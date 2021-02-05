Joggers – and loungewear in general – have secured a place as the hardest working items in most of our wardrobes lately. According to shopping platform liketoknow.it, during the first lockdown there was a 2000% increase in search for jogging bottoms. The love for the humble, often nostalgic, loungewear item didn’t stop there. A poll by Boux Avenue revealed six in ten of us bought new loungewear during the second lockdown And for the third (and hopefully final) lockdown, searches for laid-back items have increased by 488% compared to last year. It’s safe to say we’re now a nation obsessed with comfy clothes.

One way to wear jogging bottoms that’ll liven up dull, dreary winter days is by investing in bright pairs – in any colour of the rainbow – and wearing them any day of the week. Here are three fail-safe ways to style bright joggers, as inspired by Instagram’s finest. Below, you can shop our carefully curated edit of the best pairs.

1. Wear with a matching hoodie

The tracksuit has seen the return of loyal, and some new fans. Often seen as a casual option, the hoodie and jogger set is now a cool co-ord to be seen in outside of the house, too. Make like fashion influencer Grece and style up with minimal gold jewellery, a sleek wool coat and a clutch bag – if you’re ready to carry a handbag again, that is.

2. Pair with clashing colours

If you’re going to wear a loud pair of trousers, you might as well embrace the colourful look and team with clashing colours. Writer Nnenna goes one step further and adds prints into the punchy mix. Alternatively, you could go tonal and clash your joggers with slightly different shades of the same colour to ease yourself into the look.

3. Style up with heels

Dust off those heels, it’s time to create the ultimate high/low look that somehow works. While trainers are the more sensible (and practical) choice, by adding heels you take the look to whole new heights. When it gets to spring, try heeled sandals just like Ellie (above) and add a silky cami top for an outfit that’ll take you to bars and restaurants in the future.

