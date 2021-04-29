With endorsements from a slew of fashion favourites, these splashy shirts are set to be huge.
At this point, it’s a certified fact that Rihanna is our forever summer style muse. But there’s one look in particular which the multi-hyphenate sported only a matter of weeks ago that got our collective fashion antennae twitching.
For a trip to the supermarket - high-end organic Californian grocery store Bristol Farms, no less - Riri looked every inch the bad gal that she is in an unapologetic Celine x Tyson Reeder Hawaiian Autobahn print shirt, a Random Identities distressed denim skirt, a pair of Amina Muaddi heels and vintage Versace chequerboard sunglasses. It’s little wonder that Google noted a 150% spike in searches for Rihanna’s summer style in the following weeks.
Despite the fashion-filled equation that made up her grocery get-up, it’s the splashy shirt that’s now living rent free in our minds.
Once the preserve of every Del Boy worth his salt, the boxy, short-sleeve button-down shirt the Fenty founder sported, which came by way of Celine menswear, is actually set to be one of the big trends of the summer. See it as an extension of the dadcore wares that have reared their head as of late (see: New Balance trainers, oversized Levi’s, cargo pants and the resurgence of the once fuddy-duddy labels Patagonia, Columbia et al for reference).
Gigi Hadid has thrown her weight behind the trend too, by sporting Australian brand Holiday the Label’s checkered olive-green shirt during her recent pregnancy (unsurprisingly, it sold out swiftly afterward).
These shirts are more sturdy than floaty; if you’re feeling brave, do as Rihanna does and opt for a 70s-hued aloha print, if you’re not, reach for a more muted pattern. They can be worn buttoned up, buttoned down or not buttoned at all, but the key is to keep them as nostalgic and retro as you can.
Make your summer wardrobe a riot of Riri-approved, dad-inspired shirts with these 11 iterations which we’ll race you to the checkout to buy.
Holiday the Label Happy Hawaii shorts set
In a lovely lavender hue, and with that all-important aloha-tone, this Holiday the Label shirt hits different. Wear open or closed and let its punchy print do the talking for you.
H&M resort shirt
A breezy, billowy offering in a banana yellow hue from H&M that provides all of the style at a fraction of the cost. It’s a win-win.
McIndoe Design Smokin' Sol shirt
With powder-pink illustrations and structural sleeves, this dad-style shirt from indie brand McIndoe Design is crying out to be included in your summer wardrobe. Keep your outfit pink-on-pink tonal for optimal appeal.
Mango 100% linen shirt
For those looking to channel the trend in a more subtle way, this cornflower blue linen shirt from Mango (which has just launched its debut homeware line FYI) is a wonderful option. Easy and breezy.
Zara cropped poplin shirt
Giving us all kinds of Dirty Dancing vibes, this easy-to-wear white linen shirt from Zara is inoffensively priced and is a mellow way of embracing the bowling shirt trend. Wear open over a tank top for optimal style points.
Urban Outfitters Morgan palm print resort shirt
Serving all kinds of dad vibes is Urban Outfitters’ kitschy floral shirt, which we will be wearing fastened up over shorts as soon as the sun puts her hat on again.
Arket printed resort shirt
Are you a lover of leopard print? Take that passion to a whole new level by working the bowling shirt trend in a fierce feline hue.
J. Crew Harbour shirt in tie-dye
Lifted straight from the menswear section, J.Crew’s retro-feel tie-dyed take on the trend is one which we are loving. For the more sartorially daring, opt for the orange and yellow-toned offering, for those more inclined to keeping it cool, calm and collected, see the blue.
Superdry resort shirt
Available in a trio of kitschy-colours, Superdry’s resort shirt is a serious winner. Opt for the size up to keep it as billowy and breezy as possible.
Acne Studios Simon plant print cotton shirt
Another gem courtesy of the menswear section is this kaleidoscopic Acne Studios gem, which is all kinds of patchwork perfect. Pair with a white T-shirt and blue jeans for a fashion-forward take.
Shop Acne Studios Simon plant print cotton shirt at Printemps, £280
Sirplus Luanda print Cuban shirt
For anybody who prefers a more earthy-toned palette for their wardrobes, look no further than this khaki-hued offering, which was inspired by West African wax prints.
Images: courtesy of brands