Going back to basics when it comes to everyday outfits is more important that ever. Getting dressed with minimal effort and maximum comfort is something 2020 taught us, and it’s continuing. Joggers are still getting worn as often as our underwear, cosy jumpers are a round the clock go-to and sweatshirts are a saviour. When it comes to footwear, trainers are the order of the day, every day.

When wet weather isn’t dominating our footwear choices with rubber boots, trainers are the reliable (read: essential) choice to go for. The only difficult decision is which pair of kicks to choose. And we’re here to make it easier. Whether you opt for sustainable options , high top styles or fashion editor-approved iterations, deviate from classic white trainers in favour of black pairs.

Converse Chucks are a great place to start if you’re unsure about all-black trainers. The white sole and laces make the monochrome style easy to incorporate into any outfit – from tailored trousers to jeans and dresses.

If fashion kicks are your thing, Eytys has chunky, thick thread pairs, Acne Studios has glossy leather styles and the Balenciaga Triple S has proven to be a great investment for many.

Keep going to see the rest of the black trainers we’re championing now, and forever.