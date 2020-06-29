Chic and comfortable they’ve fast become the wear everywhere heels, they won’t look too dressed up for your trips to Tesco (and if you are wearing spindly heels to Tesco all power to you). Your feet won’t be on fire in minutes when having to stand up at a wedding all day, and you won’t sink in the grass at the park . These are a wardrobe fail-safe.

Block heels hit the fashion radar a few years back, and boy were we happy about that. We spent years painstakingly trying to refine the art of walking in spindly heels and then along came block heels and saved us from ourselves.

Need I sing their praises any more? Well incase you’re not quite on board then think of the outfit possibilities. This style really can be worn with anything and everything. Jeans and a tee, no probs, your look will be instantly elevated, your floaty summer dress is elegantly accessorised with these, even your tailored trousers and oversized work shirt will look more on trend when finished off with these.

They’re are totally trans-seasonal, you can see these working even in the winter, with black wash jeans and a chunky oversized cardigan, there you have it, your pub-with-friends look complete.

Check out our edit of the best block heels sandals to shop, now all you need is a DIY pedi and you’re good to go.