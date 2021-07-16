Now that you’ve stocked up on gold chains to layer, and personalised necklaces to throw into the mix, it’s time to inject a healthy dose of colour into your #NeckMess game.

Indeed, this summer, our jewellery looks set to be more colourful, chunkier and more playful than ever, thanks to the renaissance of the beaded bling last seen on fashion’s agenda in the 90s. Think big and bright and bold beads layered in among your daily go-to chains.

The demand is clear, too: Missoma has recently debuted its first beaded collection, which features a clutch of kaleidoscopic beaded bracelets, necklaces and anklets, while London-based label Dana Levy’s cult chains are among the best in the homegrown game.