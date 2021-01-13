From cosy cashmere and sustainable options to embellished and cutout styles – these are the best black jumpers to get you through the winter months.
A black jumper is anything but boring. If you’re ever indecisive about which colour bag, shoe or even coat to buy, for many people black is always the go-to option, right? This is also the case when it comes to knitwear, too. Of course a kitsch printed jumper or a colourful cardigan – like the ones favoured by Harry Styles – will brighten up your winter outfits in a flash, but sometimes all you need is a classic black knit.
That doesn’t mean you have to drop the detail, though. A fail-safe black knit will go the distance in your wardrobe. You can mix it up with cutout styles, embellishment, chain details and slogans like the ‘Perfect Day’ Bella Freud iteration in our edit below.
Instagram remains full of inspiration for updating wardrobe classics and the ‘cardigan worn as jumper’ vibe YouTuber Grace Mandeville champions with a Comme De Garçon cardie is something we’re definitely here for. The trick is to go for a round neck cardigan and make sure the buttons are done up from top to bottom. Tuck it into a pair of high-waist trousers for even more effortless style points.
We imagine why you’d need anymore convincing why black knitwear is a winter hero item, but just in case, we’ll let our carefully curated edit of the best ones do the talking from here…
Shop best black jumper
Cos cutout jumper
This cutout knit is flying off the virtual rails. Undoubtably one of the coolest jumpers to arrive for winter, get it before it inevitably sells out.
Rixo collared jumper
A palm tree print jumper might just take your mind to warmer climates. This collared style ticks off one of this season’s mini knitwear trends and we’re big fans.
Aligne cashmere jumper
This isn’t just any roll neck jumper. Oh no. This is a recycled cashmere roll neck jumper. Fresh from sustainable brand Aligne, this super cosy knit will be an upgrade to your loungewear collection.
Comme Des Garçons cardigan
While it isn’t technically a jumper, take inspiration from the Instagram crowd and give cardigans the jumper treatment by wearing the buttons done up to the top. Tuck this one into high-waist jeans and lace-up boots.
Shop Comme Des Garçons heart logo cardigan at Farfetch, £241
H&M jumper
H&M are known to create items that can easily be mistaken for designer. Case in point: this power shoulder jumper you can get your hands on in black or cream.
Bella Freud jumper
We can always rely on Bella Freud to bring us a a fun slogan jumper. Wear this ‘Perfect Day’ knit to manifest better days. They’re coming, we’re sure of it.
Shop Bella Freud Perfect Day merino-wool jumper at Matches, £295
Zara chain jumper
In case you need further proof that black jumpers aren’t boring, Zara has backed us 100% with this beauty. The collar and chain detail with a cutout neckline will liven up even the simplest of jeans.
Ganni jumper
We’ve already made a case for embellished button knitwear this season, and we continue the love-in thanks to Ganni. This cashmere collared sweater is destined to reach cult status for winter.
L'Agence jumper
For a subtle update on a classic, this shoulder button style is a winner. Try it out with a pair of tailored trousers, heeled boots and matching gold jewellery.
Shop L’Agence Erica button-embellished knitted sweater at Net-a-Porter, £340
aethel jumper
Opting for a simple, timeless jumper is something you’ll thank yourself for multiple times a week. Whether you wear this cashmere jumper with wide leg trousers, jeans or over a slip dress – you’re guaranteed to wear it on repeat.
Skinnydip Curve jumper
If you’re all for a kitsch knit then look no further than this flower power style. The punchy pink collar and hem makes it one happy jumper you can rely on to brighten up gloomy winter days.
Shop Skinnydip Curve relaxed jumper in daisy print at Asos, £35
Varley jumper
A half zip ’dad’ style jumper is actually a key style this year. The best thing about it is you can add multiple layers underneath with T-shirts, high-neck knits and even thermal tops for super chilly days.
Shop Varley Mentone half-zip knitted cotton jumper at Harvey Nichols, £115
Monki jumper
Forget hoodies and sweaters for a hot minute, it’s all about the supersize jumpers. This baggy jumper will be perfect for those wintry walks with leggings and chunky walking boots.
So. Damn. Cosy.
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands