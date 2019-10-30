The best inclusive lingerie brands making beautiful bras for everyone

A good bra is like a good friend, so the saying goes: supportive, close to your heart and damn hard to find. The lingerie world can be a frustratingly restrictive place for woman – as you’ll know if you’ve ever browsed your favourite high street shop, only to discover that the underwear you’ve set your heart on is only available in a handful of sizes.

Historically, women who wear a bra size bigger than a DD cup have been particularly poorly served by lingerie brands in the UK. Only a handful of labels have faithfully catered to a wide range of body sizes and shapes (shout out Bravissimo!), while reliably sturdy bras have often lacked aesthetic appeal.

And even if you’ve never struggled to find a bra that fits, you may have felt alienated by mainstream lingerie brands. Until recently, the marketing of women’s underwear seemed to have evolved little since Wonderbra’s notorious ‘Hello, Boys’ ad in the early 90s – prioritising sexiness over support, and encouraging us to manipulate the shape of our breasts rather than embracing their natural form.