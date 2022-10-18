All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The one way to warm up an all-black outfit.
A good black coat is an everyday essential, there’s no question about it. But finding the right one can be a challenge. While we all wish to have a Cher-from-Clueless-style closet – and some of us may have multiple black coats – you only really need one, so best make it beautiful.
Forever a favourite of fashion editors and stylists, an all-black outfit is incredibly chic but needs to be warm enough to withstand the upcoming winter weather. Which is why you need a coat, regardless of whether you’re wearing an LBD, a collared knit or a great pair of jeans. And as Tina Kunakey proved while snapped for street style at Paris Fashion Week, you can still be bold with bare legs so long as you’re wrapped up on the top half.
From woollen wonders to puffers, trenches, bomber jackets and more, there’s no limit on the number of styles and shapes a coat can come in. So it’s best to work out what look you’re after before buying. Where a pea coat is perfect for more formal occasions, a bomber is often best for everyday wear and a puffer is to be reserved for when it is really cold.
Although incredibly versatile, the one key thing to remember with a black coat is it’s best to keep them looking sharp. White fluff, dust and hair may stick to certain styles, so use a lint roller to bring them back to life before stepping out of the house and keep any fluffy pets well away too.
Looking to the high street for black coats that won’t break the bank, we’ve found the best of the bunch to get you well on your way – lint roller not included.
& Other Stories relaxed alpaca blend coat
Made from an alpaca-wool blend, this coat is certainly cosy. More formal in fit, it may be the perfect pick for those on the lookout for an office-worthy winter warmer.
Vero Moda Curve padded maxi coat with hood in black
A puffer is perfect for when the Baltic breeze starts to kick in, and this one is quickly climbing up our wishlists. Midaxi in length, it covers most of the body for a real cosy cocooned-style finish.
Shop Vero Moda Curve padded maxi coat with hood in black at Asos, £68
Avec Les Filles faux leather trench coat
Featured in our best leather trench coat round-up, our love for this trench has not yet waned. Sharp and sleek, the coat is all about the angles. Crafted from faux leather, it’s a great option for vegans and it’s even machine washable – we love to see an easy-to-care-for coat.
Shop Avec Les Filles faux leather trench coat at Anthropologie, £155
Cos funnel-neck wool coat
Slightly on the shorter side, coming at just above knee height, this coat’s focus is all on the collar. Simple in shape, it cocoons the body, while the wool and cotton blend is comfy and cosy.
Monki black long puffer coat
Puffer coats are making a return to our wardrobes; we’re just waiting for the temperature to plummet. And as soon as they do, this Monki coat will be straight on our wishlist.
H&M+ double-breasted coat
From day to night, this coat has your back. Simple and sleek, hidden side pockets, raglan sleeves and wide-notch labels lean into the design while still keeping it basic yet never boring in shape.
Phase Eight nova longline aviator jacket
Aviator jackets are back on the scene, and this black pick is anything but basic. Made from faux leather and shearling, it’s suitable for everyone and can be dressed up or pared back, depending on your outfit.
Shop Phase Eight nova longline aviator jacket at John Lewis, £210
River Island Plus black quilted hooded longline gilet
Gilets are one of the most versatile pieces in any winter wardrobe. Perfect for trans-seasonal dressing, pop on over a joyful jumper or collared knit for added warmth without covering your outfit.
Shop River Island Plus black quilted hooded longline gilet, £85
Hobbs Nell coat
With a military-style design, this Hobbs pick is a little bit punchy. Gold buttons give it a more formal feel, while the long length brings the warmth in time for winter. It is a little more expensive than your regular high street find, but a real investment piece.
Mango hood quilted coat
Quilted coats are on the rise, and it’s easy to see why. Generous in cut, the oversized fit works wonders with any outfit, while the quilting provides a warmth that isn’t too sweat-inducing.
Arket bouclé wool coat
Made from 100% certified traceable wool, this coat has some impressive sourcing claims, while the bouclé finish is sure to add dimension to the classic cut shape.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands