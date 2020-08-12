New ‘it’ dress alert! We all remember that spotty Zara midi dress that was so popular it was spotted (quite literally) on different generations of women throughout the world. So popular in fact, it gained its own Instagram page for people to tag when they had seen people wearing it. This time, the latest must-have style has got the backing of fashion editors and stylists around London. Instagram often delivers the good when it comes to showing us all which items are trending. What we love most is when a high street buy takes the limelight and gives the designer feel for a high street price tag.

So what’s so special about this dress? It’s the tonal colour that goes with every shoe, bag and accessory you pair it with, the universally flattering midi cut and the luxe light knit fabric that makes it look way more expensive than it is.