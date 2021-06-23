So long, sandal season; if the wet weather has taught us anything it’s that we need to upgrade our summer footwear arsenals to include boots that will work with our legion of dreamy dresses.
Rain, rain go away may be the refrain we keep chanting as we remain stationed in our homes watching the constant showers, but not all is lost as the drizzle continues to come. Particularly not as it pertains to our sartorial choices.
While we love a good trainer to wear with a dress, when it comes to the great old British weather, few footwear choices come close to being as comfort and fashion-forward as boots.
Among the pantheon of stomper boots, cowboy boots, and buckled boots, it’s little wonder summer is so often seen as sandal season. But people, this is when boots come into their own! When they’re allowed to do all the talking, having spent all of winter bundled under floor-sweeping coats and contrasted against tights and jeans.
The best thing about adding boots as the finishing touch on your outfits is their versatility. Here’s a shoe that can bring to life all manner of dresses – mini, midi, maxi – pick your poison – as well as working with your arsenal of other sartorial essentials. See: trousers, skirts and shorts.
If you’re in need of a bit of a nudge in the right direction, then keep on reading for our guide to the best boots to pair with your dresses (with plenty of style to boot).
Ganni leopard hiking boots
You were sorely mistaken if you believed that fashion’s flirtation with hiking boots was reserved solely for winter. Toughen up a whimsical milkmaid dress or a floaty floral frock with a pair of chunky, funky hiking boots.
Asos Design Giana chunky chelsea rain boots
Endorsed by Celine and Bottega Veneta, the rubber rain boot has enjoyed a steady ascent to the lofty heights of fashion fame in recent months. Don’t put off embracing the riff on the classic wellington boot; wear with short, midi or maxi dresses, and allow the boots to introduce you before you have to say so much as a word.
Ariat Primetime western boots
The perfect way to inject a little bit more fun into your fashion, cowboy boots are a wondrous choice to amp it up. Pair with mini or maxi dresses to avoid the awkward flash-fleshing of a high boot just below the knee, alongside a hemline that sits just above the knee.
Reiss Ave leather stomper boots
Sported on the feet of fashion’s most famous figures, you need not retire your stomper boots for summer. Juxtapose their chunkiness with your slinkiest or silkiest of dresses and, for the rest of the year, wear with your other arsenal of clothes. Summer footwear sorted.
Kurt Geiger Sybil cut-out boots
Cut-out boots, as recently championed by Chloé, are the ultimate stylish accoutrement to a bohemian-esque floaty floral frock. For the days when there’s a chill in the air, simply throw them on with ripped baggy jeans, too.
Everlane The Glove boot
These sock-like boots might not look as though they’ll work with a dress, but here’s the reasoning: with an oversized XXL smock dress, there’s no better shoe than a short and sweet sock boot and this comfort-first pair is proof. Keep your dress as baggy as possible to really make the look work.
Isabel Marant Demar suede ankle boots
White boots are a summer perennial; perfect for a BBQ, a park party or a dinner with friends. Wear with any length of dress you like, just make sure to keep it pared-back in terms of palette, so as to allow the boots to make the right kind of statement.
Images: courtesy of brands.