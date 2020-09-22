Those darker autumn mornings can really make it a struggle to want to remove the duvet and get out of bed. After relying on loungewear more than usual this year, getting dressed has become just as much about comfort as it has about wearing the latest trends. Of course we can look to the staple new season leather blazers for this, or the updated wrap cardigans that are doing the rounds, but creating an outfit from one single item is what’s gaining our attention. It’s time to introduce you to the belted jumpsuit. This item is the universally flattering style that will take pride of place in your wardrobe for seasons to come.

All you have to do is step into it, belt up, and you’re ready to go. Sounds great, right? Want to know what’s even better about this hero style? The ones we’re talking about all come with a belt already attached, so you don’t even have to think about adding your own. This is bound to save you time in the morning so you can hit the snooze button once more.

A trusty denim jumpsuit is the timeless item that’ll never date, will go with every accessory you own and doesn’t belong to just one season. Go for a slightly flared style (as seen above) and pair with tan boots for a 70s edge. Not a fan of tight denim? We’ve also found a slouchy style to shop from Free People, below.

Another amazing attribute of the belted jumpsuit is that they’re the perfect layering item. Once the temperatures plummet, you’ll be able to add a roll neck top underneath and create a whole new look. Clashing colours and prints gets the green light from fashion influencer Sonia Lyson. Take note and gain extra style points by matching your footwear to your jumpsuit – it works. Scroll down to see our pick of the best belted jumpsuits you’ll rely on for easy autumn outfits – you’re welcome!

Best belted jumpsuits

