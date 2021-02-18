Black trainers: 11 best women’s sneakers, trainers, and kicks to shop now

Meet the black kicks to buy now, and love forever. 

Going back to basics when it comes to everyday outfits is more important that ever. Getting dressed with minimal effort and maximum comfort is something 2020 taught us, and it’s continuing. Joggers are still getting worn as often as our underwear, cosy jumpers are a round the clock go-to and sweatshirts are a saviour. When it comes to footwear, trainers are the order of the day, every day. 

When wet weather isn’t dominating our footwear choices with rubber boots, trainers are the reliable (read: essential) choice to go for. The only difficult decision is which pair of kicks to choose. And we’re here to make it easier. Whether you opt for sustainable options, high top styles or fashion editor-approved iterations, deviate from classic white trainers in favour of black pairs. 

Converse Chucks are a great place to start if you’re unsure about all-black trainers. The white sole and laces make the monochrome style easy to incorporate into any outfit – from tailored trousers to jeans and dresses. 

If fashion kicks are your thing, Eytys has chunky, thick thread pairs, Acne Studios has glossy leather styles and the Balenciaga Triple S has proven to be a great investment for many. 

Keep going to see the rest of the black trainers we’re championing now, and forever. 

  Vans trainers

    Vans trainers
    Best black trainers: Vans

    For a hit of nostalgia, opt for these Vans lace-ups, similar to those classic pairs from the 00s. The ‘Old Skool’ trainers are also available in an array of different colour ways to choose from. 

  Vans trainers

    Vans trainers
    Best high-top trainers: Vans

    Give high-top trainers a go with the Vans SK8-Hi style. Whether you wear with a midi dress, add them to loose-fit jeans or style with high-waisted trousers, you’ll love them for years to come. 

  Reebok trainers

    Adidas trainers
    Best black trainers: Adidas

    The Falcon trainer is a classic Adidas style popular among fashion editors and influencers. Try them out in black with light wash jeans and a roll neck jumper. 

  Air Jordan trainers

    Air Jordan trainers
    Best high-top trainers: Air Jordan

    For an update on all-black trainers, opt for this pair of Jordan 1s. The colour-blocked pink with the contrasting sole has sellout written all over it.

  New Balance trainers

    New Balance trainers
    Best black trainers: New Balance

    New Balance kicks are as comfortable as they are cool. The retro sporty edge is what makes this pair go so well with a trusty jeans and T-shirt outfit. 

