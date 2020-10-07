Most of us are being a little more careful with our disposable income right now, and when it comes to shopping for fashion, opting for investment pieces that will stand the test of time is a great way of ensuring your money will go a little further in the long run. As temperatures plummet it’s time to shuffle into your winter coat and if you’re looking for a new one, opting for a black coat will mean it can be worn season after season as it will never really date. We round up our favourite black coats to buy now and love forever.
There’s a distinct chill in the air and the Indian summer we all thought was on the horizon seems to have dissipated in a muddy muddle. But with raindrops returning, this does mean it is most certainly time to think about outerwear and for those of you that love coat season, it is something to rejoice.
The global pandemic has made us all reevaluate our shopping and spending habits and as our social lives take a bit of a back seat, new season ‘lust-haves’ are being replaced by ‘together-forever’ pieces.
When it comes to outerwear, there is no greater investment piece than a classic black coat and luckily for all of us, autumn/winter 2020 is very much about ‘back to black’.
It’s almost as if the catwalks predicted this sombre situation as head to toe black outfits were very much on the agenda at the likes of McQueen, Proenza Schouler, Givenchy and Carolina Herrera all the way back in February.
Black offers up the opportunity for timeless dressing. A black coat will never truly date, making it the perfect and smartest investment piece, especially if you’re trying to cut down on shopping.
From sumptuous faux furs that have a vintage air about them, to back to business tailored looks, there are a host of black coats on the high street this season that will make the perfect autumn/winter 2020 investment purchase.
Like with all good wardrobe staples, look after them and they’ll return the favour for many seasons to come. So don’t forget to always hang your coat up on a well structured hanger and dry clean, cover and pack it away at the end of each season.
As tempting as it might be, resist filling the pockets with bulky items as this too will start to damage the lining and in the long run ruin the silhouette of the coat.
Look for classic wool and faux fur styles, or military detailing as these shapes and fabrications will always triumphantly return each season, ensuring that your purchase will never date.
River Island
This tailored number features gorgeous studded sleeve detailing that really makes this black coat stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re wearing it with a smarter office look, or dressed down for the weekend you are likely to turn heads in this one.
Ganni
One of the biggest issues with winter clothing is all the added bulk from coats and jumpers can make you feel like you’ve lost your silhouette. Get your shape back by opting for a belted coat — this contrast, wrap around detailing is great.
New Look
Feel as snug as a bug in a gorgeous faux fur coat this winter. Faux fur coats have really made a comeback in recent years and we are totally here for it. This longer line, belted style will be great for evenings too.
And Other Stories
A classic tailored black coat is very much a wardrobe staple. This super chic, calf-length coat will literally never go out of style so you can really wear it again and again. Make sure to dry clean your coats at the end of each season before you pack them away so that they’re ready for the following autumn.
Mango
This coat has a really great vintage feel to it. Another style staple, a faux fur collar really helps to elevate this tailored coat to something quite special. Try swapping the self-fabric tie belt for a leather one to make this coat look even more expensive.
Norma Kamali
If you’re heading back to the office and need a bit of a pick-me-up, then give this gorgeous black blanket coat a whirl. The asymmetric hem really sets it out from the crowd and the wrap over front and belt tie will ensure you keep really cosy on your commute.
Zara
Can you do a black coat round-up without a nod to military detailing? We think not. This great Zara coat is the perfect example of a cyclical coat trend. The double breasted, metal button detailing is one we see again and again, season after season, so you can rest easy that this coat will be very much on-trend for many years to come.
Monki
This fuzzy textured over-sized coat is great for right now. This is the perfect piece to throw over absolutely anything and will look just as fabulous over your favourite loungewear as you dash to the supermarket as it will with a killer blazer, the choice is yours.
Weekday
Revere collar, check. Self-fabric tie belt, check. Long length, check. This coat ticks all the classic black coat boxes and it’s a pretty great price too. This coat is a great investment piece, buy it now and love it forever.
Cos
Hate the bulk that comes with winter coats but equally hate being cold? We hear you. That’s why this cashmere and wool blend coat had to make the list. The fabric blend means that this coat will keep you as snug as your favourite cashmere sweater but it also ensures you won’t feel like you’re overwhelmed with fabric. Win.
Hush
When it comes to choosing a black coat it really is all in the detail. This lovely tailored coat from Hush features a great strip of colour on the under collar to take this super chic but classic piece and give it a little zhoosh.
Hero images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images and Cos
First and second images: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images and Kristy Sparow/Getty Images
Further images: courtesy of brands