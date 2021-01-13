Black knitwear is anything but boring - these are the best jumpers to add to your forever wardrobe

Posted by for Fashion

From cosy cashmere and sustainable options to embellished and cutout styles – these are the best black jumpers to get you through the winter months.

A black jumper is anything but boring. If you’re ever indecisive about which colour bag, shoe or even coat to buy, for many people black is always the go-to option, right? This is also the case when it comes to knitwear, too. Of course a kitsch printed jumper or a colourful cardigan – like the ones favoured by Harry Styles – will brighten up your winter outfits in a flash, but sometimes all you need is a classic black knit. 

That doesn’t mean you have to drop the detail, though. A fail-safe black knit will go the distance in your wardrobe. You can mix it up with cutout styles, embellishment, chain details and slogans like the ‘Perfect Day’ Bella Freud iteration in our edit below.

Instagram remains full of inspiration for updating wardrobe classics and the ‘cardigan worn as jumper’ vibe YouTuber Grace Mandeville champions with a Comme De Garçon cardie is something we’re definitely here for. The trick is to go for a round neck cardigan and make sure the buttons are done up from top to bottom. Tuck it into a pair of high-waist trousers for even more effortless style points. 

We imagine why you’d need anymore convincing why black knitwear is a winter hero item, but just in case, we’ll let our carefully curated edit of the best ones do the talking from here…

Shop best black jumper

Opening image: Getty

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey