From Prada to Bottega Veneta, the boot of the season is undoubtedly the stomper boot. Put your best foot forward with our round-up of the most stylish options.
Who doesn’t love a black ankle boot? A wardrobe staple for what seems like an eternity, the black ankle boot has served us season after season in many different iterations. Last autumn, thanks in large part to Holly Willoughby in the jungle, we saw the rise of the hiking ankle boot. They were sturdy, sported different coloured laces and were often paired with the prettiest of floral dresses.
This season we have already spotted fashion’s favourite insider in a heavier, stompier black ankle version as the boot of choice. Prada’s now cult tread-sole boot was spotted on black boot enthusiasts all over Paris Fashion Week after debuting this style in February. Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta sent bovver boots down his catwalk and gasps of joy could be heard round the room (along with even sharper gasps when show-goers saw that dumpling bag).
Puritans, The Row gave us a stompy combat boot option; Alexander McQueen’s versions were patent and almost pretty; and Stella McCartney gave us a 70s-inspired version, complete with platform heels and a square toe.
We’ve rounded up the best black stomper boots in the business and rest assured, they go with absolutely everything.
Prada
With its universal appeal, Prada’s stomper boot has been a fashion smash hit. Seen on the biggest street style names, wear yours with cream jeans and an oversized knit.
Exaggerated tread-sole leather ankle boots, £685, Prada
Ganni
Danish brand Ganni has taken the hiking boot we all wore last season and given it a little boost into stomper territory.
Leather and suede ankle boots, £240, Ganni
Alexander McQueen
Slicker than your average, Alexander McQueen have created our dream stomper boots: patent, compact and packing a necessary punch.
Tread lace-up boots, £690, Alexander McQueen
Hunter x Stella McCartney
Two iconic British brands, Hunter and Stella McCartney have come together for an exclusive collaboration and created a stomping wellington boot perfect for town and country.
Rubber rain boots, £320, Hunter x Stella McCartney
Camper
Leave it to Camper to put the stomp into stomper. The perfect companion to your winter floral dress.
Black stomper boots, £220, Camper
Bottega Veneta
If it wasn’t that Bottega Veneta dumpling bag seen on every influencer over fashion month, it was these stomping boots. Buy now and wear forever.
Chevron quilted leather boots, £775, Bottega Veneta
Kurt Geiger
For those wanting just a little more stomp in their hiking boots, look no further than these Carvela lace-up boots.
Black lace-up boots, £149, Carvela
Chloé
A fashionable update on the classic rainboot, Chloé has delivered an all-weather appropriate stomper boot. Try this with your go-to midi skirt and cardigan.
Rubber boots, £355, Chloé
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands