From oversized retro shapes beloved by the likes of Jackie O to cat-eye frames worn by Marilyn Monroe and more, some sunglasses styles have truly stood the test of time. And there’s nothing more classic than a pair of traditional black frames.

While our love of tortoiseshell might waver and the desire for bold, statement sunglasses depends on the season, classic black frames are the chic sunglasses style we see ourselves returning to year after year. Which is why we’re paying homage to the most timeless sunnies of all.

With thousands of styles available, we’ve decided to highlight frames that offer an element of sustainability – whether created from recycled materials or hailing from brands that are B Corp certified. Lexxola, the sunglasses brand beloved by the style set, is now officially a carbon-positive company (meaning they offset twice as much carbon as they use), while CHPO make their sunnies from recycled plastics. Jimmy Fairly also vows to donate a pair of sunglasses to someone in need for every pair you buy, and haas so far donated over 600,000 pairs.