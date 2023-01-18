You might have packed your skinny jeans away for a while thanks to their being decried as “cheugy”, but dry your eyes, for another style of denim is rearing its head.

More tailored than a mom silhouette, the barrel jean is proving to be a firm favourite in lieu of the once-beloved skinny jean. These are jeans that sit high on the waist and are cut just above the ankles. They’re shaped like, you guessed it, a barrel. They are an everyday jean that seamlessly graduates a daytime affair to a nighttime affair. They are 2023’s answer to the skinny jean and – dare we say it? – they’re better, comfier and more elevated.