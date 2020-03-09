Best baguette handbags to shop online for spring 2020

The return of 90s accessories has been impossible to miss. Scrunchies and pearl clips have adorned hair , chokers have garnered necks, slip dresses have been re-introduced to our wardrobes - and if the street style at the most recent shows is anything to go by, the classic 90s style bag has returned in full force.

Whilst Jennifer Anniston and Drew Barrymore might have been the original poster girls, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber have frequently been spotted sporting the baguette style bag around New York, whilst simultaneously dressed in their equally nostalgic clothes. Depop searches for ‘90s bag’ have also seen a serious increase.

The bag is a mixture of both practical (unlike the miniature Chiquito bags famously flounced at the Jacquemus runway) and a chic with a hint of tongue-in-cheek Regina George for good measure (only if it’s pink, of course).