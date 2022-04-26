All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Forget skinnies, kickflares and straights: this spring, it’s all about the supersized, XXL baggy jeans.
In the pantheon of jeans, not all were created equally. From skinny (which are now cheugy, FYI) to wide-legged inky indigo flares, there are jeans and then there are those that exist in an entirely different realm to the rest thanks to their comfort, ease and simplicity.
Fashion’s current flirtation with supersized baggy jeans has, in case you’re wondering, bumped all other denim creations to the back of the queue. These are jeans that, after endorsements from Gigi, Bella et al, have enjoyed a speedy ascent to the fashion fore.
The thought of baggy jeans may fill you with dread, and for that you wouldn’t be alone, but there are ways to make this roomy family of denim work for you. With ye olde faithful stomper boots, they’re a breezy dream. With a fitted T-shirt, trainers and a trench coat, they’re smart-casualwear made simple. They are the form of denim that isn’t constraining or restrictive – but just downright wonderful. Don’t believe us? Just try out one of these pairs for proof and see for yourself.
Asos Design Curve slouchy mum jeans
Forget dad jeans, this summer it’s all about the mum jeans. Slightly roomier, more capacious yet nipped-in in all the right places, this slouchy pair of denims will stand the test of time.
Cos wide-leg low-rise jeans
The thought of low-rise jeans might fill you with dread, but don’t let it. Simply embrace this true-blue pair and wear with elevated sandals all summer long.
The Ragged Priest low-rise baggy jeans
Baggy jeans needn’t just be crafted from true blues and inky blacks, embrace colour with this salmon-toned pair courtesy of The Ragged Priest.
Shop The Ragged Priest low-rise baggy jeans at Free People, £88
Lucy & Yak Cole jeans
Lucy & Yak is the brand known for its comfort-first wares, and its denim department is no exception. A truly forever pair of baggy jeans if ever we saw them.
Asos Design Curve dad jeans
Acid wash and baggy jeans might sound like an 80s fever dream, but they come together seamlessly in this pair courtesy of Asos.
Anthropologie Pilcro The Pleated baggy jeans
With a light and fluid silhouette, Anthropologie’s baggy jeans are a dream come true for those who love their trews easy and breezy.
Levi's high-waisted mom jeans
What Levi’s doesn’t know about jeans isn’t worth knowing. Its high-waisted mom jeans are perfect for down days when nothing else will suffice but jeans-and-a-nice-top.
Cotton On baggy straight jeans
Cotton On is the basics brand worth noting. Known for its simple shirts and no-messing-around fashion, even its jeans are a total wonder.
Pangaia women's hemp high-rise jeans
The brand known for its stellar sweats has branched into denim for the first time, and to rapturous applause from fashion insiders. Opt for this dark blue pair and size up for the super-baggy fit.
Asos Collusion baggy extreme dad jeans
Asos’ baggy oversized jeans are perfect when they look like they’ve been beaten up a bit, and this slightly acid-washed pair is a case in point.
Gap high-rise 90s jeans
With a slightly nostalgic 90s touch to them, Gap’s high-waisted retro jeans are a no-brainer. Wear with an oversized crew-neck sweatshirt and New Balances for the style set’s favourite way to wear them.
