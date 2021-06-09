Bid adieu to your Daisy Dukes; it’s time to upgrade your shorts to a more elevated silhouette. Meet the Bermuda short.
As we gear up for Hot Vax Summer, it’s time we took our shorts to new lengths. And by that we, of course, mean it’s time we embraced summer’s longstanding frisson with the Bermuda short.
For those too daunted by Daisy Dukes or haunted by hot pants, the Bermuda short is the perfect way of whipping legs out of hibernation without needing to give much thought to it.
For those unfamiliar with them, Bermuda shorts are a hybrid of a tailored trouser and a short, which typically stop just above the knee. The knee-skimming shorts made a comeback at the spring/summer 2020 shows, with everybody from Bottega Veneta to Givenchy weaving them into their collections, and now they’re back with a vengeance and threatening to dethrone your go-to minis.
How to wear them? Well, that’s entirely a matter of taste but we recommend keeping it cool, calm and collected with a crisp cotton poplin shirt and some micro mules for the perfect desk-to-dusk look, or embrace their retro feel by pairing them with a snug baby T-shirt and chunky trainers.
Whatever you go for, the long and the short (ahem) of it is that this pared-back style are set to seriously blow up, so get ahead with these seven pairs.
Levi's High Loose Bermuda shorts
Denim shorts are a timeless choice, even more so when they’re this chic. Pair with a classic white tank top and chunky sandals for a stylish summer ensemble.
Cos linen Bermuda shorts
These easy-breezy linen shorts are crafted in a pretty pistachio hue, which is crying out to be worn with a bright summery lipstick and a white T-shirt.
H&M high waist Bermuda shorts
These cool and structured pair of denim cut-offs are the perfect way to dip your toe into the trend to see if it’s for you, before fully committing with a linen or cotton pair.
Lindex linen Bermuda shorts
Easy as 1,2,3 to style are these linen shorts, which can be thrown on with a pair of flatform flip flops and a tank top in no time at all.
Aggi Billie viola Bermuda shorts
For those willing to embrace electric colours, then look no further than these lovely pair of lavender shorts. If you think they’ll be hard to style, think again, for all they need is to be worn with minimal white accessories, and they’ll look as slick as can be.
Bershka pinstripe tailored city shorts
An everyday summertime essential, these shorts will be the most hard-working member of your wardrobe, if you let them.
Semicouture Bermuda shorts
A chic and elevated take on the Bermuda short comes by way of mid market brand Semicouture, whose high-waisted khaki pair are the stuff of dreams.
Images: courtesy of brands.