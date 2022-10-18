Forever a favourite of fashion editors and stylists, an all-black outfit is incredibly chic but needs to be warm enough to withstand the upcoming winter weather. Which is why you need a coat, regardless of whether you’re wearing an LBD , a collared knit or a great pair of jeans . And as Tina Kunakey proved while snapped for street style at Paris Fashion Week, you can still be bold with bare legs so long as you’re wrapped up on the top half.

A good black coat is an everyday essential, there’s no question about it. But finding the right one can be a challenge. While we all wish to have a Cher-from- Clueless- style closet – and some of us may have multiple black coats – you only really need one, so best make it beautiful.

From woollen wonders to puffers, trenches, bomber jackets and more, there’s no limit on the number of styles and shapes a coat can come in. So it’s best to work out what look you’re after before buying. Where a pea coat is perfect for more formal occasions, a bomber is often best for everyday wear and a puffer is to be reserved for when it is really cold.

Although incredibly versatile, the one key thing to remember with a black coat is it’s best to keep them looking sharp. White fluff, dust and hair may stick to certain styles, so use a lint roller to bring them back to life before stepping out of the house and keep any fluffy pets well away too.

Looking to the high street for black coats that won’t break the bank, we’ve found the best of the bunch to get you well on your way – lint roller not included.