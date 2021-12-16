All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
A sleek, simple but achingly stylish blazer dress is the perfect and most reliable dress style for through Christmas and beyond.
As we prepare to step into Christmas, there are a few final finishing touches we may need to consider beforehand.
Are the halls decked? Is the wine mulled? And, most importantly of all, have you decided on what your outfit may be for the big day?
In case you’ve spent too much time focusing on the former to consider the latter, our festive gift to you is this: news that a blazer dress is the easy peasy festive frock that your winter wardrobe is definitely in need of.
Simple enough to pair with sheer tights and your favourite heels for a seamless evening ensemble, or throw on with your go-to stomper boots for an everyday look that’s worthy of praise, a blazer dress is a no-brainer for foolproof festive fashion.
In case you prefer something a touch more sparkly (’tis the season to sparkle after all), consider adding some diamante earrings and a more-is-more gold chain to really up the ante.
Zara collared jacket dress
The way Zara has accessorised this black tailored blazer dress is giving Christmas with a capital C. Pair with your favourite heels for a fabulously festive get-up.
12 Storeez velvet blazer dress
Russian label 12 Storeez’s Christmas collection is brimming with foolproof festive-ready fashions, most notably this black velvet blazer dress, which just needs your favourite party shoes and it’ll be ready to go.
River Island orange diamante trim blazer dress
Orange and diamante is a sartorial marriage made in heaven come festive season; not only do you match the clementines under the tree, but you will also add a splash of colour and fun to a room.
4th & Reckless Beau knot silver blazer dress
If you’re somebody that prefers to quite literally sparkle, this knotted blazer dress ought to be your go-to. Add more sparkling shoes and accessories to really crank it up.
Simply Be twist front blazer dress
Simple and achingly chic, this minimal tailored blazer dress speaks without needing to be introduced. Buy now and wear forever.
SLA Riviera green blazer dress
Add a splash of this season’s favourite hue, bright and zesty green, with this boxy blazer dress, which will look seriously great paired with strappy sandals.
Zara draped blazer dress
Fuchsia is a perfect festive colour thanks to its ability to look neither over nor underdressed. Pair it with lashings of gold bling and some knee-high black boots for the ultimate winter look.
& Other Stories recycled tailored blazer mini dress
A boxy beige blazer dress is a wardrobe staple. Wear with sheer tights and big boots for a lazy brunch or with slinky strappy heels for an evening soiree.
Shop & Other Stories recycled tailored blazer mini dress at Asos, £120
Club L plunge feather blazer dress
Festive feathers have never looked as good as they do on this tailored blazer dress, which is crying out to be debuted by you this winter.
Na-Kd lacing detail blazer dress
This sherbet lemon hue isn’t just great for summer, it’s also a winner for winter too. Keep your accessories pared-back and white to really embrace the scaled-back seasonal look.
& Other Stories asymmetrical black blazer dress
A boxy fit is perfect for those who don’t like their occasionwear to be too fitted. This asymmetrical number not only nods to the 90s but is also seriously comfortable.
