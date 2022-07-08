All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
When it comes to summer accessories, there’s nothing more timeless than a pair of classic black sunglasses.
From oversized retro shapes beloved by the likes of Jackie O to cat-eye frames worn by Marilyn Monroe and more, some sunglasses styles have truly stood the test of time. And there’s nothing more classic than a pair of traditional black frames.
While our love of tortoiseshell might waver and the desire for bold, statement sunglasses depends on the season, classic black frames are the chic sunglasses style we see ourselves returning to year after year. Which is why we’re paying homage to the most timeless sunnies of all.
With thousands of styles available, we’ve decided to highlight frames that offer an element of sustainability – whether created from recycled materials or hailing from brands that are B Corp certified. Lexxola, the sunglasses brand beloved by the style set, is now officially a carbon-positive company (meaning they offset twice as much carbon as they use), while CHPO make their sunnies from recycled plastics. Jimmy Fairly also vows to donate a pair of sunglasses to someone in need for every pair you buy, and haas so far donated over 600,000 pairs.
So if you’re in the market for a classic pair of black shades, look no further than our list below.
CHPO nicole sunglasses
Designed in Sweden, CHPO is a brand that puts sustainability at the forefront. The frame of these sunglasses is made from 100% recycled plastic and the accompanying pouch is created from recycled PET bottles.
Lexxola jordy sunglasses
Seen on the likes of Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain, Lexxola makes sunglasses for the cool crowd. Not to mention that, as of 2022, they’re now a carbon-positive company and they create sunglasses from Bio Acetate, a biodegradable material.
Le Specs outta love sunglasses
Australian label Le Specs has been creating coveted designs since the late 70s. These ‘outta love’ sunnies in particular are not only affordable but have also been worn by Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more.
Jimmy Fairly the chiara sunglasses
Handmade in France and featuring scratch resistant lenses, these Jimmy Fairly sunglasses will make a classic addition to any outfit.
Mango acetate frame sunglasses
Square cat-eye frames will always be in style and if you like Mango’s recent take on the trend, you’ll be pleased to know they’re made from 98% recycled polycarbonate.
Bottega Veneta square-frame acetate sunglasses
Bottega Veneta accessories are always in demand, though if you’re hesitant to invest in a mini Jodie bag or pair of padded leather mules, these sunglasses might just satisfy your desire for a designer purchase.
Ace & Tate capri sunglasses
As an officially certified B Corp company, Ace & Tate are working to make sunglasses more sustainable. These capri cat-eye frames are a purchase you’ll love for years to come.
Monki modern cat eye sunglasses
Channel Jackie O in these modern cat eye sunnies, which just so happen to be made from recycled polyester.
Loewe oversized square-frame acetate sunglasses
Make a statement this summer with these oversized sunglasses from Loewe. From the striking square shape to the brand’s logo hardware, these are guaranteed to turn heads.
Shop Loewe oversized square-frame acetate sunglasses at Net-a-Porter, £260
Images: courtesy of brands