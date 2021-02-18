Meet the black kicks to buy now, and love forever.
Going back to basics when it comes to everyday outfits is more important that ever. Getting dressed with minimal effort and maximum comfort is something 2020 taught us, and it’s continuing. Joggers are still getting worn as often as our underwear, cosy jumpers are a round the clock go-to and sweatshirts are a saviour. When it comes to footwear, trainers are the order of the day, every day.
When wet weather isn’t dominating our footwear choices with rubber boots, trainers are the reliable (read: essential) choice to go for. The only difficult decision is which pair of kicks to choose. And we’re here to make it easier. Whether you opt for sustainable options, high top styles or fashion editor-approved iterations, deviate from classic white trainers in favour of black pairs.
Converse Chucks are a great place to start if you’re unsure about all-black trainers. The white sole and laces make the monochrome style easy to incorporate into any outfit – from tailored trousers to jeans and dresses.
If fashion kicks are your thing, Eytys has chunky, thick thread pairs, Acne Studios has glossy leather styles and the Balenciaga Triple S has proven to be a great investment for many.
Keep going to see the rest of the black trainers we’re championing now, and forever.
Shop best black trainers
Comme des Garçons Pay x Converse trainers
A cult classic, these iconic trainers will be loved for a lifetime. Clean the rubber sole much like you would white trainers and you’ll be able to make them go the distance in your wardrobe.
Shop Commes Des Garçons Pay x Converse Chuck 70 high sneakers at Farfetch, £130
Axel Arigato trainers
You can always rely on Axel Arigato to create sleek, minimal and wearable trainer styles. Easily teamed with anything in your existing wardrobe, this black leather pair is as reliable as it is stylish.
Shop Axel Arigato clean 90 leather trainers at Selfridges, £160
Balenciaga trainers
The Triple S trainers have gained a whole host of fans on the fashion scene. They’re a splurge, but they’ll be worth it with the amount of times you’ll wear them with any outfit going.
Veja trainers
Veja is known as a sustainable trainer destination. The brand creates pairs from recycled materials and vegan leather using environmentally friendly methods. This black canvas style will be so good with dresses.
Acne Studios trainers
The glossy finish of these Acne Studios Trail trainers will be perfect with more tailored outfits. Add the black leather kicks to anything from suits to slip dresses.
Eytys trainers
For chunky trainer fans, look no further than Eytys. This thick tread pair will give your stomper boots a well earned-break.
Vans trainers
For a hit of nostalgia, opt for these Vans lace-ups, similar to those classic pairs from the 00s. The ‘Old Skool’ trainers are also available in an array of different colour ways to choose from.
Vans trainers
Give high-top trainers a go with the Vans SK8-Hi style. Whether you wear with a midi dress, add them to loose-fit jeans or style with high-waisted trousers, you’ll love them for years to come.
Reebok trainers
The Falcon trainer is a classic Adidas style popular among fashion editors and influencers. Try them out in black with light wash jeans and a roll neck jumper.
Air Jordan trainers
For an update on all-black trainers, opt for this pair of Jordan 1s. The colour-blocked pink with the contrasting sole has sellout written all over it.
New Balance trainers
New Balance kicks are as comfortable as they are cool. The retro sporty edge is what makes this pair go so well with a trusty jeans and T-shirt outfit.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands