Barrel jeans are the easy denim style loved by fashion editors during winter – these are the best to buy now

Posted by for Fashion

Barrel jeans are 2023’s answer to the skinny jean and – dare we say it? – they’re better, comfier and more elevated.

You might have packed your skinny jeans away for a while thanks to their being decried as “cheugy”, but dry your eyes, for another style of denim is rearing its head.

More tailored than a mom silhouette, the barrel jean is proving to be a firm favourite in lieu of the once-beloved skinny jean. These are jeans that sit high on the waist and are cut just above the ankles. They’re shaped like, you guessed it, a barrel. They are an everyday jean that seamlessly graduates a daytime affair to a nighttime affair. They are 2023’s answer to the skinny jean and – dare we say it? – they’re better, comfier and more elevated.

Barrel jeans are the comfort-first denim style the world of fashion can’t get enough of.

On the streets of Copenhagen, the style set wear theirs with chunky boots and trainers. In New York, comfort-first flats are swapped out for barely-there kitten heels. These are jeans that slot into your life without effort, which, in such tumultuous times, surely is the very least we can expect from our denim. And really, has there ever been a better time to give your denim an overhaul than the start of a brand new year? Just as we thought. 

Should you be looking to update your denim arsenal inline with the new year, the humble barrel jean ought to be your first port of call. These are the best to buy now.

  • Arket barrel jeans

    Arket barrel jeans

    Pair Arket’s true blue jeans with your favourite snuggly winter knits for an outfit that’s ready for this Baltic weather.

    Shop Arket barrel jeans, £40

  • LF Markey Fergus barrel jeans

    LF Markey Fergus barrel jeans

    LF Markey is the east London brand worthy of bookmarking. Its slouchy Fergus jeans are the perfect silhouette and colour to tick the barrel jean trend box.

    Shop LF Markey Fergus barrel jeans, £135

  • Levi’s Made & Crafted barrel jeans

    Levi's Made & Crafted barrel jeans

    If you prefer a wide-leg and statement-making style jean then Levis’ barrel jeans ought to be the perfect fit for you. Wear with chunky loafers and oversized knits for a winter-ready get-up.

    Shop Levi’s Made & Crafted barrel jeans, £75

