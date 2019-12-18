The best black ankle boots to invest in now

Posted by for Fashion

When it comes to the best shoes to wear in the cold wet months of winter, the ankle boot is hard to beat, and this season it’s all about the black ankle boot.

The black ankle boot is a staple of any wardrobe. It’s a go-with-anything, wearable-in-any-weather stalwart that works no matter the season.

As well as being seen on the autumn/winter 2019 catwalk at Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Alexander McQueen, they were also seen for spring/summer 2020 at Balenciaga, Chloe, Burberry and Dior – making the black boot THE investment piece to buy now and watch as the price per wear tumbles over the next year.

The great thing about the trend this season - and next - is that it’s not limited to one style. There are elegant heeled boots, chunky combat boots, easy to wear Chelsea boots and, the fashion team’s favourite, the square-toed boot. The only key ingredient is that the boot is black.

Here is our pick of the best black ankle boots to buy now and wear year-round.

Holding images courtesy of Getty.

All other images courtesy of the brands.

