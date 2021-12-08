Despite having recently been decried as “cheugy”, which, to you and I, can be translated as the definition of somebody or something that is stale, out of date or trying too hard, team Stylist is still all in favour of the humble black skinny jean.

Now look, make no mistake about it: is the black skinny our go-to style for everyday? Maybe not. But their virtues remain steadfastly evident.

For while you may be more inclined to reach for your more forgiving flares for daytime, there’s something about the way a skinny fit can juxtapose against a voluptuous party top that really does come up trumps once the sun sets.

Whether you pair yours with your favourite knit and a chunky, boxy blazer or whether you swap a cardi for a cut-out top and heels, these are jeans that lengthen the legs and add a sartorial ‘Pow’ to a look. Don’t believe us? Just try a pair on and see for yourself.