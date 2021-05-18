As we take our first baby steps out of lockdown, let’s spare a thought for the shoes on our feet as we hit the streets and even the office (remember the office?) once more. Yes, chunky sandals, stomper boots and dad trainers are all good and well, but for those craving something a little bit, well, daintier, and a little bit softer, then may we introduce you to the fashion-approved trend rearing its head just in time for our office return: meet, the ballet pump.

Of course, chances are you will already be well acquainted with the thin-soled, soft leathered shoe, first crafted by Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel in 1957 and championed by every fashion lover worth their salt in the years since. From Audrey Hepburn to Amy Winehouse and Alexa Chung, the pump’s practical and perennial appeal is clear: here’s a shoe that will take you from desk-to-dusk and slot perfectly into your handbag, should you choose to swap them out for a statement shoe come evening.

Adwoa Aboah at London Fashion Week

Designers have thrown their weight behind the revival. On the feet of a slew of models cast in her spring/summer 2021 show, were Simone Rocha ballet pumps, worn with her signature ethereal dresses and whimsical tailoring, while at Lanvin, they were reimagined in feisty animal prints and paired with vertiginous hemmed dresses. The best part of the ballet pump lies in its versatility; wear with dresses, skirts, trousers (although, best to make them tailored and tapered with such a flat-soled shoe) and watch the most hard-working shoe in your arsenal carry you from noon to night with minimal effort. You’re welcome.

Images: courtesy of brands.