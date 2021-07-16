Missoma Beaded collection

These rainbow beaded chains are here to brighten up your necklace game

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Goodbye, gold! So long, silver! This summer, it’s all about mixing up your #NeckMess game with a kaleidoscopic cohort of rainbow beaded necklaces. 

Now that you’ve stocked up on gold chains to layer, and personalised necklaces to throw into the mix, it’s time to inject a healthy dose of colour into your #NeckMess game.

Indeed, this summer, our jewellery looks set to be more colourful, chunkier and more playful than ever, thanks to the renaissance of the beaded bling last seen on fashion’s agenda in the 90s. Think big and bright and bold beads layered in among your daily go-to chains.

The demand is clear, too: Missoma has recently debuted its first beaded collection, which features a clutch of kaleidoscopic beaded bracelets, necklaces and anklets, while London-based label Dana Levy’s cult chains are among the best in the homegrown game.   

Missoma Beaded collection
Missoma Beaded collection

Even for the colour averse among us, these myriad chains could not be easier to wear with pride. Wear on their own for a conversation-starter of a necklace or layered among ye olde faithful gold and silver chains for a little sprinkle of sartorial rainbow magic. Here are some of our favourites. 

You may also like

The chic and affordable jewellery brands that fashion editors are obsessed with (and you will be too)

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article