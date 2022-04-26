In the pantheon of jeans, not all were created equally. From skinny (which are now cheugy, FYI) to wide-legged inky indigo flares, there are jeans and then there are those that exist in an entirely different realm to the rest thanks to their comfort, ease and simplicity.

Fashion’s current flirtation with supersized baggy jeans has, in case you’re wondering, bumped all other denim creations to the back of the queue. These are jeans that, after endorsements from Gigi, Bella et al, have enjoyed a speedy ascent to the fashion fore.

The thought of baggy jeans may fill you with dread, and for that you wouldn’t be alone, but there are ways to make this roomy family of denim work for you. With ye olde faithful stomper boots, they’re a breezy dream. With a fitted T-shirt, trainers and a trench coat, they’re smart-casualwear made simple. They are the form of denim that isn’t constraining or restrictive – but just downright wonderful. Don’t believe us? Just try out one of these pairs for proof and see for yourself.