Let’s face it, the idea of getting dressed in this heatwave feels like an impossible task. Looking more like wilted spinach than a functioning human, I have resorted to sitting around the house in my underwear and lying on the kitchen floor for moments of cool. Agreed, not my most fashionable look. However, as the temperatures are set to cool back down to a level where we might be able to put on more clothes than just our pants, there is excitement to be found in our wardrobes once more.

Now, it’s a common misconception that black is to be avoided at all costs in the summer. Yes, the colour black absorbs heat from the sun, but it also absorbs your body heat instead of reflecting it back on to you, so actually black keeps you cool. Mind blown, right? Really, this is excellent news because black in the summer is one of my very favourite things to wear for its effortlessly chic appeal. Don’t get me wrong, bright colours and whites certainly serve their purpose in the summer, they bring a joyfulness to any look, but ask most fashion insiders and they will say one of the fundamental to their summer wardrobe is a black top. Preferably paired with a tonne of gold jewellery.

This isn’t just any black top though, this is a seasonal, purposeful black summer top that you can easily add into your wardrobe of warm-weather favourites as seamlessly as plain white T-shirt. Think ribbed vest tops with high-waisted jeans, billowing cotton blouses with smart shorts and of-the-moment square neck tops with midi skirts. We have rounded up the best black summer tops to buy now and feel great in all summer long.

Bimba y Lola Best summer black tops: Bimba y Lola A tank top with a twist…literally. Bimba y Lola reworks a classic to give it a contemporary feel. Wear yours with chunky gold hoops. Shop black top, £35, Bimba y Lola BUY NOW

Gestuz Best summer black tops: Gestuz Coming in as a more formal black summer top option, we are going to be wearing this Gestuz piece with linen trousers and a basket bag. Shop black top, £98, Gestuz BUY NOW