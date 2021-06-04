From swimsuit to bodysuit: these chic black all-in-ones can do both

The enduring appeal of a black all-in-one is in its ability to take you from beach to bar with minimal effort; here are a few of our favourites.

If psychedelic swimwear and bright and bold bikinis aren’t quite to your taste, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that this summer heralds the return of the classic and perennially chic black swimsuit.

According to shopping platform Lyst, which analyses the behaviour of 8 million shoppers, searches for minimal black swimsuits have spiked by 306% since the start of May. Is it any wonder we’re veering towards simplistic swimwear as we slowly emerge from our isolation hovels? 

Indeed, the appeal of a classic black swimsuit is two-fold. Here’s an all-in-one that works equally as well for a day basking in the sun as it does tucked into a slip skirt or big and baggy jeans and slightly heeled mules for happy hour cocktails. And you needn’t look far for a timeless one-piece; London label Hunza G, the purveyor of the seersucker swimsuit loved by the fashion cognoscenti, has them in spades, as does Jade Swim, whose one-shoulder and strapless iterations are among the best in the swimwear sphere.

Whether you’re at the lido in London or lounging poolside in Portugal, these black swimsuits will take you from beach to bar with minimal effort. You’re welcome. 

  • Maiyo Acacia swimsuit

    Nothing even comes close to a sparkling swimsuit that twinkles under the glitter of the sun, and this black Maiyo one-piece is proof. Style with a chain belt à la the brand, or just throw on and go!

    Shop Maiyo Acacia swimsuit, £95

  • Hunza G seersucker swimsuit

    Made famous by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, Hunza G is the Rihanna-approved swimwear brand to know. Its classic black swimsuit would make a timeless addition to any swimwear line-up.

    Shop Hunza G seersucker swimsuit, £130

  • Asos Design Curve crinkle square neck swimsuit

    A square neckline is the one your go-to summer ‘do has been crying out for. Simply pile your hair on top of your head and get out in the sun!

    Shop Asos Design Curve crinkle square neck swimsuit, £26

  • Jets by Jessica Allen Jetset bandeau swimsuit

    Perfect for tanning and looking stylish, a strapless swimsuit is the ultimate timeless all-in-one. Simply pair with a pareo for your best summer look yet.

    Shop Jets by Jessica Allen Jetset bandeau swimsuit at Selfridges, £135

  • Seafolly zip-up swimsuit

    This cap-sleeved swimsuit is crying out to be debuted on a beach this summer. Zip up for optimal sun protection and zip low for a sundowner cocktail!

    Shop Seafolly zip-up swimsuit at Beach Cafe, £96

Images: courtesy of brands.

