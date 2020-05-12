When your leggings are in the wash, a throw-on ‘anytime’ dress really is the next best thing to grab from the wardrobe. But, with hundreds to choose from on the virtual high street, it can be a minefield to wade through the masses. So we did the hard work for you.

Stylist’s fashion team has picked the best yellow dresses that’ll add sunshine into your wardrobe (no matter the weather), floral iterations that’ll match your garden backdrop and our go-to Ganni picks. Now, it’s time to introduce the next big summer style doing the rounds – the open back dress.

London-born brand Rixo included some of these beauties in their latest drop and naturally they’re already doing the rounds on Instagram on the most stylish women. We may associate this style with occasion wear but now they’re more suitable for daytime with classic styles – think T-shirt and shirt dresses – being given the flash back detail.

Before we delve into the shopping, let’ talk about bras, backs and skin on show. Some of us can go bra-free, some of us won’t want to. Some of us will enjoy showing off a square of skin, and – again – some of us won’t want to. There’s no right or wrong answer here, but cut-out back dresses really are suitable for everyone. So whether you want to show off your bra straps or throw on a long-sleeved t-shirt before the dress, there’s something for everyone in the selection below.

Side note: some of the styles we’ve picked below have strategically placed straps so you can still wear a bra without it being visible. If not, there’s the option of a stick on bra from Debenhams suitable for A-E cups if you want it to be discreetly supported.

So, there you have it. Here are the 9 best backless dresses that’ll transport you into full summer mode with minimal effort needed.