The best black ankle boots to invest in now

When it comes to the best shoes to wear in the cold wet months of winter, the ankle boot is hard to beat, and this season it’s all about the black ankle boot.
The black ankle boot is a staple of any wardrobe. It’s a go-with-anything, wearable-in-any-weather stalwart that works no matter the season.
As well as being seen on the autumn/winter 2019 catwalk at Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Alexander McQueen, they were also seen for spring/summer 2020 at Balenciaga, Chloe, Burberry and Dior – making the black boot THE investment piece to buy now and watch as the price per wear tumbles over the next year.
The great thing about the trend this season - and next - is that it’s not limited to one style. There are elegant heeled boots, chunky combat boots, easy to wear Chelsea boots and, the fashion team’s favourite, the square-toed boot. The only key ingredient is that the boot is black.
Here is our pick of the best black ankle boots to buy now and wear year-round.
Aeyde
The perfect partner for jeans, a white t-shirt and an oversized blazer, these Aeyde boots are a chic finishing touch.
Schuh
Worn with a chunky sock, a heavy duty boot can dress down any outfit.
Jimmy Choo
Wear Jimmy Choo’s western-style boots with straight leg jeans and a bold leopard print coat for standout style.
Shop Jesse black calf leather cowboy boots, £775, Jimmy Choo
Mango
Suitable for work, pair Mango’s ankle boots with an all-black look of thin roll neck, tailored trousers and a smart calf length coat.
Stuart Weitzman
Worn with a loose LBD and heavy gold jewellery, Stuart Weitzman’s Ebb bootie is an evening superstar.
Zara
Channel the designer of the year and wear Zara’s track sole boots with leather trousers and a simple shirt.
Topshop
Try wearing Topshop’s ankle boots with a big woolly roll neck and dad jeans.
Russell & Bromley
Beat the rain and wear Chelsea boots with a trench and straight leg jeans.
Office
These boots work equally well with trousers as they do with a printed pleated skirt and neutral long-sleeve t-shirt.
Jones Bootmaker
Make a winter floral dress a little less whimsical by pairing it with these combat boots.
Kurt Geiger
An easy day-to-night boot, wear these Kurt Geiger boots with a midi length dress and chunky cardigan during the day and switch to a blazer for the evening.
Wandler
Pair this boot with a cropped trouser to show of the square toe detail.
Dr. Martens
Toughen up an all-black suit with the original chunky ankle boot.
& Other Stories
Channel the bourgeois trend of autumn/winter 2019and wear & Other Stories boots with a checked skirt, cream roll neck and beige blazer.
Holding images courtesy of Getty.
All other images courtesy of the brands.