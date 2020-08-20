Sky blue is having a moment – these are the best pieces to shop now

We’ve had heatwaves and thunderstorms and everything in-between, but we’ve certainly been getting used to some amazing hot days this summer. One way to guarantee a blue sky vibe for the foreseeable is by taking the relaxing shade into your everyday looks. A lot of people have been using an injection of colour as a way to lift their mood – from zesty tangerine to glossy green. Now, it’s time to flip the term ‘feeling blue’ into a positive one – some of the most stylish women we know have been brightening up our Instagram feeds with the colour that resembles calm, serenity and security (according to the experts over at Very Well Mind).



New hues can be slightly daunting if you’re unsure how to wear such a bold bright; here’s how to add blue items to your wardrobe.

How to wear sky blue Stick to one key piece. We’re talking switching your usual beige midi dress for a blue version, updating your favourite top style to a sky blue shade or using an accessory as a starting block. Swap your black bag for a blue one (we’ve found the perfect Rejina Pyo style below), or your trusty sandals for a bright pair – accessories are an easy way to incorporate a new colour into your everyday wares. Writer Abisola (above) forgets about the LBD for a second and opts for a blue version from Asos. Leaving it to do all the talking with minimal accessories, this dress screams summer. No sky is the same so you can go for slightly different shades or tones depending on your preference – we’re talking soft pastel blue British countryside skies all the way to zingy Ibiza peak summer skylines.

Influencer Karoline shows us how to be playful with sky blue by teaming it with soft buttery pastel shades. Notice how she keeps it matchy-matchy by pulling out the colours from the daisies (another micro trend) to tie the whole outfit together – this is a simple styling trick to take note of.

Editor Tamu demonstrates how easy it can be to embrace sky blue with an accessory. A fresh colour palette doesn’t seem that scary if you bring it in gradually. When you pair a bright accessory with a punchy print, it’ll balance out the boldness of the bag, shoe or hat. Sky blue is here to brighten up your day – these are the best pieces to shop now.

