12 stylish bracelets to add to your jewellery collection from great indie brands

Looking for new bracelets to update your jewellery collection? We’ve hand-picked 12 brilliant pieces you’ll want to wear imminently.
These days, all we’re after is an excuse to smile. Frankly, who doesn’t want that all the time anyway? Every jewellery fan knows the confidence-inducing power of a glitzy, dainty or statement piece, but it’s the bracelet in particular that holds a special place in our hearts. It’s called arm candy for a reason, right? This leads us to the next question – where do we begin our search?
Well, what better way to add to your bracelet collection than to support small businesses across the UK too? In fact, at Stylist we’ve gone so above and beyond to spotlight established and burgeoning indie brands that we’ve created our own e-commerce platform, The Drop by Stylist, to help with this very issue. Host to over 500 brands across categories including accessories, beauty, homeware, fashion and everything in between (think plant care and dog-themed items), there’s something for everyone.
Not sure where to start? We’ve hand-picked a selection of the most stylish options you’ll want to wear daily. From on-trend Y2K beaded bracelets to intricate pearl-focused options and undulating drop pendant bracelets, there’s sure to be something that’ll catch your eye.
Scroll down to find your next arm candy addition…
Sandy Pearl Freshwater Pearl Initial Bracelet
Our thirst for pearl-adorned jewellery shows no sign of abating, as demonstrated by Monica Vinader’s latest collaboration with Mother of Pearl and Astrid & Miyu’s newest collection. If you’re looking to get in on the action, divert your attention to Cheshire-based jewellery label Sandy Pearl’s pearl-packed personalised bracelet.
Handmade with freshwater pearls, this gold embellished bracelet is the definition of summer-ready arm candy. And by adding an initial of your choice, it just shot to the top of the list for ideal presents for friends, sisters, mums, cousins, work wives and more.
Shop Sandy Pearl Freshwater Pearl Initial Bracelet at The Drop, £30
Jack & Freda Stone & Shell Bead Bracelets
If you’ve been following the rise and rise of Y2K fashion and the ensuing popularity of jewellery trends that would have delighted our 12-year-old selves, you’ll already know that colourful beaded bracelets are back, and they’re big news for summer.
And according to Jack & Freda designer and founder Kylie Dunn, retro jewellery is best reimagined with a luxe twist. That’s why her unique take on the playful beaded bracelets is made from all-natural stone and shells, mother of pearl and colourful polymer clay.
Available in an array of vivid shades with an array of rainbow beads interspersed along the length of the bracelet, we’ll be combining them with our existing gold wrist stack for a summery multi-coloured display.
Shop Jack & Freda Stone & Shell Bead Bracelets at The Drop, £21
Muru Jewellery Mother and Child Star Bracelet
Celestial jewellery has been having a moment and Muru’s mother and child bead bracelet happens to channel the trend while also giving it a different meaning. The two-star design represents the strong bond between a mother and child, making it a timeless piece to gift whether it’s Mother’s Day or not.
Made from 18-carat gold-plated vermeil on sterling silver, not only does this bracelet look great, but Muru has teamed up with Mum’s Aid so 10% of its profits from the piece goes straight to pregnant women and new mothers who need counselling and support, which is even better.
Shop Muru Jewellery Mother and Child Star Bracelet at The Drop, £25
Cleo Magick Time Roman Numeral Bracelet
Love the look of a stacked wrist but haven’t found the right statement piece yet? This cut-out Roman numeral and cubic zirconia-studded bangle is here for you.
Reminiscent of pieces by illustrious jewellery brands such as Cartier and Bulgari, the gold-plated stainless steel bracelet is designed to remind you of the passing of time and encourage you to make the most of life.
Shop Cleo Magick Time Roman Numeral Bracelet at The Drop, £35
Formation Co The Droplet Bracelet
Love the look of a stacked wrist party but can’t be bothered with fiddling around with multiple bracelets and their tricky clasps? Formation Co’s Droplet bracelet – available at a special price exclusively on The Drop – is here to help, thanks to its clever double chain and textured charms that are inspired by water drops.
“Delicate jewellery with abstract details is a trend we can all get on board with and this bracelet is a great everyday option,” says Stylist’s acting executive fashion director Kitty McGee. “Wear yours with everything from a fine knit, jeans and sandals to a cotton maxi dress and 90s sunglasses.”
