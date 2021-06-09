As we gear up for Hot Vax Summer, it’s time we took our shorts to new lengths. And by that we, of course, mean it’s time we embraced summer’s longstanding frisson with the Bermuda short.

For those too daunted by Daisy Dukes or haunted by hot pants, the Bermuda short is the perfect way of whipping legs out of hibernation without needing to give much thought to it.

For those unfamiliar with them, Bermuda shorts are a hybrid of a tailored trouser and a short, which typically stop just above the knee. The knee-skimming shorts made a comeback at the spring/summer 2020 shows, with everybody from Bottega Veneta to Givenchy weaving them into their collections, and now they’re back with a vengeance and threatening to dethrone your go-to minis.