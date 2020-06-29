Comfort and style: 10 of the best block heel sandals to shop now

Whether you are looking for new work shoes or the perfect everyday heels, here’s 10 of the best styles to shop now.

Block heels hit the fashion radar a few years back, and boy were we happy about that. We spent years painstakingly trying to refine the art of walking in spindly heels and then along came block heels and saved us from ourselves. 

Chic and comfortable they’ve fast become the wear everywhere heels, they won’t look too dressed up for your trips to Tesco (and if you are wearing spindly heels to Tesco all power to you). Your feet won’t be on fire in minutes when having to stand up at a wedding all day, and you won’t sink in the grass at the park. These are a wardrobe fail-safe. 

Need I sing their praises any more? Well incase you’re not quite on board then think of the outfit possibilities. This style really can be worn with anything and everything. Jeans and a tee, no probs, your look will be instantly elevated, your floaty summer dress is elegantly accessorised with these, even your tailored trousers and oversized work shirt will look more on trend when finished off with these.

They’re are totally trans-seasonal, you can see these working even in the winter, with black wash jeans and a chunky oversized cardigan, there you have it, your pub-with-friends look complete.

Check out our edit of the best block heels sandals to shop, now all you need is a DIY pedi and you’re good to go.

  • Topshop

    Best block heel sandals: Topshop black strappy sandals
    Best block heel sandals: Topshop black strappy sandals

    Strappy ankle tie sandals come in all shapes and sizes for summer, but choosing a block heel style means you’ll have a little more support than in thin heeled styles, and more elevated than a flat sandal

    Shop sandals, £33.60, Topshop

    BUY NOW

  • Sandro

    Best block heeled sandals: Sandro gold ankle strap heels
    Best block heeled sandals: Sandro gold ankle strap heels

    Dress up your look with these gold leather sandals from Sandro, and make sure you layer up all your gold jewellery for extra impact. 

    Shop sandals, £260, Sandro

    BUY NOW

  • & Other Stories

    Best block heel sandals: & Other Stories lilac strappy heels
    Best block heel sandals: & Other Stories lilac strappy heels

    This soft lilac style will elevate any outfit, wear with your jeans and tee, and add soft pastel hair accessories for extra sartorial points. 

    Shop sandals, £85, & Other Stories 

    BUY NOW

