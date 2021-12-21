Bridesmaid dresses are often colourful, whether it’s a pale blue pastel or a jewel-tone green. But as many people know (via their own experiences or other people’s horror stories), dressing your bridesmaids can be stressful – maybe the maid of honour has vetoed a particular colour or your bridesmaids are cringing about the dress they feel like they’ve been forced to wear behind your back. It’s unsurprising then that so many people are now opting for a failsafe colour for their bridesmaids that almost everyone feels confident, sexy and comfortable in – black.

Black might not be the traditional colour to dress your bridesmaids in but it’s certainly one of the chicest options there is. Not only does it create a uniform look but it’s easy to coordinate the rest of your wedding with, something brides have seemingly realised, as black has become the most searched bridesmaids dress colour on Google with 4,800 monthly searches and 57,600 annual searches.