All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Just because the sky is grey, it doesn’t mean you need to neglect fun and twinkling colours. These azure-blue purchases are perfect for putting a smile on your face.
The skies might not be twinkling and shining bright anymore, but that doesn’t mean our wardrobes needn’t.
For it’s a proven fact that dressing for the weather you want encourages and teases it out of hibernation (OK, so maybe not a proven fact, but it’s a theory we’re testing). Which means one thing: let’s dress for the blue skies we want to be basking under.
But there’s one shade of twinkling blue that’s got fashion’s proverbial tongue wagging and it’s azure blue. According to resale platform Lampoo, searches for ‘azure blue’ pieces have spiked by 400% in recent weeks, which is no surprise given its ubiquity among the spring/summer 2022 collections.
In whatever style you choose to embrace it in, azure blue is a shade that promises to spark joy and tease a smile out of even the most reluctant of wearers.
Hush Cersie textured dress
Hush’s easy-breezy dresses are a no-brainer when it comes to the warm weather. Simply wear this blue midi with your favourite trainers and allow its sunniness to speak for you.
Whistles frill-trimmed blue dress
What Whistles doesn’t know about dresses frankly isn’t worth knowing. This simple form-fitting frock is worthy of a spot in your warm weather wardrobe.
French Connection Nadia jumper
Given the chill that’s in the air, desk-to-dusk jumpers are a sartorial necessity. Throw this simple crewneck knit over the top of T-shirts and jeans to really embrace azure in all of its beauty.
River Island cut-out knitted top
The biggest takeaway from the spring/summer 2022 collections was that cut-outs and flashes of flesh are big news. Channel fashion’s love-in with both azure and flesh-flashing with this sleek top.
Ted Baker Ninora maxi dress
Now that wedding season is almost upon us again, it pays to consider what you might wear to grace your loved one’s nuptials. This pretty blue maxi is a no-brainer.
Crush Cashmere Muhu asymmetrical top
For an off-the-beaten-track cashmere brand that packs a punch, look no further than Crush Cashmere, whose Muhu one-shoulder jumper is crafted from the azure-blue wool of dreams.
John Lewis & Partners tiered spot dress
A dotty dress is just what your summer wardrobe is crying out for. Wear with lashings of gold jewellery and a pop of orange lip.
Coach Tabby shoulder bag
Coach’s Tabby bags are a street style favourite. Should you be umming and ahing over which one to add to basket, our vote is firmly in the azure-blue camp.
Pangaia 365 hoodie
Pangaia’s hoodies have ascended to cult status for good reason. They’re comfortable, cool and conscious too; what’s not to love?
Images: courtesy of brands