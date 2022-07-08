Summer fashion 2022: 9 best classic black sunglasses

Black sunglasses will never go out of style – here’s why you should shop them now

When it comes to summer accessories, there’s nothing more timeless than a pair of classic black sunglasses. 

From oversized retro shapes beloved by the likes of Jackie O to cat-eye frames worn by Marilyn Monroe and more, some sunglasses styles have truly stood the test of time. And there’s nothing more classic than a pair of traditional black frames. 

While our love of tortoiseshell might waver and the desire for bold, statement sunglasses depends on the season, classic black frames are the chic sunglasses style we see ourselves returning to year after year. Which is why we’re paying homage to the most timeless sunnies of all. 

With thousands of styles available, we’ve decided to highlight frames that offer an element of sustainability – whether created from recycled materials or hailing from brands that are B Corp certified. Lexxola, the sunglasses brand beloved by the style set, is now officially a carbon-positive company (meaning they offset twice as much carbon as they use), while CHPO make their sunnies from recycled plastics. Jimmy Fairly also vows to donate a pair of sunglasses to someone in need for every pair you buy, and haas so far donated over 600,000 pairs.

So if you’re in the market for a classic pair of black shades, look no further than our list below. 

  CHPO nicole sunglasses

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 best classic black sunglasses
    CHPO Nicole Sunglasses

    Designed in Sweden, CHPO is a brand that puts sustainability at the forefront. The frame of these sunglasses is made from 100% recycled plastic and the accompanying pouch is created from recycled PET bottles. 

    £24.99

    Buy Now

  Lexxola jordy sunglasses

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 best classic black sunglasses
    Lexxola Jordy Sunglasses

    Seen on the likes of Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain, Lexxola makes sunglasses for the cool crowd. Not to mention that, as of 2022, they’re now a carbon-positive company and they create sunglasses from Bio Acetate, a biodegradable material.  

    £190

    Buy Now

  Le Specs outta love sunglasses

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 best classic black sunglasses
    Le Specs' 'Outta Love' sunglasses

    Australian label Le Specs has been creating coveted designs since the late 70s. These ‘outta love’ sunnies in particular are not only affordable but have also been worn by Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more. 

    £50

    Buy Now

  Jimmy Fairly the chiara sunglasses

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 best classic black sunglasses
    Jimmy Fairly The Chiara Sunglasses

    Handmade in France and featuring scratch resistant lenses, these Jimmy Fairly sunglasses will make a classic addition to any outfit. 

    £149

    Buy Now

  Mango acetate frame sunglasses

    Summer fashion 2022: 9 best classic black sunglasses
    Mango Acetate frame sunglasses

    Square cat-eye frames will always be in style and if you like Mango’s recent take on the trend, you’ll be pleased to know they’re made from 98% recycled polycarbonate. 

    £17.99

    Buy Now

