Whether you are looking for new work shoes or the perfect everyday heels, here’s 10 of the best styles to shop now.
Block heels hit the fashion radar a few years back, and boy were we happy about that. We spent years painstakingly trying to refine the art of walking in spindly heels and then along came block heels and saved us from ourselves.
Chic and comfortable they’ve fast become the wear everywhere heels, they won’t look too dressed up for your trips to Tesco (and if you are wearing spindly heels to Tesco all power to you). Your feet won’t be on fire in minutes when having to stand up at a wedding all day, and you won’t sink in the grass at the park. These are a wardrobe fail-safe.
Need I sing their praises any more? Well incase you’re not quite on board then think of the outfit possibilities. This style really can be worn with anything and everything. Jeans and a tee, no probs, your look will be instantly elevated, your floaty summer dress is elegantly accessorised with these, even your tailored trousers and oversized work shirt will look more on trend when finished off with these.
They’re are totally trans-seasonal, you can see these working even in the winter, with black wash jeans and a chunky oversized cardigan, there you have it, your pub-with-friends look complete.
Check out our edit of the best block heels sandals to shop, now all you need is a DIY pedi and you’re good to go.
Charles & Keith
These snake effect sandals from Charles & Keith will look great with a simple black summer dress, so all the attention is on the heels.
Aeyde
These creamy leather mules from fashion favourite Aeyde are an investment but you’ll love them forever. Wear now with a racer back tank top and your straight leg jeans.
Clarks
Simple yet effective. Either try this style for work or trade out your black court shoes for these comfy classics.
Zara
Lilac is a big colour for summer, try clashing this shade with zesty limes and oranges for a full impact look.
Barely-there sandals are a trending style right now, perfect for the minimalists amongst us. So try this style with a simple slip dress for a chic pared-back look.
Russell & Bromley
These leather knot style mules form Russell & Bromley will look great with soft floaty floral dresses - a great occasion wear look.
Arket
With an ankle strap style shoe, choose a trouser that just skims above the ankle, or a midi length dress or skirt to show the lower calf and elongate the legs.
Topshop
Strappy ankle tie sandals come in all shapes and sizes for summer, but choosing a block heel style means you’ll have a little more support than in thin heeled styles, and more elevated than a flat sandal.
Sandro
Dress up your look with these gold leather sandals from Sandro, and make sure you layer up all your gold jewellery for extra impact.
& Other Stories
This soft lilac style will elevate any outfit, wear with your jeans and tee, and add soft pastel hair accessories for extra sartorial points.
Lead image courtesy of Sandro
All images courtesy of brands