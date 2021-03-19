Being in the house more has altered our everyday uniforms quite dramatically. While dressing from the waist up for Zoom calls is fun, and buying luxe pyjamas just to get five minutes longer in bed before any virtual socialising has been a perk, many of us are probably ready for a bit of normality to resume. Little changes you make to the way you dress now, though, might be a helpful kickstart to preparing yourself to life post-lockdown.

Whether that’s starting to use your curling tongs once again, setting your alarm that little bit earlier or wearing your much-loved loungewear less often, there are lots of baby steps that can be taken. You don’t have to ditch home comforts all together, none of us are ready for that, but small tweaks such as swapping your slippers for backless (easy to slip on and off) house shoes are a small step to make in the right direction.