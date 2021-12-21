best black bridesmaid dresses
Fashion

Black bridesmaid dresses: 14 options for all styles and budgets

Black is the most-searched colour for bridesmaid dresses right now. Here are 12 that will work for all of your bridesmaids, whatever their style.

Bridesmaid dresses are often colourful, whether it’s a pale blue pastel or a jewel-tone green. But as many people know (via their own experiences or other people’s horror stories), dressing your bridesmaids can be stressful – maybe the maid of honour has vetoed a particular colour or your bridesmaids are cringing about the dress they feel like they’ve been forced to wear behind your back. It’s unsurprising then that so many people are now opting for a failsafe colour for their bridesmaids that almost everyone feels confident, sexy and comfortable in – black.

Black might not be the traditional colour to dress your bridesmaids in but it’s certainly one of the chicest options there is. Not only does it create a uniform look but it’s easy to coordinate the rest of your wedding with, something brides have seemingly realised, as black has become the most searched bridesmaids dress colour on Google with 4,800 monthly searches and 57,600 annual searches.

Celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been spotted in black bridesmaid dresses. Even the Olsen twins wore black for a friends’ wedding as bridesmaids, which means this colour has the fashion set’s approval.

Designers known for their bridal offerings – from Naeem Khan to Zuhair Marid to Vera Wang – have all offered their own takes on the black bridesmaid dress. Black is a colour that can be worn all year round - they don’t call the LBD versatile for no reason - but with winter weddings on the rise, there’s never been a better time to opt for black dresses for your bridesmaids. Here are 12 that your bridesmaids are bound to love.

  • Reformation Ennis Dress

    reformation bridesmaid dress
    Reformation Ennis Dress

    Reformation knows how to do bridesmaid dresses and this black halter-neck number is no exception. With a stunning back detail and a side slit, the Ennis Dress will make your bridesmaids feel great.

    Shop the Reformation Ennis Dress, £390

    BUY NOW

  • Ghost Claudia Dress

    ghost claudia dress
    Ghost Claudia Dress

    Looking for something chic and elegant? This 1930s inspired floor-length dress oozes Hollywood glamour.

    Shop the Ghost Claudia Dress, £225

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of brands