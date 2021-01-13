A black jumper is anything but boring. If you’re ever indecisive about which colour bag, shoe or even coat to buy, for many people black is always the go-to option, right? This is also the case when it comes to knitwear, too. Of course a kitsch printed jumper or a colourful cardigan – like the ones favoured by Harry Styles – will brighten up your winter outfits in a flash, but sometimes all you need is a classic black knit.

That doesn’t mean you have to drop the detail, though. A fail-safe black knit will go the distance in your wardrobe. You can mix it up with cutout styles, embellishment, chain details and slogans like the ‘Perfect Day’ Bella Freud iteration in our edit below.