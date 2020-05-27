Best Breton tops to achieve effortless Parisian style

A Breton top is the Parisian classic that adds and immediate je ne sais quoi to any outfit. We have rounded up the best Breton to add to your wardrobe now. 

It takes time for a classic to become a classic, it must withstand years of vigorous trends and meandering tastes remaining true to its authentic aesthetic. Along with a white shirt, a camel coat, and straight leg jeans, the Breton top has managed to achieve such classic status.

Breton has become a word synonymous with simple but serious French style. The low-key wardrobe staple has a perennially chic appeal that has ensured the popularity of this classic striped top has never wavered.

First worn in 1858 by the navy in Brittany, these nautical stripes were named after the region they were first created in. From such humble beginnings the Breton top went on to star in some of fashion’s most iconic wardrobes: Coco Chanel wore hers with masculine tailored trousers, Brigitte Bardot styled hers with capri pants and ballet pumps, Kate Middleton likes her with neat skinny jeans and loafers. 

Audrey Hepburn packs a sartorial punch in Funny Girl with her Breton top.
Kate Middleton is often seen in the French classic.

As much as Breton has been purposed by some of the world’s most stylish women, it has had the same appeal with men. Kurt Cobain wore his Breton with jeans and busted up Converse trainers, James Dean drank milk in his, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol were constantly in a variety of Breton tops. 

James Dean proves that the Breton is not just limited to T-shirt styles.
Artist Pablo Picasso was a favourite of the classic style.

A true Breton top is boxy in shape, long-sleeved and with a slashed neckline but the French classic now has an even broader spectrum to add to your wardrobe. From coloured Breton to T-shirt styles, these pieces will be your effortlessly cool essentials to wear now and forever. 

