The most ubiquitous knitwear trend of this year looks set to be a belted cardigan. 

This season’s crop of whimsical knits might already include those of the colourful, cut-out and kitschy variety, but there’s another sort from the slightly more form-fitting camp that’s vying for attention as we wade through the winter months.

While the virtues of a comfy, cosy cardigan are no secret, the style that appears to really be coming into its own this year is the belted cardigan.

Of course, it’s clear why the cardigan itself is making its way back into the arena of desire: they are the perfect combination of comfy cool. Wear them alone and pile high with as much bling as is socially acceptable or nonchalantly throw them over the top of your favourite snug-fitting T-shirts for an extra layer of insulation.

The prevailing rule in fashion is to wear this belted variety of cardigan in exactly the same way. Avoid wearing them over dresses, and instead opt to wear with a flared jean and a statement wide-leg trouser. These are cardigans that, essentially, take the headache out of getting dressed and staying insulated. 

  • Ted Baker Elanora wrap cardigan

    Ted Baker Elanora wrap cardigan

    Ted Baker’s ability to design cult essentials is one of the reasons the British brand is excelling. This caramel coloured belted cardigan is a case in point.

    Shop Ted Baker Elanora wrap cardigan, £70

    BUY NOW

  • Warehouse ombre knit belted cardigan

    Warehouse ombre knit belted cardigan

    Ombre knits are a wondrous option for anybody in need of fashion that sparks joy. Just pair with true blue jeans and a pair of heeled boots for the ultimate desk-to-dusk look.

    Shop Warehouse ombre knit belted cardigan, £34.50

    BUY NOW

  • Cos relaxed wool wrap cardigan

    Cos relaxed wool wrap cardigan

    If a pared-back palette is your preference, then Cos’ woollen warmer ought to tick your boxes. Keep your bottoms flared and XXL and your top tailored to really make the belted cardi sing.

    Shop Cos relaxed wool wrap cardigan, £69

    BUY NOW

  • &Daughter Arklow belted cardigan

    &Daughter Arklow belted cardigan

    &Daughter is the Scottish knitwear brand to know, if it isn’t already on your radar. This snuggly soft grey belted cardigan is perfect for toning down a colourful outfit with.

    Shop &Daughter Arklow belted cardigan, £425

    BUY NOW

  • Topshop knitted balloon sleeve belted wrap cardigan

    Topshop knitted balloon sleeve belted wrap cardigan

    Topshop isn’t dead! And this balloon-sleeved cardigan is a prime example of how wonderful the high street stalwart still is.

    Shop Topshop knitted balloon sleeve belted wrap cardigan at Asos, £40

    BUY NOW

  • Chinti & Parker x Collagerie oatmeal cashmere cardigan

    Chinti & Parker x Collagerie oatmeal cashmere cardigan

    Chinti & Parker’s maxi-length cardigan is the dress-cum-cardigan of dreams. Throw on over wide-leg jeans and a simple T-shirt to add an easy bohemian touch to a winter get-up.

    Shop Chinti & Parker x Collagerie oatmeal cashmere cardigan, £135

    BUY NOW

