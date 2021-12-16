Christmas outfit ideas: best blazer dresses to buy now

A blazer dress is the perfect at-home party piece and these 11 are proof

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

A sleek, simple but achingly stylish blazer dress is the perfect and most reliable dress style for through Christmas and beyond. 

As we prepare to step into Christmas, there are a few final finishing touches we may need to consider beforehand.

Are the halls decked? Is the wine mulled? And, most importantly of all, have you decided on what your outfit may be for the big day?

In case you’ve spent too much time focusing on the former to consider the latter, our festive gift to you is this: news that a blazer dress is the easy peasy festive frock that your winter wardrobe is definitely in need of.

Simple enough to pair with sheer tights and your favourite heels for a seamless evening ensemble, or throw on with your go-to stomper boots for an everyday look that’s worthy of praise, a blazer dress is a no-brainer for foolproof festive fashion. 

In case you prefer something a touch more sparkly (’tis the season to sparkle after all), consider adding some diamante earrings and a more-is-more gold chain to really up the ante.  

You may also like

We asked 8 women to share their go-to feel-good outfits and this is what they said

  • Zara collared jacket dress

    Christmas outfit ideas: best blazer dresses to buy now
    Zara collared jacket dress

    The way Zara has accessorised this black tailored blazer dress is giving Christmas with a capital C. Pair with your favourite heels for a fabulously festive get-up.

    Shop Zara collared jacket dress, £89.99

    BUY NOW

  • 12 Storeez velvet blazer dress

    Christmas outfit ideas: best blazer dresses to buy now
    12 Storeez velvet blazer dress

    Russian label 12 Storeez’s Christmas collection is brimming with foolproof festive-ready fashions, most notably this black velvet blazer dress, which just needs your favourite party shoes and it’ll be ready to go.

    Shop 12 Storeez velvet blazer dress, £166

    BUY NOW

  • River Island orange diamante trim blazer dress

    Christmas outfit ideas: best blazer dresses to buy now
    River Island orange diamante trim blazer dress

    Orange and diamante is a sartorial marriage made in heaven come festive season; not only do you match the clementines under the tree, but you will also add a splash of colour and fun to a room.

    Shop River Island orange diamante trim blazer dress, £85

    BUY NOW

  • 4th & Reckless Beau knot silver blazer dress

    Christmas outfit ideas: best blazer dresses to buy now
    4th & Reckless Beau knot silver blazer dress

    If you’re somebody that prefers to quite literally sparkle, this knotted blazer dress ought to be your go-to. Add more sparkling shoes and accessories to really crank it up.

    Shop 4th & Reckless Beau knot silver blazer dress, £21

    BUY NOW

  • Na-Kd lacing detail blazer dress

    Christmas outfit ideas: best blazer dresses to buy now
    Na-Kd lacing detail blazer dress

    This sherbet lemon hue isn’t just great for summer, it’s also a winner for winter too. Keep your accessories pared-back and white to really embrace the scaled-back seasonal look.

    Shop Na-Kd lacing detail blazer dress, £64

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories asymmetrical black blazer dress

    Christmas outfit ideas: best blazer dresses to buy now
    & Other Stories asymmetrical black blazer dress

    A boxy fit is perfect for those who don’t like their occasionwear to be too fitted. This asymmetrical number not only nods to the 90s but is also seriously comfortable.

    Shop & Other Stories asymmetrical black blazer dress, £81

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article