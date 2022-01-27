All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The most ubiquitous knitwear trend of this year looks set to be a belted cardigan.
This season’s crop of whimsical knits might already include those of the colourful, cut-out and kitschy variety, but there’s another sort from the slightly more form-fitting camp that’s vying for attention as we wade through the winter months.
While the virtues of a comfy, cosy cardigan are no secret, the style that appears to really be coming into its own this year is the belted cardigan.
Of course, it’s clear why the cardigan itself is making its way back into the arena of desire: they are the perfect combination of comfy cool. Wear them alone and pile high with as much bling as is socially acceptable or nonchalantly throw them over the top of your favourite snug-fitting T-shirts for an extra layer of insulation.
The prevailing rule in fashion is to wear this belted variety of cardigan in exactly the same way. Avoid wearing them over dresses, and instead opt to wear with a flared jean and a statement wide-leg trouser. These are cardigans that, essentially, take the headache out of getting dressed and staying insulated.
& Other Stories belted wool knit cardigan
This zesty tangerine-toned belted cardigan ought to be a go-to for anybody that reaches for punchy brights during the winter months.
Whistles knitted wrap cardigan
The easy peasy oatmeal colourway of this knitted cardigan makes it the perfect accoutrement to buttery soft leather trousers. Keep it cool and pared-back with stomper boots and trainers.
Shop Whistles knitted wrap cardigan at Endless Wardrobe, £139
Ganni chunky mouline puff sleeve cardigan
What Ganni doesn’t know about knitwear, frankly, isn’t worth knowing. Wear this versatile grey marl V-neck cardigan over an oversized and crisp white shirt or over a T-shirt for an easy and winning winter look.
Liquorish multi leopard print belted cardigan
Cardigans needn’t be boring; this fun and splashy statement leopard belted number is perfect for jazzing up an otherwise all-black outfit.
Shop Liquorish multi leopard print belted cardigan at Asos, £42
Maje belted fancy knit cardigan
This tweed-style, baby blue plaid, belted cardigan is perfect for adding a preppy touch to an outfit. Wear open sans belt for an extra layer of warmth or belted for a form-fitting silhouette.
Ted Baker Elanora wrap cardigan
Ted Baker’s ability to design cult essentials is one of the reasons the British brand is excelling. This caramel coloured belted cardigan is a case in point.
Warehouse ombre knit belted cardigan
Ombre knits are a wondrous option for anybody in need of fashion that sparks joy. Just pair with true blue jeans and a pair of heeled boots for the ultimate desk-to-dusk look.
Cos relaxed wool wrap cardigan
If a pared-back palette is your preference, then Cos’ woollen warmer ought to tick your boxes. Keep your bottoms flared and XXL and your top tailored to really make the belted cardi sing.
&Daughter Arklow belted cardigan
&Daughter is the Scottish knitwear brand to know, if it isn’t already on your radar. This snuggly soft grey belted cardigan is perfect for toning down a colourful outfit with.
Topshop knitted balloon sleeve belted wrap cardigan
Topshop isn’t dead! And this balloon-sleeved cardigan is a prime example of how wonderful the high street stalwart still is.
Shop Topshop knitted balloon sleeve belted wrap cardigan at Asos, £40
Chinti & Parker x Collagerie oatmeal cashmere cardigan
Chinti & Parker’s maxi-length cardigan is the dress-cum-cardigan of dreams. Throw on over wide-leg jeans and a simple T-shirt to add an easy bohemian touch to a winter get-up.
Shop Chinti & Parker x Collagerie oatmeal cashmere cardigan, £135
Images: courtesy of brands.