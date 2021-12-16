As we prepare to step into Christmas, there are a few final finishing touches we may need to consider beforehand.

Are the halls decked? Is the wine mulled? And, most importantly of all, have you decided on what your outfit may be for the big day?

In case you’ve spent too much time focusing on the former to consider the latter, our festive gift to you is this: news that a blazer dress is the easy peasy festive frock that your winter wardrobe is definitely in need of.

Simple enough to pair with sheer tights and your favourite heels for a seamless evening ensemble, or throw on with your go-to stomper boots for an everyday look that’s worthy of praise, a blazer dress is a no-brainer for foolproof festive fashion.

In case you prefer something a touch more sparkly (’tis the season to sparkle after all), consider adding some diamante earrings and a more-is-more gold chain to really up the ante.