The enduring appeal of a black all-in-one is in its ability to take you from beach to bar with minimal effort; here are a few of our favourites.
If psychedelic swimwear and bright and bold bikinis aren’t quite to your taste, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that this summer heralds the return of the classic and perennially chic black swimsuit.
According to shopping platform Lyst, which analyses the behaviour of 8 million shoppers, searches for minimal black swimsuits have spiked by 306% since the start of May. Is it any wonder we’re veering towards simplistic swimwear as we slowly emerge from our isolation hovels?
Indeed, the appeal of a classic black swimsuit is two-fold. Here’s an all-in-one that works equally as well for a day basking in the sun as it does tucked into a slip skirt or big and baggy jeans and slightly heeled mules for happy hour cocktails. And you needn’t look far for a timeless one-piece; London label Hunza G, the purveyor of the seersucker swimsuit loved by the fashion cognoscenti, has them in spades, as does Jade Swim, whose one-shoulder and strapless iterations are among the best in the swimwear sphere.
Whether you’re at the lido in London or lounging poolside in Portugal, these black swimsuits will take you from beach to bar with minimal effort. You’re welcome.
Jade Swim Apex one-shoulder swimsuit
With a smart minimal one-shoulder, this all-in-one courtesy of Jade Swim is a no-brainer. Pair with wide-legged jeans and wedged espadrilles for summertime style win, or under a baggy shirt for a mooch to the beach.
Shop Jade Swim Apex one-shoulder swimsuit at MatchesFashion, £155
Monki cross-back tie swimsuit
This black swimsuit has a straight neckline that is crying out to be debuted under a slinky slip and summer-ready sliders for a day in the sun.
Rielli Mojave cutout swimsuit
Rielli is the swimwear world’s best kept secret. Its boundary-pushing and slinky, yet comfortable, beach-ready pieces promise a seriously stylish swimwear upgrade.
& Other Stories plunging neckline swimsuit
Nothing says summer style quite like a plunging neckline and layered gold jewellery, which is precisely the plan with this black swimsuit.
Good American Always Fit black one-piece
Crafted from a sumptuous seersucker material, this strappy swimsuit courtesy of Khloe Kardashian’s co-founded brand, Good American, is as good as they come. Pair with denim shorts for an effortless look.
Marks & Spencer mesh square neck swimsuit
This sweet, yet simple, mesh black swimsuit is a demure way of amping up a minimalistic all-in-one. Perfect for pairing with a summertime glow.
Maiyo Acacia swimsuit
Nothing even comes close to a sparkling swimsuit that twinkles under the glitter of the sun, and this black Maiyo one-piece is proof. Style with a chain belt à la the brand, or just throw on and go!
Hunza G seersucker swimsuit
Made famous by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, Hunza G is the Rihanna-approved swimwear brand to know. Its classic black swimsuit would make a timeless addition to any swimwear line-up.
Asos Design Curve crinkle square neck swimsuit
A square neckline is the one your go-to summer ‘do has been crying out for. Simply pile your hair on top of your head and get out in the sun!
Jets by Jessica Allen Jetset bandeau swimsuit
Perfect for tanning and looking stylish, a strapless swimsuit is the ultimate timeless all-in-one. Simply pair with a pareo for your best summer look yet.
Shop Jets by Jessica Allen Jetset bandeau swimsuit at Selfridges, £135
Seafolly zip-up swimsuit
This cap-sleeved swimsuit is crying out to be debuted on a beach this summer. Zip up for optimal sun protection and zip low for a sundowner cocktail!
Images: courtesy of brands.