Best black skinny jeans 2021 for all budgets

Black skinny jeans that are perfect for wearing with all of your favourite party tops

Contrary to popular opinion, black skinny jeans are very much still a wardrobe staple. 

Despite having recently been decried as “cheugy”, which, to you and I, can be translated as the definition of somebody or something that is stale, out of date or trying too hard, team Stylist is still all in favour of the humble black skinny jean.

Now look, make no mistake about it: is the black skinny our go-to style for everyday? Maybe not. But their virtues remain steadfastly evident.

For while you may be more inclined to reach for your more forgiving flares for daytime, there’s something about the way a skinny fit can juxtapose against a voluptuous party top that really does come up trumps once the sun sets.

Whether you pair yours with your favourite knit and a chunky, boxy blazer or whether you swap a cardi for a cut-out top and heels, these are jeans that lengthen the legs and add a sartorial ‘Pow’ to a look. Don’t believe us? Just try a pair on and see for yourself. 

    Good American Good Legs jeans

    The purveyor of really Good jeans that suit all, Good American’s Good Leg jeans make for the perfect introduction to skinny jeans if you’re new to the game.

    Shop Good American Good Legs jeans, £127

    Reformation Harper ultra high-waist skinny jeans

    While earth-first LA brand Reformation is known primarily for its floaty frocks and pretty prints, its denim game is just as strong. Look to its Harper silhouette for souped-up sprayed-on skinnies.

    Shop Reformation Harper ultra high-waist skinny jeans, £98

    River Island Plus black skinny jeans

    River Island’s jean offering is not only extensive, meaning there’s something for everybody, but it’s also purse-friendly too. 

    Shop River Island Plus black skinny jeans, £40

    Hush Erin skinny jeans

    Perfect for pairing with its chunky jumpers and swaddling winter coats, Hush’s Erin skinny jeans are just the right shade of black for pairing with everything.

    Shop Hush Erin skinny jeans, £79

    Asos Design Curve Ridley skinny jeans

    A favourite among fashion editors, Asos’ Ridley jeans are some of the snuggest and most stylish in the denim realm.

    Shop Asos Design Curve Ridley skinny jeans, £17.50

    Marks & Spencer magic shaping skinny jeans

    With the ability to elongate legs in all of the right places, Marks & Spencer’s skinny jeans are a winter staple. Wear with chunky stomper boots and a fitted knit to really make them pop.

    Shop Marks & Spencer magic shaping skinny jeans, £39.50

