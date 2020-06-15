The 7 best basket bags to make it feel like summer

Basket bags that will add effortless sophistication to your outfit whatever the weather.

Basket bags might have been previously reserved for sojourns to the local market on your French holiday to gather freshly baked baguettes and ruby red tomatoes, but fashion decided that basket bags were so good they should be used as much more than just your holiday go-to accessory. Since appearing first on the spring / summer 2018 catwalks some basket bags have garnered cult-like status. When Loewe released its now iconic basket bag the style had a wait list of over 1,000 ahead of its launch.

Basket bags have quickly become a wardrobe essential, serving up a more playful (and indeed joyful) summer handbag that most, and whilst it might not be the obvious choice for life beyond holidays, the basket bag is much more versatile that you might think.

Larger basket bag styles look great with tonal biscuit, cream and camel colours. Wear yours with linen tailoring and chic cotton separates for an effortless daytime uniform. For those wanting a more eclectic feel, mix up your fabrics by wearing raffia accessories with luxe leathers and silks. Structured, smaller bag styles look great with printed midi-dresses, washed-out denim jeans or longline skirts, while quirky shapes work best with pretty pastel pieces.

Our trip to the French Riviera might be postponed, but we’ll be taking our basket bags out to the supermarket for walks in the park and to carry our magazines into the garden for the foreseeable future. Shop our edit of chic basket bags to wear now and forever.

