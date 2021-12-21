Black bridesmaid dresses: 14 options for all styles and budgets
Black is the most-searched colour for bridesmaid dresses right now. Here are 12 that will work for all of your bridesmaids, whatever their style.
Bridesmaid dresses are often colourful, whether it’s a pale blue pastel or a jewel-tone green. But as many people know (via their own experiences or other people’s horror stories), dressing your bridesmaids can be stressful – maybe the maid of honour has vetoed a particular colour or your bridesmaids are cringing about the dress they feel like they’ve been forced to wear behind your back. It’s unsurprising then that so many people are now opting for a failsafe colour for their bridesmaids that almost everyone feels confident, sexy and comfortable in – black.
Black might not be the traditional colour to dress your bridesmaids in but it’s certainly one of the chicest options there is. Not only does it create a uniform look but it’s easy to coordinate the rest of your wedding with, something brides have seemingly realised, as black has become the most searched bridesmaids dress colour on Google with 4,800 monthly searches and 57,600 annual searches.
Celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been spotted in black bridesmaid dresses. Even the Olsen twins wore black for a friends’ wedding as bridesmaids, which means this colour has the fashion set’s approval.
Designers known for their bridal offerings – from Naeem Khan to Zuhair Marid to Vera Wang – have all offered their own takes on the black bridesmaid dress. Black is a colour that can be worn all year round - they don’t call the LBD versatile for no reason - but with winter weddings on the rise, there’s never been a better time to opt for black dresses for your bridesmaids. Here are 12 that your bridesmaids are bound to love.
Reformation Ennis Dress
Reformation knows how to do bridesmaid dresses and this black halter-neck number is no exception. With a stunning back detail and a side slit, the Ennis Dress will make your bridesmaids feel great.
Ghost Claudia Dress
Looking for something chic and elegant? This 1930s inspired floor-length dress oozes Hollywood glamour.
Solace London Yara Cut-Out Maxi Dress
This dress by Solace London feels both contemporary and timeless, with a simple figure-hugging silhouette and an interesting cut-out.
Shop the Solace London Yara Cut-Out Maxi Dress via FarFetch, £320
Twisted Wunder Ellie Maxi Wrap Dress in Black Jacquard
Everyone loves a wrap dress and this jacquard printed style from independent brand Twisted Wunder is the perfect choice for bridesmaids.
Shop the Twisted Wunder Ellie Maxi Wrap Dress in Black Jacquard, £65
Balenciaga One-Sleeve Asymmetric Jersey Wrap Midi Dress
Looking for something sophisticated and sleek for your bridesmaids? Look no further than this Balenciaga midi dress. With a ruched effect along the bodice, an asymmetric hem and adjustable side ties, this dress is as versatile as it is chic.
Shop the Balenciaga One-Sleeve Asymmetric Jersey Wrap Midi Dress via Net-a-Porter, £1,250
12 Storeez Wide Strap Velvet Dress
This velvet dress from 12 Storeez is the perfect bridesmaid dress for any winter weddings. The sweetheart neckline and figure-hugging silhouette is flattering and easy to style.
Sleeper Atlanta Off-The-Shoulder Shirred Linen Midi Dress
If comfort is key for your bridesmaids then they’ll love this Sleeper dress which is designed to be as comfortable as nightwear. Made from breathable black linen, the off-the-shoulder style can be easily dressed up or down to suit your wedding.
Shop the Sleeper Atlanta Off-The-Shoulder Shirred Linen Midi Dress, £262
Coast Multiway Jersey Midi Dress
This Coast midi dress is perfect in its simplicity. It’s designed to be worn countless ways (asymmetrical, backless, bandeau - you name it) so you can make it work for even the most fussy of bridesmaids.
SilkFred Keeva Maxi Bridesmaids Wedding Dress
If you want your wedding to feel like a party then your bridesmaids will fit right in wearing this sequin embellished maxi dress.
Shop the SilkFred Keeva Maxi Bridesmaids Wedding Dress, £120
River Island Black Asymmetric Midi Slip Dress
A slip dress is a classic choice that never goes out of style and, dressed up with the right accessories, this River Island asymmetric slip could be an elegant choice for your bridesmaids.
KHAITE Katerina Off-Shoulder Cotton Minidress
This KHAITE mini dress is a fun and cutesy dress for bridesmaids, if you’re looking for something more unusual. The dress also has detachable sleeves, meaning bridesmaids can remove them after the ceremony so they don’t get in the way during dancing.
Shop the KHAITE Katerina Off-Shoulder Cotton Minidress via MyTheresa, £942
& Other Stories Strapless Tube Midi Dress
For something traditional and timeless, you can’t go wrong with this pleated & Other Stories midi dress. Plus, it’s made from recycled polyester so it gets extra points for sustainability.
Sabina Sommer Alba Black Dress
Are you going for a Little Women vibe for your wedding? This stunning Sabina Sommer dress will fit make your bridesmaids look just the part.
Jaded Rose Plus Exclusive Off Shoulder Drape Midi Dress in Metallic Black
This ASOS dress is super flattering thanks to the off the shoulder fit and asymmetric hem combo. Your bridesmaids will love it.
Shop the Jaded Rose Plus Exclusive Off Shoulder Drape Midi Dress in Metallic Black, £55.
Images: courtesy of brands