Made from 18-carat gold-plated silver, the bracelet is hypoallergenic and has a handy adjustable clasp so the fit can be customised.
Esa Evans Personalised Candy Heart Bangle
With a special price for The Drop, Esa Evans’ sweet Candy Heart Bangle is available to personalise with initials or a name up to five characters.
Perfect for stacking, the candy heart forms the clasp for the simple bracelet and measures 1.6cm high x 1.7cm wide. Based in Whitstable, the brand specifically works in stainless steel thanks to its eco-credentials and superhero levels of survival.
Shop Esa Evans Personalised Candy Heart Bangle at The Drop, £30
Florence London Signature Initial Bangle, 18ct Gold, Rose Gold, Silver
Simple, sleek bangles in precious metals are a design classic: just look at the enduring popularity of Cartier’s iconic Love bracelet. This colour-block take on the timeless trend comes courtesy of British jewellery label Florence London, with £10 off exclusively on The Drop.
Start with a bracelet base of 18 carat gold, rose gold or silver, add a glossy strip of colour (choose between red, black, grey, cream, turquoise and pink) and top with a chic initial.
Shop Florence London Signature Initial Bangle, 18ct Gold, Rose Gold, Silver at The Drop, £75
Junk Jewels Opal Starburst Charm Bracelet
From Taylor Swift to Fearne Cotton, Junk Jewels has fans in high places. Run by sisters Mollie and Zoe, the brand’s vintage-inspired styles make it easy to see why. Case in point: the brand’s opal starburst charm bracelet.
Available in gold, silver or rose gold plate, the dainty chain is set with miniature eight-point stars that are studded with iridescent opals and glisten when exposed to light.
Plus, thanks to the extendable chain, it’s designed to fit every wrist size. Got a jewellery-loving friend with a birthday on the horizon? Presented in a branded gift box, the bracelet makes the perfect present-slash-keepsake that they’ll treasure for a lot longer than flowers or chocolate.
Shop Junk Jewels Opal Starburst Charm Bracelet at The Drop, £26
The Sunshine Club Club Tropicana Pearl Custom Bracelet
Nostalgic beaded bracelets, but make them posh. “The gold-plated Club Tropicana bracelet combines two of summer’s biggest jewellery trends with freshwater pearls and brightly coloured beads, creating an adult version of our beloved childhood creations,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s beauty and fashion features director.
Made to order by founder and designer Jodie, who started The Sunshine Club during the first lockdown of 2020, these bracelets are the ideal way to add some unexpected fun to your wrist stack.
Shop The Sunshine Club Club Tropicana Pearl Custom Bracelet at The Drop, £20
Lavi and Belle London Rainbow Love Tile Bracelet
When you’re looking to brighten up your outfit, but want to keep it comfy, this stretchy bracelet with rainbow resin tiles is perfect. Not to mention it radiates all things love with its front-facing design.
Shop Lavi and Belle London Rainbow Love Tile Bracelet at The Drop, £24
Posh Totty Designs Initial Letter Charm Bracelet
Founded 16 years ago by Alice, who learned jewellery making from Mayan jewellers in Mexico, Posh Totty Designs create personalised and bespoke pieces that make for incredibly thoughtful gifts.
This letter initial bracelet features a delicate letter charm suspended on an extra fine 19cm bracelet chain and is made in their Brighton studio.
Choose from 925 sterling silver with the option of 18ct yellow gold or 18ct rose gold plating (making it suitable for those with nickel allergies).
Shop Posh Totty Designs Initial Letter Charm Bracelet at The Drop, £22.50
The Sunshine Club London Pearl Charm Bracelet
Once the domain of the Queen and Madonna circa 1984, pearl jewellery is officially back on the style radar – and we’re loving The Sunshine Club’s take. “Necklaces and bracelets like this one with slightly irregular-shaped pearls are trending right now,” agrees Stylist’s acting executive fashion director Kitty McGee.
While no two pieces are alike due to the individual nature of freshwater pearls, you can up the ante by adding up to nine letter or number charms to the bracelet, making it an ideal present for birthdays or bridesmaids.
Founder and designer Jodie started The Sunshine Club during the first lockdown in 2020, inspired by all her favourite travel destinations, but this bestselling bracelet is named after her hometown of London.
Shop The Sunshine Club London Pearl Charm Bracelet at The Drop, £25
Images: courtesy of brands