven fact, but it’s a theory we’re testing). Which means one thing: let’s dress for the blue skies we want to be basking under.

But there’s one shade of twinkling blue that’s got fashion’s proverbial tongue wagging and it’s azure blue. According to resale platform Lampoo, searches for ‘azure blue’ pieces have spiked by 400% in recent weeks, which is no surprise given its ubiquity among the spring/summer 2022 collections.

In whatever style you choose to embrace it in, azure blue is a shade that promises to spark joy and tease a smile out of even the most reluctant of wearers.