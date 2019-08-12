This 90s handbag might be a fashion throwback, but it’s making huge waves in 2019

Whether you’re still in summer mode, or already looking to new season collections dropping online daily, there’s one item that works across all seasons: the baguette bag.

You may remember the long, short handled shoulder bag from the 90s and 00s. Back then, they were practically the icing on the cake to every ‘jeans and a nice top’ combo, and now they’re back.

Of course, there are other styles like the half moon bags and the micro minis (naturally including Jacquemus) that are getting our attention, but the shoulder bag has been around for a while and shows no sign of going anywhere. So, how do you style them?