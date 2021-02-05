So long, dreary winter – colourful joggers are here to liven up every day of the week.
Joggers – and loungewear in general – have secured a place as the hardest working items in most of our wardrobes lately. According to shopping platform liketoknow.it, during the first lockdown there was a 2000% increase in search for jogging bottoms. The love for the humble, often nostalgic, loungewear item didn’t stop there.
A poll by Boux Avenue revealed six in ten of us bought new loungewear during the second lockdown And for the third (and hopefully final) lockdown, searches for laid-back items have increased by 488% compared to last year. It’s safe to say we’re now a nation obsessed with comfy clothes.
One way to wear jogging bottoms that’ll liven up dull, dreary winter days is by investing in bright pairs – in any colour of the rainbow – and wearing them any day of the week.
Here are three fail-safe ways to style bright joggers, as inspired by Instagram’s finest. Below, you can shop our carefully curated edit of the best pairs.
1. Wear with a matching hoodie
The tracksuit has seen the return of loyal, and some new fans. Often seen as a casual option, the hoodie and jogger set is now a cool co-ord to be seen in outside of the house, too.
Make like fashion influencer Grece and style up with minimal gold jewellery, a sleek wool coat and a clutch bag – if you’re ready to carry a handbag again, that is.
2. Pair with clashing colours
If you’re going to wear a loud pair of trousers, you might as well embrace the colourful look and team with clashing colours.
Writer Nnenna goes one step further and adds prints into the punchy mix. Alternatively, you could go tonal and clash your joggers with slightly different shades of the same colour to ease yourself into the look.
3. Style up with heels
Dust off those heels, it’s time to create the ultimate high/low look that somehow works. While trainers are the more sensible (and practical) choice, by adding heels you take the look to whole new heights.
When it gets to spring, try heeled sandals just like Ellie (above) and add a silky cami top for an outfit that’ll take you to bars and restaurants in the future.
Shop bright block-coloured joggers
Arket joggers
Created using 100% organic cotton, these slim-fit joggers are also available in dusty pink and green. Whatever pair you choose, teaming with a white T-shirt will never fail.
Nike Air Plus joggersTo keep the look super sporty, opt for a logo pair of joggers. There’s also a matching peach hoodie to wear with these joggers for full pastel perfection.
Les Boys Les Girls
Les Boys Les Girls has unisex loungewear in both their regular slim fit and a loose-fitting style. Try out these bold green joggers with a grey roll neck jumper and box-fresh kicks.
Sundarbay joggers
Known for it’s effortless aesthetics, Sundarbay is a favourite on Instagram. These high-waisted joggers are the perfect addition to any outfit, in and outside of the house.
Tommy Hilfiger joggers
These popping pink joggers will bring back all the nostalgic vibes. Wear with a collared jumper for now and switch to a white vest top for spring.
H&M joggers
In lemon sorbet, pistachio, strawberry, vanilla and chocolate, these ice cream shade joggers will make you dream of warmer days.
The Pangaia joggers
If you like thick, heavyweight trackie bottoms then The Pangaia will be your go-to destination. This pair is available in an array of different punchy colours, using environmentally-friendly dye and organic cotton.
Shop heavyweight recycled cotton track pants at The Pangaia, £94
River Island joggers
In six different colours, you’re almost guaranteed to find a pair to suit you. Try them out with a printed turtleneck for a look you can take through to next season, too.
New Look joggers
Head to the tall section at New Look if you’re 5’ 9” and above for pairs that won’t end up swinging around your ankles. This deeper green shade will be easy to incorporate into your everyday outfits.
Fenty joggers
Rihanna’s new Fenty collection has the perfect jogging bottom style to tick off the mini trend. You may want to team them with the matching hoodie, too.
Kitri joggers
Hot from the brand new Kitri x Jessie Bush collection, join the waiting list to snap up these vibrant organic cotton beauties. Be quick, though, they won’t stick around for long.
Boux Avenue joggers
If you want to stick to being handbag-free on your daily walk, opt for a pair of joggers with extra pockets to keep your phone, keys and essential snacks all in one place. Comfy, cool and practical.
Images: courtesy of brands