Black coats: Paris Fashion Week street style (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

11 of the best black high street coats ready to warm you up for winter

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

The one way to warm up an all-black outfit.

A good black coat is an everyday essential, there’s no question about it. But finding the right one can be a challenge. While we all wish to have a Cher-from-Clueless-style closet – and some of us may have multiple black coats – you only really need one, so best make it beautiful.

Forever a favourite of fashion editors and stylists, an all-black outfit is incredibly chic but needs to be warm enough to withstand the upcoming winter weather. Which is why you need a coat, regardless of whether you’re wearing an LBD, a collared knit or a great pair of jeans. And as Tina Kunakey proved while snapped for street style at Paris Fashion Week, you can still be bold with bare legs so long as you’re wrapped up on the top half.

You may also like

Mark our words: this wear-with-everything coat will be everywhere this winter

Tina Kunakey is seen wearing a black Valentino coat and Valentino black sunglasses outside the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week S/S 2023 on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
Best black coats: Paris street style, photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

From woollen wonders to puffers, trenches, bomber jackets and more, there’s no limit on the number of styles and shapes a coat can come in. So it’s best to work out what look you’re after before buying. Where a pea coat is perfect for more formal occasions, a bomber is often best for everyday wear and a puffer is to be reserved for when it is really cold.

Although incredibly versatile, the one key thing to remember with a black coat is it’s best to keep them looking sharp. White fluff, dust and hair may stick to certain styles, so use a lint roller to bring them back to life before stepping out of the house and keep any fluffy pets well away too.

Looking to the high street for black coats that won’t break the bank, we’ve found the best of the bunch to get you well on your way – lint roller not included.

You may also like

Best winter coats 2022: the 23 best warm and stylish coats to see you through the cooler climes

  • & Other Stories relaxed alpaca blend coat

    & Other Stories relaxed alpaca blend coat
    Best black coats: & Other Stories relaxed alpaca blend coat

    Made from an alpaca-wool blend, this coat is certainly cosy. More formal in fit, it may be the perfect pick for those on the lookout for an office-worthy winter warmer.

    Shop & Other Stories relaxed alpaca blend coat, £205

    BUY NOW

  • Vero Moda Curve padded maxi coat with hood in black

    Vero Moda Curve padded maxi coat with hood in black
    Best black coats: Vero Moda Curve padded maxi coat with hood in black

    A puffer is perfect for when the Baltic breeze starts to kick in, and this one is quickly climbing up our wishlists. Midaxi in length, it covers most of the body for a real cosy cocooned-style finish.

    Shop Vero Moda Curve padded maxi coat with hood in black at Asos, £68

    BUY NOW

  • Avec Les Filles faux leather trench coat

    Avec Les Filles faux leather trench coat
    Best black coats: Avec Les Filles faux leather trench coat

    Featured in our best leather trench coat round-up, our love for this trench has not yet waned. Sharp and sleek, the coat is all about the angles. Crafted from faux leather, it’s a great option for vegans and it’s even machine washable – we love to see an easy-to-care-for coat.

    Shop Avec Les Filles faux leather trench coat at Anthropologie, £155

    BUY NOW

  • Cos funnel-neck wool coat

    Cos funnel-neck wool coat
    Best black coats: Cos funnel-neck wool coat

    Slightly on the shorter side, coming at just above knee height, this coat’s focus is all on the collar. Simple in shape, it cocoons the body, while the wool and cotton blend is comfy and cosy.

    Shop Cos funnel-neck wool coat, £180

    BUY NOW

  • Monki black long puffer coat

    Monki black long puffer coat
    Best black coats: Monki black long puffer coat

    Puffer coats are making a return to our wardrobes; we’re just waiting for the temperature to plummet. And as soon as they do, this Monki coat will be straight on our wishlist.

    Shop Monki black long puffer coat, £95

    BUY NOW

  • H&M+ double-breasted coat

    H&M+ double-breasted coat
    Best black coats: H&M+ double-breasted coat

    From day to night, this coat has your back. Simple and sleek, hidden side pockets, raglan sleeves and wide-notch labels lean into the design while still keeping it basic yet never boring in shape.

    Shop H&M+ double-breasted coat, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Phase Eight nova longline aviator jacket

    Phase Eight nova longline aviator jacket
    Best black coats: Phase Eight nova longline aviator jacket

    Aviator jackets are back on the scene, and this black pick is anything but basic. Made from faux leather and shearling, it’s suitable for everyone and can be dressed up or pared back, depending on your outfit.

    Shop Phase Eight nova longline aviator jacket at John Lewis, £210

    BUY NOW

  • River Island Plus black quilted hooded longline gilet

    River Island Plus black quilted hooded longline gilet
    Best black coats: River Island Plus black quilted hooded longline gilet

    Gilets are one of the most versatile pieces in any winter wardrobe. Perfect for trans-seasonal dressing, pop on over a joyful jumper or collared knit for added warmth without covering your outfit.

    Shop River Island Plus black quilted hooded longline gilet, £85

    BUY NOW

  • Hobbs Nell coat

    Hobbs Nell coat
    Best black coats: Hobbs Nell coat

    With a military-style design, this Hobbs pick is a little bit punchy. Gold buttons give it a more formal feel, while the long length brings the warmth in time for winter. It is a little more expensive than your regular high street find, but a real investment piece.

    Shop Hobbs Nell coat, £349

    BUY NOW

  • Mango hood quilted coat

    Mango hood quilted coat
    Best black coats: Mango hood quilted coat

    Quilted coats are on the rise, and it’s easy to see why. Generous in cut, the oversized fit works wonders with any outfit, while the quilting provides a warmth that isn’t too sweat-inducing.

    Shop Mango hood quilted coat, £89.99

    BUY NOW

  • Arket bouclé wool coat

    Arket bouclé wool coat
    Best black coats: Arket bouclé wool coat

    Made from 100% certified traceable wool, this coat has some impressive sourcing claims, while the bouclé finish is sure to add dimension to the classic cut shape.

    Shop Arket bouclé wool coat, £229

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article