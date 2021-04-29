For a trip to the supermarket - high-end organic Californian grocery store Bristol Farms, no less - Riri looked every inch the bad gal that she is in an unapologetic Celine x Tyson Reeder Hawaiian Autobahn print shirt, a Random Identities distressed denim skirt, a pair of Amina Muaddi heels and vintage Versace chequerboard sunglasses. It’s little wonder that Google noted a 150% spike in searches for Rihanna’s summer style in the following weeks.

At this point, it’s a certified fact that Rihanna is our forever summer style muse. But there’s one look in particular which the multi-hyphenate sported only a matter of weeks ago that got our collective fashion antennae twitching.

Despite the fashion-filled equation that made up her grocery get-up, it’s the splashy shirt that’s now living rent free in our minds.

Once the preserve of every Del Boy worth his salt, the boxy, short-sleeve button-down shirt the Fenty founder sported, which came by way of Celine menswear, is actually set to be one of the big trends of the summer. See it as an extension of the dadcore wares that have reared their head as of late (see: New Balance trainers, oversized Levi’s, cargo pants and the resurgence of the once fuddy-duddy labels Patagonia, Columbia et al for reference).

Gigi Hadid has thrown her weight behind the trend too, by sporting Australian brand Holiday the Label’s checkered olive-green shirt during her recent pregnancy (unsurprisingly, it sold out swiftly afterward).

These shirts are more sturdy than floaty; if you’re feeling brave, do as Rihanna does and opt for a 70s-hued aloha print, if you’re not, reach for a more muted pattern. They can be worn buttoned up, buttoned down or not buttoned at all, but the key is to keep them as nostalgic and retro as you can.

Make your summer wardrobe a riot of Riri-approved, dad-inspired shirts with these 11 iterations which we’ll race you to the checkout to buy.