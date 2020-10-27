A black dress is never a bad idea – we’ve made an edit of the very best mini, midi and maxi styles you’ll want to wear for winter.
We know what you’re thinking, the black dress is hardly anything new, right? It’s the fail-safe style to rely on at all times. So why have we decided to show you some of our favourites? For that exact reason. This, along with H&M’s latest collaboration with The Vampire’s Wife reigniting our love for black dresses with its edit of dreamy styles in luxe lace and velvet fabrics. Naturally these sold out within minutes (there may be a few remaining in stores, if you’re lucky) so we’ve found some alternatives.
Interested in a black dress that stands out from the crowd? These are the minis you’ll want to style with knee-high boots, the midi dresses you can wear no matter the occasion and the maxi dresses which will make you feel instantly fancy. All including key autumn/winter details – from the puff sleeve and the oversized collar to tiered hems and embellished buttons.
In a time where everything is a bit up in the air, easy to throw on outfits are something that make us happy. So for the days when you decide to let your joggers and hoodies have a day off, the black dress will be there for you.
With clever styling tricks, you can make any dress work for winter but it’s also key to invest in warmer materials such as leather, wool and cashmere. It’s also best to use layering tools to style them, like heavy duty boots, roll neck tops and longline coats.
We already know black dresses stand the test of time. They’ll never date, they look effortless at all times and you can get them on any budget. Here’s our edit of the best black dresses you’ll want to buy now and wear through to winter.
Shop best black dresses for winter
Asos Curve babydoll midi dress
Yes, yes and yes to this tiered hem midi found in the Curve section at Asos. In sizes 16-30, this universally flattering style is just made for layering – try it out over a fine knit roll neck with chunky Chelsea boots.
& Other Stories button mini dress
We’ve already given you the heads up about embellished buttons being key for knitwear this season. Now, it’s dresses. The collared mini is the retro addition to add to your wardrobe – just add knee-high boots.
Shop structured embellished button mini dress at & Other Stories, £65
Ganni ruffled-collar dress
We can spot a Ganni dress from a mile away. This time around, its the signature oversized collar midi smock dress we’ve got our eyes on.
Shop Ganni ruffled-collar smocked chiffon dress at Matchesfashion, £255
Arket cashmere roll-neck dress
Hello, cashmere dress of dreams. The polo neck jumper has gone longline this year and transformed into the softest, cosiest dress you’ll ever own. Well done, Arket.
Monki statement collar dress
The puff sleeve is a hero detail on tops, knits and dresses so this Monki style with oversized collar detail is ticking off all the trends in one pretty package. Wear with chunky sole boots and a a squishy grab bag.
Thebe Magugu shirt dress
The staple shirt dress has had a makeover – fluted sleeves, contrast stitching and cutout detailing are some of the many ways this style has been transformed by Thebe Magugu. You’ll be able to dress this up or down depending on your diary plans.
French Connection leather belted dress
Autumn is the ideal time to invest in, and wear, a great leather dress. Add a roll-neck top underneath this mini dress for the perfect outfit. When it gets to winter, throw on over jeans with an oversized coat.
Forever New midi dress
Australian brand Forever New has recently launched in the UK and it’s known for its dreamy dresses. This midi wrap can be teamed with anything from knee-high boots to this season’s go-to stompers.
Mie maxi dress
Proof linen dresses can be taken into winter, too. This long sleeve maxi style is ideal for layering with roll neck knits, ankle boots and cosy wool coats. Strip it back for summer and you’ll have a style that’ll work across all seasons.
Ghost maxi slip dress
Plans may be different around party season this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t find an excuse to dress up. This slinky slip dress will hold a forever place in your wardrobe and will accompany you to many future soirées.
H&M+ tie-belt dress
This universally flattering frock is available in sizes L-4XL and there are so many ways to style it. From loafers and a shacket to flat rubber boots and a knit underneath – this midi is a sure-fire win.
Hanifa knit dress
Knit dresses are key this season, get in on the action with this cardigan style by Hanifa. We predict you’ll be tempted by the other five colours once you try this beauty.
Images: Courtesy of brands