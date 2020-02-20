21 black dresses that’ll work for every last minute event

They say that fashion fades but style is eternal, and there are some pieces that prove to be chic season after season. Like the sleek camel coat, or a crisp white shirt, the little black dress is a fashion failsafe. Whatever the event, there is always a little black dress that perfectly rises to the occasion. It doesn’t matter if it is a midi dress, a dramatic maxi or a playful mini style, the best LBD is one that you can throw and feel ready to conquer the room in.

Whether you want to channel this seasons biggest trends in a puff sleeve black dress or in Nanushka’s sleek vegan leather or keep it classic with a timeless slip dress – these are the 21-best black dresses that you’ll find yourself coming back to time after time. There are even ultra-versatile day-to-night dresses that will look just as cool when worn with stomper boots and a colourful cardigan by day as they will with killer ankle boots and gold jewellery by night.