Beaded bags are the accessory of the summer – these are a few of our favourites

Much like how in December our calendars fill up with work dos and Christmas catch-ups, our summer diaries are already fit to burst with weddings, holiday plans and weekend trips. And though we try to lean on wardrobe staples to see us through whatever events come our way, who are we to resist a new accessory to update our outfits for s/s 2022?

And said accessory of the moment is the beaded bag. Dress them up or dress them down, the trend has only grown in popularity since Shrimps launched its now iconic pearl-adorned Antonia bag, which swiftly took social media by storm in 2018.