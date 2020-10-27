12 of the best black dresses for winter if you missed the Vampires Wife x H&M collaboration

Posted by for Fashion

A black dress is never a bad idea – we’ve made an edit of the very best mini, midi and maxi styles you’ll want to wear for winter. 

We know what you’re thinking, the black dress is hardly anything new, right? It’s the fail-safe style to rely on at all times. So why have we decided to show you some of our favourites? For that exact reason. This, along with H&M’s latest collaboration with The Vampire’s Wife reigniting our love for black dresses with its edit of dreamy styles in luxe lace and velvet fabrics. Naturally these sold out within minutes (there may be a few remaining in stores, if you’re lucky) so we’ve found some alternatives.

Interested in a black dress that stands out from the crowd? These are the minis you’ll want to style with knee-high boots, the midi dresses you can wear no matter the occasion and the maxi dresses which will make you feel instantly fancy. All including key autumn/winter details – from the puff sleeve and the oversized collar to tiered hems and embellished buttons. 

In a time where everything is a bit up in the air, easy to throw on outfits are something that make us happy. So for the days when you decide to let your joggers and hoodies have a day off, the black dress will be there for you. 

You may also like

The best black ankle boots to invest in now (and wear forever)

Street style wearing black dress
Street style showing how to layer a black dress

With clever styling tricks, you can make any dress work for winter but it’s also key to invest in warmer materials such as leather, wool and cashmere. It’s also best to use layering tools to style them, like heavy duty boots, roll neck tops and longline coats. 

We already know black dresses stand the test of time. They’ll never date, they look effortless at all times and you can get them on any budget. Here’s our edit of the best black dresses you’ll want to buy now and wear through to winter. 

Shop best black dresses for winter 

  • Asos Curve babydoll midi dress

    Asos Curve dress
    Best black winter dresses: Asos Curve

    Yes, yes and yes to this tiered hem midi found in the Curve section at Asos. In sizes 16-30, this universally flattering style is just made for layering – try it out over a fine knit roll neck with chunky Chelsea boots. 

    Shop Asos Curve midi dress, £35

    BUY NOW

  • French Connection leather belted dress

    French Connection black dress
    Best black winter dresses: French Connection

    Autumn is the ideal time to invest in, and wear, a great leather dress. Add a roll-neck top underneath this mini dress for the perfect outfit. When it gets to winter, throw on over jeans with an oversized coat. 

    Shop Patti leather belted dress at French Connection, £280

    BUY NOW

  • Forever New midi dress

    Forever New black dress
    Best black winter dresses: Forever New

    Australian brand Forever New has recently launched in the UK and it’s known for its dreamy dresses. This midi wrap can be teamed with anything from knee-high boots to this season’s go-to stompers. 

    Shop Stacey trim midi dress at Forever New, £100

    BUY NOW

  • Mie maxi dress

    Mie dress
    Best black winter dresses: Mie

    Proof linen dresses can be taken into winter, too. This long sleeve maxi style is ideal for layering with roll neck knits, ankle boots and cosy wool coats. Strip it back for summer and you’ll have a style that’ll work across all seasons. 

    Shop Faro dress at Mie, £237

    BUY NOW

  • Ghost maxi slip dress

    Ghost black dress
    Best black winter dresses: Ghost

    Plans may be different around party season this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t find an excuse to dress up. This slinky slip dress will hold a forever place in your wardrobe and will accompany you to many future soirées.  

    Shop Ghost Bella dress at John Lewis & Partners, £245

    BUY NOW

  • H&M+ tie-belt dress

    H&M+ dress
    Best black winter dresses: H&M+

    This universally flattering frock is available in sizes L-4XL and there are so many ways to style it. From loafers and a shacket to flat rubber boots and a knit underneath – this midi is a sure-fire win. 

    Shop H&M+ tie-belt dress at H&M, £29.99

    BUY NOW

  • Hanifa knit dress

    Hanifa dress
    Best black winter dresses: Hanifa

    Knit dresses are key this season, get in on the action with this cardigan style by Hanifa. We predict you’ll be tempted by the other five colours once you try this beauty. 

    Shop Miya knit cardigan dress at Hanifa, £161

    BUY NOW

Images: Courtesy of brands

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey