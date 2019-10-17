Who doesn’t love a black ankle boot? A wardrobe staple for what seems like an eternity, the black ankle boot has served us season after season in many different iterations. Last autumn, thanks in large part to Holly Willoughby in the jungle, we saw the rise of the hiking ankle boot. They were sturdy, sported different coloured laces and were often paired with the prettiest of floral dresses.

This season we have already spotted fashion’s favourite insider in a heavier, stompier black ankle version as the boot of choice. Prada’s now cult tread-sole boot was spotted on black boot enthusiasts all over Paris Fashion Week after debuting this style in February. Daniel Lee of Bottega Veneta sent bovver boots down his catwalk and gasps of joy could be heard round the room (along with even sharper gasps when show-goers saw that dumpling bag).

Puritans, The Row gave us a stompy combat boot option; Alexander McQueen’s versions were patent and almost pretty; and Stella McCartney gave us a 70s-inspired version, complete with platform heels and a square toe.