Sky blue is having a moment – these are the best pieces to shop now

From & Other Stories’ dream dress to Mango’s new sandals, these are the sky blue pieces that’ll update your summer wares.
We’ve had heatwaves and thunderstorms and everything in-between, but we’ve certainly been getting used to some amazing hot days this summer. One way to guarantee a blue sky vibe for the foreseeable is by taking the relaxing shade into your everyday looks. A lot of people have been using an injection of colour as a way to lift their mood – from zesty tangerine to glossy green. Now, it’s time to flip the term ‘feeling blue’ into a positive one – some of the most stylish women we know have been brightening up our Instagram feeds with the colour that resembles calm, serenity and security (according to the experts over at Very Well Mind).
New hues can be slightly daunting if you’re unsure how to wear such a bold bright; here’s how to add blue items to your wardrobe.
You may also like
Orange is officially back for summer and we can’t get enough
How to wear sky blue
Stick to one key piece. We’re talking switching your usual beige midi dress for a blue version, updating your favourite top style to a sky blue shade or using an accessory as a starting block. Swap your black bag for a blue one (we’ve found the perfect Rejina Pyo style below), or your trusty sandals for a bright pair – accessories are an easy way to incorporate a new colour into your everyday wares.
Writer Abisola (above) forgets about the LBD for a second and opts for a blue version from Asos. Leaving it to do all the talking with minimal accessories, this dress screams summer. No sky is the same so you can go for slightly different shades or tones depending on your preference – we’re talking soft pastel blue British countryside skies all the way to zingy Ibiza peak summer skylines.
Influencer Karoline shows us how to be playful with sky blue by teaming it with soft buttery pastel shades. Notice how she keeps it matchy-matchy by pulling out the colours from the daisies (another micro trend) to tie the whole outfit together – this is a simple styling trick to take note of.
Editor Tamu demonstrates how easy it can be to embrace sky blue with an accessory. A fresh colour palette doesn’t seem that scary if you bring it in gradually. When you pair a bright accessory with a punchy print, it’ll balance out the boldness of the bag, shoe or hat.
Sky blue is here to brighten up your day – these are the best pieces to shop now.
Shop sky blue for summer
& Other Stories
We’re already planning ahead for next year’s wedding season thanks to this dream dress. You’ll also be able to wear it with chunky dad sandals and a shoulder bag for brunch now, and switch to heeled sandals for fancier occasions.
Diarrablu
Senegal-based brand Diarrablu is packed full of punchy prints, bright hues and kimonos aplenty. This universally flattering wrap dress in sky blue stripes is just perfect for summer with tan sandals.
Reina Pyo
Rejina Pyo always has amazing arm-candy and this one is no exception. Team with a beige or brown dress – trust us, it’s the unexpected combo that totally works.
H&M
With the amount of times you’ll wear a midi skirt on rotation, it deserves a place in your capsule wardrobe. Style this blue print style with a white vest top for summer and switch to a fine grey knit for autumn.
Ganni
We haven’t met a Ganni print we don’t like. This time it’s sky blue ditsy florals that get our vote. Add to this the square neck and silky fabric and you get your new going out (for a socially distanced dinner) top.
Mango
Ease yourself into the trend with a blue accessory. These Mango strap sandals will see you through all seasons – try them out with a crisp white shirt dress and a grab clutch bag.
Caroline Constas
We’ve already told you how daisy prints are key for summer. This Caroline Constas top is ticking off all the trends in one; blue, shirred, puff sleeves and daisies. You’ll end up wearing this with everything from jeans to maxi skirts.
Opening image: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands