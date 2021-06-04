If psychedelic swimwear and bright and bold bikinis aren’t quite to your taste, then you’ll be thrilled to learn that this summer heralds the return of the classic and perennially chic black swimsuit.

According to shopping platform Lyst, which analyses the behaviour of 8 million shoppers, searches for minimal black swimsuits have spiked by 306% since the start of May. Is it any wonder we’re veering towards simplistic swimwear as we slowly emerge from our isolation hovels?