There’s a distinct chill in the air and the Indian summer we all thought was on the horizon seems to have dissipated in a muddy muddle. But with raindrops returning, this does mean it is most certainly time to think about outerwear and for those of you that love coat season, it is something to rejoice. The global pandemic has made us all reevaluate our shopping and spending habits and as our social lives take a bit of a back seat, new season ‘lust-haves’ are being replaced by ‘together-forever’ pieces.

Givenchy showed black coats on the catwalk for autumn/winter 2020

When it comes to outerwear, there is no greater investment piece than a classic black coat and luckily for all of us, autumn/winter 2020 is very much about ‘back to black’. It’s almost as if the catwalks predicted this sombre situation as head to toe black outfits were very much on the agenda at the likes of McQueen, Proenza Schouler, Givenchy and Carolina Herrera all the way back in February. Black offers up the opportunity for timeless dressing. A black coat will never truly date, making it the perfect and smartest investment piece, especially if you’re trying to cut down on shopping. From sumptuous faux furs that have a vintage air about them, to back to business tailored looks, there are a host of black coats on the high street this season that will make the perfect autumn/winter 2020 investment purchase.

McQueen showed black coats on the catwalk for autumn/winter 2020

Like with all good wardrobe staples, look after them and they’ll return the favour for many seasons to come. So don’t forget to always hang your coat up on a well structured hanger and dry clean, cover and pack it away at the end of each season. As tempting as it might be, resist filling the pockets with bulky items as this too will start to damage the lining and in the long run ruin the silhouette of the coat. Look for classic wool and faux fur styles, or military detailing as these shapes and fabrications will always triumphantly return each season, ensuring that your purchase will never date.

River Island The stud detailing offers a point of difference on this tailored look. This tailored number features gorgeous studded sleeve detailing that really makes this black coat stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re wearing it with a smarter office look, or dressed down for the weekend you are likely to turn heads in this one. Shop black studded sleeve coat at River Island, £85 BUY NOW