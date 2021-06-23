Rain, rain go away may be the refrain we keep chanting as we remain stationed in our homes watching the constant showers, but not all is lost as the drizzle continues to come. Particularly not as it pertains to our sartorial choices. While we love a good trainer to wear with a dress, when it comes to the great old British weather, few footwear choices come close to being as comfort and fashion-forward as boots.

Among the pantheon of stomper boots, cowboy boots, and buckled boots, it’s little wonder summer is so often seen as sandal season. But people, this is when boots come into their own! When they’re allowed to do all the talking, having spent all of winter bundled under floor-sweeping coats and contrasted against tights and jeans. The best thing about adding boots as the finishing touch on your outfits is their versatility. Here’s a shoe that can bring to life all manner of dresses – mini, midi, maxi – pick your poison – as well as working with your arsenal of other sartorial essentials. See: trousers, skirts and shorts.

If you’re in need of a bit of a nudge in the right direction, then keep on reading for our guide to the best boots to pair with your dresses (with plenty of style to boot).

Everlane The Glove boot Everlane The Glove boot These sock-like boots might not look as though they’ll work with a dress, but here’s the reasoning: with an oversized XXL smock dress, there’s no better shoe than a short and sweet sock boot and this comfort-first pair is proof. Keep your dress as baggy as possible to really make the look work. Shop Everlane The Glove boot, £81 BUY NOW

Isabel Marant Demar suede ankle boots Isabel Marant Demar suede ankle boots White boots are a summer perennial; perfect for a BBQ, a park party or a dinner with friends. Wear with any length of dress you like, just make sure to keep it pared-back in terms of palette, so as to allow the boots to make the right kind of statement. Shop Isabel Marant Demar suede ankle boots, £385 BUY NOW

