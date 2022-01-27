This season’s crop of whimsical knits might already include those of the colourful, cut-out and kitschy variety, but there’s another sort from the slightly more form-fitting camp that’s vying for attention as we wade through the winter months.

While the virtues of a comfy, cosy cardigan are no secret, the style that appears to really be coming into its own this year is the belted cardigan.

Of course, it’s clear why the cardigan itself is making its way back into the arena of desire: they are the perfect combination of comfy cool. Wear them alone and pile high with as much bling as is socially acceptable or nonchalantly throw them over the top of your favourite snug-fitting T-shirts for an extra layer of insulation.

The prevailing rule in fashion is to wear this belted variety of cardigan in exactly the same way. Avoid wearing them over dresses, and instead opt to wear with a flared jean and a statement wide-leg trouser. These are cardigans that, essentially, take the headache out of getting dressed and staying insulated.