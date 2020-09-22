Minimal effort outfits are taking the lead right now – enter, the belted jumpsuit that’ll allow you to hit snooze in the morning.
Those darker autumn mornings can really make it a struggle to want to remove the duvet and get out of bed. After relying on loungewear more than usual this year, getting dressed has become just as much about comfort as it has about wearing the latest trends. Of course we can look to the staple new season leather blazers for this, or the updated wrap cardigans that are doing the rounds, but creating an outfit from one single item is what’s gaining our attention. It’s time to introduce you to the belted jumpsuit. This item is the universally flattering style that will take pride of place in your wardrobe for seasons to come.
All you have to do is step into it, belt up, and you’re ready to go. Sounds great, right? Want to know what’s even better about this hero style? The ones we’re talking about all come with a belt already attached, so you don’t even have to think about adding your own. This is bound to save you time in the morning so you can hit the snooze button once more.
A trusty denim jumpsuit is the timeless item that’ll never date, will go with every accessory you own and doesn’t belong to just one season. Go for a slightly flared style (as seen above) and pair with tan boots for a 70s edge. Not a fan of tight denim? We’ve also found a slouchy style to shop from Free People, below.
Another amazing attribute of the belted jumpsuit is that they’re the perfect layering item. Once the temperatures plummet, you’ll be able to add a roll neck top underneath and create a whole new look. Clashing colours and prints gets the green light from fashion influencer Sonia Lyson. Take note and gain extra style points by matching your footwear to your jumpsuit – it works.
Scroll down to see our pick of the best belted jumpsuits you’ll rely on for easy autumn outfits – you’re welcome!
Best belted jumpsuits
Kitri
London-born brand Kitri creates a killer jumpsuit each and every season. Summer was all about the pink style and now navy has taken over for autumn/winter. This belted number with contrast stitch will look so good with a cream roll neck underneath once the temperatures drop.
& Other Stories
Oversized jumpsuits are the epitome of comfort. This one is all about attention to detail – the square buckle, the belted ankles and the oversized pockets make it a high street hero buy.
Free People
A denim jumpsuit will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. For extra comfort opt for a slouchy style – team with chunky flat boots for an everyday look that’ll never fail.
Studio 189
This beauty is made from 100% organic cotton grown in Ghana. Available in sizes xs-xxxl, the rope belt style is the throw-on outfit you’ll wear with everything from fresh kicks to strappy sandals.
New Look
Polka dots are sticking around this season and New Look has nailed how to wear them. Add this square neck style over a fine knit roll neck with ankle boots and voilà – your autumn outfit is complete. Note: it also comes in punchy red and soft sage green.
Thebe Magugu
For a style you’ll bring out year after year across all seasons, the off-the-shoulder is a go to. You’ll be able to make it work on its own for autumn, spring and summer and layer it for winter.
Shop Thebe Magugu Leno jumpsuit at 24s, £159 (previously £530)
Asos
The belted jumpsuit is universally flattering, as is beige – combine the two together and you get this dream jumpsuit. This bargain buy can be found in the curve section in sizes 18-30 – grab it before it sells out.
Shop Verona curve wide leg jumpsuit with belted waist at Asos, £21.60 (previously £45)
