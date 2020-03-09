Best baguette handbags to shop online for spring 2020

The 90s are back in a big way. Slip dresses, hair clips, leather jackets and the baguette bag are all returning to the runway. Snap up a piece of the trend with these chic baguette bags.
The return of 90s accessories has been impossible to miss. Scrunchies and pearl clips have adorned hair, chokers have garnered necks, slip dresses have been re-introduced to our wardrobes - and if the street style at the most recent shows is anything to go by, the classic 90s style bag has returned in full force.
Whilst Jennifer Anniston and Drew Barrymore might have been the original poster girls, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber have frequently been spotted sporting the baguette style bag around New York, whilst simultaneously dressed in their equally nostalgic clothes. Depop searches for ‘90s bag’ have also seen a serious increase.
The bag is a mixture of both practical (unlike the miniature Chiquito bags famously flounced at the Jacquemus runway) and a chic with a hint of tongue-in-cheek Regina George for good measure (only if it’s pink, of course).
Add one to your everyday jeans, crop top and cardigan look to add a vintage kick, or as an accessory to a midi dress and kitten heels to recreate your favourite Carrie Bradshaw look. From new H&M to the classic nylon Prada shoulder bag, here are the best 90s bags for the season ahead, and based on their timeless appeal, a lot longer than that.
Staud
Wear this zebra print bag with low-rise jeans and a cropped cardigan for a Kendall Jenner approved look.
Shop Staud Tommy beaded bag, £195
Georgia Jay
The mock-croc bag is a staple in any woman’s wardrobe, and this one from Georgia Ray is a favourite.
Shop Georgia Jay baguette shoulder bag at Moda Operandi, £196
Loeffler Randall
Add a bit of sparkle with this satin bag, which is covered in glimmering crystals and perfect for a night out.
Shop Loeffler Randall Marleigh beaded baguette bag, £227
Urban Outfitters
This versatile, silk shoulder bag from Urban Outfitters will add some vintage flair to an everyday look.
Shop UO satin shoulder bag, £26
Prada
Brighten up a LBD with the most iconic shoulder bag from Prada, available in a wide range of colours for every occasion.
Shop Prada Re-Edition 2005 nylon and Saffiano leather mini-bag, £535
H&M
Chains are back in - and so is leather. This glossy patent leather shoulder bag ticks two boxes that need to be checked off this season.
Shop H&M patent handbag, £12.99
Etro
This tan and paisley print bag from Etro is the must-have bourgeois accessory.
Shop Etro branded foldover shoulder bag at Farfetch, £940
My Accessories London
Sometimes, less is more – especially when it comes to this simple ASOS black and white bag that takes on a classic baguette shape.
Shop My Accessories London 90’s shoulder bag in mono at ASOS, £22
Vanina
Picture this glam bag with a silk black slip dress and gold jewellery. A disc-embellished treat with faux pearls is too tempting not to buy.
Shop Vanina The Boutons D’Or baguette, £277
Images courtesy of brands.
Words courtesy of Bella Haines.