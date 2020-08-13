Fan of a black summer dress? Then you’re going to be a fan of the black summer top. We’ve rounded up the coolest (literally) options to add to your wardrobe now.
Let’s face it, the idea of getting dressed in this heatwave feels like an impossible task. Looking more like wilted spinach than a functioning human, I have resorted to sitting around the house in my underwear and lying on the kitchen floor for moments of cool. Agreed, not my most fashionable look.
However, as the temperatures are set to cool back down to a level where we might be able to put on more clothes than just our pants, there is excitement to be found in our wardrobes once more.
Now, it’s a common misconception that black is to be avoided at all costs in the summer. Yes, the colour black absorbs heat from the sun, but it also absorbs your body heat instead of reflecting it back on to you, so actually black keeps you cool. Mind blown, right?
Really, this is excellent news because black in the summer is one of my very favourite things to wear for its effortlessly chic appeal. Don’t get me wrong, bright colours and whites certainly serve their purpose in the summer, they bring a joyfulness to any look, but ask most fashion insiders and they will say one of the fundamental to their summer wardrobe is a black top. Preferably paired with a tonne of gold jewellery.
This isn’t just any black top though, this is a seasonal, purposeful black summer top that you can easily add into your wardrobe of warm-weather favourites as seamlessly as plain white T-shirt. Think ribbed vest tops with high-waisted jeans, billowing cotton blouses with smart shorts and of-the-moment square neck tops with midi skirts.
We have rounded up the best black summer tops to buy now and feel great in all summer long.
H&M
H&M’s simple vest top with lace detail is a sophisticated addition to any wardrobe. Wear yours with relaxed tailored trousers for a summer in the city look.
Whistles
Thanks to its tie-knot fastening, Whistle’s black top offering has a retro feel to it. Wear yours with denim cut off and white trainers.
Mango
For those always searching for jeans and a nice top combination, Mango’s organza puff-sleeve top has got you covered. Just add a pair of statement heels for an evening out.
Totême
A firm favourite among industry insiders, Totême delivers simple but impeccably made wardrobe staples. Wear this black cotton shirt well after the summer months with straight leg jeans.
Olivia Rose
Since launching in 2017, Olivia Rose the label has continually dropped sell-out pieces. Her romantic cottagecore aesthetic has transcended her dresses into tops and we are adding this to basket now. Team yours with a floral midi skirt for the summer.
Arket
For those seeing a simple black summer top silhouette, Arket has got you covered. The racer back style looks great with maxi skirts and wide-legged trousers.
Ganni
If you’re a fan of shirred-dresses, then you are going to want to add this Ganni shirred T-shirt to basket now. With a slight peplum hem, this top can be easily dressed up or down.
Frame
Frame’s black top is crafted from lightweight ramie – a natural fibre that’s renowned for impeccable breathability. The ruffles and eyelet detail give this top a serious warm-weather mood.
& Other Stories
Whether heading away for a last-minute holiday or enjoying a staycation, inject a little holiday feeling into your summer wardrobe with this & Other Stories ruffled bardot top.
Tu
No summer wardrobe is complete without a classic black lace top. Crafted from pure cotton, we’ll be adding this to our summer workwear rotation.
Bimba y Lola
A tank top with a twist…literally. Bimba y Lola reworks a classic to give it a contemporary feel. Wear yours with chunky gold hoops.
Gestuz
Coming in as a more formal black summer top option, we are going to be wearing this Gestuz piece with linen trousers and a basket bag.
Images: Courtesy of brands