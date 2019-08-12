This 90s handbag might be a fashion throwback, but it’s making huge waves in 2019
This classic 90s bag is back in a very big way, everyone, so get ready to feel incredibly nostalgic…
Whether you’re still in summer mode, or already looking to new season collections dropping online daily, there’s one item that works across all seasons: the baguette bag.
You may remember the long, short handled shoulder bag from the 90s and 00s. Back then, they were practically the icing on the cake to every ‘jeans and a nice top’ combo, and now they’re back.
Of course, there are other styles like the half moon bags and the micro minis (naturally including Jacquemus) that are getting our attention, but the shoulder bag has been around for a while and shows no sign of going anywhere. So, how do you style them?
French influencer Adenorah (seen above) shows how to style the baguette bag with a hint of Parisian chic. Teaming with oval sunglasses, a Faithfull The Brand milkmaid style dress (they’re also key this year) and fail-safe flip flops.
The shoulder bag is one of those styles you can incorporate into any outfit. From day to after dark they’re the accessory that’ll work round the clock. This is why when our fashion team spotted even more styles popping up in the ‘new in’ sections of everyone’s favourite brands – including Zara, Topshop and Mango – they took it upon themselves to show you the best ones.
From high street to original Fendi options from the pre-loved sections, these are the best baguette bags to shop, and wear, for 2019.
Mango croc-effect baguette bag
If you want a bag that’ll go effortlessly with any outfit you own (no thought required), then of course you need to go for black.
This glossy Mango style is the under £30 update you’ll wear on repeat from this season, to the next.
£29.99, Mango
Zara baguette bag with buckle
We already know that Zara is the go-to for affordable accessory updates. This time, it’s the selection of baguette bags we have our eye on.
Wear this dusty pink beauty with a tonal outfit for a winning look.
£29.99, Zara
By Far Miranda snake-effect leather shoulder bag
By Far is known for their bags. In fact, they’ve had so many ‘it’ styles it’s hard for even our fashion team to keep up.
Meet Miranda, the new season baguette bag that’s already sold out on most sites. Snake print will update any outfit, from a moody floral dress to jeans and a tee.
£530, By Far
Farfetch pre-owned mamma baguette shoulder bag
If you want a true 90s hit, then look to the pre-owned section on Farfetch.
Filled with original Fendi and Dior baguette bags – they’re the ones you’ll buy now, and love forever.
£1,247, Fendi
Topshop glimpse diamante shoulder bag
There’s no doubt about it. Along with baguette bags, anklets and hair clips, there’s also 90s diamantes to add to the throwback accessory mix.
Tick off two micro trends in one with this Topshop embellished beauty.
£27, Topshop
Little Liffner baguette mini patent leather bag
We’ve already told you that mini bags are are go-to for summer, so it makes sense that there’s now a mini baguette bag.
It’s basically a two-for-one buy if you ask us!
£396, Little Liffner
By Far Rachel snake effect shoulder bag
Another snake By Far bag to go for, this one is for those who like a splash of colour.
The fashion team already put By Far on the top five under £300 designer bag list, and you can see why.
£285, By Far
Opening image: Getty