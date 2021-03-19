Swap your trusty slippers for a pair of slip-on fancy flats – house shoes will go with all your working from home outfits.
Being in the house more has altered our everyday uniforms quite dramatically. While dressing from the waist up for Zoom calls is fun, and buying luxe pyjamas just to get five minutes longer in bed before any virtual socialising has been a perk, many of us are probably ready for a bit of normality to resume. Little changes you make to the way you dress now, though, might be a helpful kickstart to preparing yourself to life post-lockdown.
Whether that’s starting to use your curling tongs once again, setting your alarm that little bit earlier or wearing your much-loved loungewear less often, there are lots of baby steps that can be taken. You don’t have to ditch home comforts all together, none of us are ready for that, but small tweaks such as swapping your slippers for backless (easy to slip on and off) house shoes are a small step to make in the right direction.
So, what’s the difference between the two? Slippers should be kept for when you’re settling down into your bedtime routine and house shoes can then be worn with your daily outfits. This way, you’re separating your on-duty and off-duty time in the house. Although house shoes have a hard sole compared to slippers that are often soft, they’re not to be worn outside of the house in order to keep them clean. House shoes are also the chicer, more stylish older sister of the humble slipper.
Some brands have tapped into everyone’s love for the new fancy footwear and created collections dedicated to the at-home shoe. Sleeper’s dreamy drop of bow-detail pairs in luxe fabrics have been a hit with influencers and fashion editors alike.
Then there are velvet pairs by Olivia Morris, satin styles at Aquazurra and the high street brands including Cos and Oysho have offered up paired-down, simple iterations.
Here’s our edit of the house shoes you’ll want to wear on repeat.
Shop best backless house shoes
Aquazurra shoesThe fuchsia pink combined with the tassel pompom and golden heel detail gives this Aquazurra pair 360 degree perfection. Swoon.
Shop Aquazurra Powder Puff pompom-embellished suede slipper at The Outnet, £242 (previously £440)
Oysho shoes
Fluff-lined shoes are a win-win all round. Cosy, but also airy, no doubt you’ll wear these all day every day from here on out.
Cos shoes
Made from a soft leather with a fluffy wool lining, these sleek shoes are the stylish alternative to classic slippers.
Hush shoes
Update your slipper boots with this fluffy sandal style instead for spring. In cream, navy, grey or leopard print, pick your pair depending on your style.
Olivia Morris shoes
Pre-order these glorious green velvet shoes and you won’t regret it. Handmade in Spain, the bow detail reminds us of Dorothy’s shoes in The Wizard of Oz.
Sleeper shoes
Sleeper is the go-to brand for fancy sleepwear and its house shoes are some of the finest around. This satin slip-on pair will go with every outfit you own.
A Piedi shoes
Satin slippers with a leather sole, these ruched beauties are available with or without the bow. All profits from each pair sold also goes to Refuge; helping tackle the issue of violence and abuse of women and children.
Gucci shoes
A house shoe round up wouldn’t be complete without a Gucci slider. This shearling-lined style will see you across all seasons.
Shop Gucci Fria horsebit-detailed canvas slippers at Net-a-Porter, £520
Images: courtesy of brands