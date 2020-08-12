Zara has created yet another winning summer dress – say hello to the beige midi-dress of dreams.
New ‘it’ dress alert! We all remember that spotty Zara midi dress that was so popular it was spotted (quite literally) on different generations of women throughout the world. So popular in fact, it gained its own Instagram page for people to tag when they had seen people wearing it. This time, the latest must-have style has got the backing of fashion editors and stylists around London. Instagram often delivers the good when it comes to showing us all which items are trending. What we love most is when a high street buy takes the limelight and gives the designer feel for a high street price tag.
So what’s so special about this dress? It’s the tonal colour that goes with every shoe, bag and accessory you pair it with, the universally flattering midi cut and the luxe light knit fabric that makes it look way more expensive than it is.
Stylist Hannah Lewis styled her slip dress with an effortless pair of Havaianas and a Loewe star crossbody bag – the perfect mix of design meets high street.
Fashion editor Penny Goldstone was quick to spot the Zara knit dress and tried it out for herself on the beach with this season’s key sandals: platform flip flops.
The dress that fashion editors, stylists and influencers are backing is a £25.99 bargain from Zara. As you can imagine, it’s selling out fast, but you can shop it below.
Zara
This dress has proved so popular among the Instagram crowd, it’s nearly sold out in all sizes online. The Stylist fashion team has also spotted it in some stores though so there’s high hopes you can still get your hands on it.
Fashion editor Harriet Davey has also found a similar style from H&M. The perfect length, neutral shade and clever knit design makes it the go-to summer style. You’ll also be able to layer it over a roll neck top with ankle boots when it gets to autumn, too.
Beige is certainly not boring when it comes to the latest midi dress update. Shop all of our other favourite beige midi frocks below.
More beige summer dresses
H&M
The doppelgänger to the Zara dress comes in the form of this H&M number. Sleek, simple and effortless – you can wear this round the clock just by switching accessories.
Weekday
We love how this style has a vest top neckline. Team it with chunky trainers and shades for a summer look that’ll never fail no matter how many times you wear it.
Monki
This dress will see you through picnics, brunches and everything in between. Try pairing it with golden jewellery and a bright shoulder bag for a 90s twist.
Asos
If you prefer a dress with a sleeve then this puff style is a sure-fire win. The floaty, lightweight cotton fabric makes it breathable for summer. Dress it up with heels for the evening and with sliders for a more casual look in the daytime.
Cos
Made from organic cotton, this throw-on anytime style gets a thumbs up from us. There’s something about a dress with pockets that gains even more chic points.
Free People
For any everyday dress, opt for the button-down midi. We can imagine wearing this on a beach for a staycation.