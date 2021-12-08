All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Contrary to popular opinion, black skinny jeans are very much still a wardrobe staple.
Despite having recently been decried as “cheugy”, which, to you and I, can be translated as the definition of somebody or something that is stale, out of date or trying too hard, team Stylist is still all in favour of the humble black skinny jean.
Now look, make no mistake about it: is the black skinny our go-to style for everyday? Maybe not. But their virtues remain steadfastly evident.
For while you may be more inclined to reach for your more forgiving flares for daytime, there’s something about the way a skinny fit can juxtapose against a voluptuous party top that really does come up trumps once the sun sets.
Whether you pair yours with your favourite knit and a chunky, boxy blazer or whether you swap a cardi for a cut-out top and heels, these are jeans that lengthen the legs and add a sartorial ‘Pow’ to a look. Don’t believe us? Just try a pair on and see for yourself.
Good American Good Legs jeans
The purveyor of really Good jeans that suit all, Good American’s Good Leg jeans make for the perfect introduction to skinny jeans if you’re new to the game.
Reformation Harper ultra high-waist skinny jeans
While earth-first LA brand Reformation is known primarily for its floaty frocks and pretty prints, its denim game is just as strong. Look to its Harper silhouette for souped-up sprayed-on skinnies.
River Island Plus black skinny jeans
River Island’s jean offering is not only extensive, meaning there’s something for everybody, but it’s also purse-friendly too.
Hush Erin skinny jeans
Perfect for pairing with its chunky jumpers and swaddling winter coats, Hush’s Erin skinny jeans are just the right shade of black for pairing with everything.
Asos Design Curve Ridley skinny jeans
A favourite among fashion editors, Asos’ Ridley jeans are some of the snuggest and most stylish in the denim realm.
Marks & Spencer magic shaping skinny jeans
With the ability to elongate legs in all of the right places, Marks & Spencer’s skinny jeans are a winter staple. Wear with chunky stomper boots and a fitted knit to really make them pop.
Levi's 721 high-rise skinny jeans
For anybody dipping their toe into the skinny denim pond for the first time, Levi’s 721 inky jeans are a timeless go-to.
Simply Be Lexi high-rise skinny jeans
High-rise skinny jeans are, by far, the most comfortable and this black pair is no exception. If you’re in the market for easy peasy winter dressing, this pair is essential.
Mango Soho skinny jeans
Mango’s skinny jeans are some of the best we’ve tried. They’re faultless, fashion-forward and affordable. What’s stopping you?
H&M Curvy ultra high-rise skinny jeans
The perfect cross between a skinny jean and a legging, this high-rise H&M pair is slim-fitting and crying out to be worn with a baggy top.
Ted Baker Duvv black skinny jeans
Skinny jeans are perfect for those looking to build a winter capsule wardrobe. Throw this Ted Baker pair on with comfy boots and any and all of your chunky knits.
