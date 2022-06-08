Beaded bags are the accessory of the summer – these are a few of our favourites

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Add a splash of colour and texture to otherwise sombre summertime ensembles with a statement beaded bag.
Much like how in December our calendars fill up with work dos and Christmas catch-ups, our summer diaries are already fit to burst with weddings, holiday plans and weekend trips. And though we try to lean on wardrobe staples to see us through whatever events come our way, who are we to resist a new accessory to update our outfits for s/s 2022?
And said accessory of the moment is the beaded bag. Dress them up or dress them down, the trend has only grown in popularity since Shrimps launched its now iconic pearl-adorned Antonia bag, which swiftly took social media by storm in 2018.
Fast forward to 2022 and the beaded bag movement is still going strong, with an increasing number of high street favourites putting their spin on the look – with Mango in particular offering a number of eye-catching beaded bags to suit all your summer needs.
From beach-ready bucket bags to elegant baguettes to see you through wedding season and beyond, these are nine of our favourite beaded bags available right now.
Jigsaw Brennan crossbody bag
If ever there were a time to inject a touch of boho into your look, it’s summer. With its bold blue colour, crochet and tassel design, this wooden bead crossbody will be a staple for festival season.
Mango beaded baguette bag
The pink colourway of this beaded baguette may have sold out, but we have our eye on this lime green beauty. Wear simply with jeans and a white T-shirt or go all out colour-clashing for a wedding guest look that’s sure to turn heads.
Staud Tommy beaded bag
Your search for the perfect summer holiday bag ends here. After the bank holiday weekend, all it took was one glance at Staud’s citrus kaleidoscope bag and we were googling flights to the Amalfi Coast.
Maje beaded mini bag
Sometimes, simple is best. Case in point: Maje’s pared-back beaded mini, with the classic shape letting the colour-of-the-moment do all the talking.
Asos Design beaded bag
This psychedelic swirled pink and green design may be reminiscent of a Twister ice lolly, but that’s exactly why we love it. The ideal accessory for jazzing up neutral looks.
Free People Moonlight beaded bag
Think the ultimate beach bag doesn’t exist? Think again, thanks to Free People’s macramé woven and beaded design, available in hot coral and dark turquoise.
Jayley orange pearl tote bag
If Sleeper’s famed feather pyjamas and Shrimps’ beaded mini bag had a baby, it would probably look just like Jayley’s faux ostrich feather-trimmed bag. Available in a roster of rainbow brights, there’s one for each of those summer weddings you have lined up.
Shrimps Galia faux pearl tote bag
New for s/s 2022, Shrimps has given its iconic Antonia bag a fresh look. Keeping the classic pearl body that has been so popular since its launch, the update features a quaint blue and white twine handle that makes it perfect for any summer event.
Shop Shrimps Galia faux pearl tote bag at Liberty London, £475
Zara beaded mobile phone bag
When all you want to take with you is your phone, reach for this perfectly proportioned pouch. Available in bold pink and green shades, the long chain strap makes it ideal if you plan to dance the night away.
