Best Breton tops to achieve effortless Parisian style

It takes time for a classic to become a classic, it must withstand years of vigorous trends and meandering tastes remaining true to its authentic aesthetic. Along with a white shirt, a camel coat, and straight leg jeans, the Breton top has managed to achieve such classic status.

Breton has become a word synonymous with simple but serious French style. The low-key wardrobe staple has a perennially chic appeal that has ensured the popularity of this classic striped top has never wavered.

First worn in 1858 by the navy in Brittany, these nautical stripes were named after the region they were first created in. From such humble beginnings the Breton top went on to star in some of fashion’s most iconic wardrobes: Coco Chanel wore hers with masculine tailored trousers, Brigitte Bardot styled hers with capri pants and ballet pumps, Kate Middleton likes her with neat skinny jeans and loafers.