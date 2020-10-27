We know what you’re thinking, the black dress is hardly anything new, right? It’s the fail-safe style to rely on at all times. So why have we decided to show you some of our favourites? For that exact reason. This, along with H&M’s latest collaboration with The Vampire’s Wife reigniting our love for black dresses with its edit of dreamy styles in luxe lace and velvet fabrics. Naturally these sold out within minutes (there may be a few remaining in stores, if you’re lucky) so we’ve found some alternatives.

Interested in a black dress that stands out from the crowd? These are the minis you’ll want to style with knee-high boots, the midi dresses you can wear no matter the occasion and the maxi dresses which will make you feel instantly fancy. All including key autumn/winter details – from the puff sleeve and the oversized collar to tiered hems and embellished buttons.