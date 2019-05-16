The idea of a summer wardrobe and the reality are two very different things. Being British, we should to expect unpredictable weather, but our sensibilities are overruled by the optimism of flouncing our summers away in seersucker blouses, white broderie anglaise dresses and pristine linen co-ords.

That is until we are brutally hit with facing the realities of summer dressing. Those being: usually an uncomfortable commute with someone’s back sweat lingering dangerously close to our personal space (we haven’t missed this) our clothing’s ability to crease without us even moving, the threatening splatter from a brightly coloured salad (leftovers from the socially-distanced BBQ at the weekend) and, worst of all, the inevitable make up stain on our top as we use the same hand to mop our sweaty brow as we do to waft our burning bodies.