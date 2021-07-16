All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Goodbye, gold! So long, silver! This summer, it’s all about mixing up your #NeckMess game with a kaleidoscopic cohort of rainbow beaded necklaces.
Now that you’ve stocked up on gold chains to layer, and personalised necklaces to throw into the mix, it’s time to inject a healthy dose of colour into your #NeckMess game.
Indeed, this summer, our jewellery looks set to be more colourful, chunkier and more playful than ever, thanks to the renaissance of the beaded bling last seen on fashion’s agenda in the 90s. Think big and bright and bold beads layered in among your daily go-to chains.
The demand is clear, too: Missoma has recently debuted its first beaded collection, which features a clutch of kaleidoscopic beaded bracelets, necklaces and anklets, while London-based label Dana Levy’s cult chains are among the best in the homegrown game.
Even for the colour averse among us, these myriad chains could not be easier to wear with pride. Wear on their own for a conversation-starter of a necklace or layered among ye olde faithful gold and silver chains for a little sprinkle of sartorial rainbow magic. Here are some of our favourites.
Dana Levy Mother of Pearl initial beaded necklace
A personalised rainbow beaded necklace might not necessarily have been at the top of your wish list, but just one look at Levy’s glittering creations and it sure as hell will be now.
Originals Studio 'Caravan' necklace with statement beads
A more muted and demure take on the beaded necklace trend is this subtle chain, which is a perfect entrée for those too intimidated by the boldness of bright and unapologetic beads.
Shop Originals Studio ‘Caravan’ necklace with statement beads at The Drop, £14.99
Roxanne Assoulin Fresh Squeezed Candy necklace
A favourite among the fashion set for good reason, Roxanne Assoulin’s bold beaded wares are the stuff of dreams.
Shop Roxanne Assoulin Fresh Squeezed Candy necklace at FarFetch, £222
Missoma short beaded necklace
Missoma’s jewellery is some of the best in the bling realm, and its beaded pieces are no exception.
Bimba Y Lola short double chain necklace
Beaded necklaces look seriously cool when kept to a shorter length; less of a chain, more of a choker.
Monica Vinader Amulet Freedom necklace
The colours on Monica Vinader’s Amulet Freedom necklace are crying out to be debuted alongside a golden glow and your go-to golden chains.
Asos Design necklaces with star flower and pearl bead
Serving all of the nostalgic 90s vibes, this layered beaded necklace is one for those ready and raring to fully embrace the trend in all its glory.
Shop Asos Design necklaces with star flower and pearl bead, £8
Images: courtesy of brands.