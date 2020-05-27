Best Breton tops to achieve effortless Parisian style

A Breton top is the Parisian classic that adds and immediate je ne sais quoi to any outfit. We have rounded up the best Breton to add to your wardrobe now.
It takes time for a classic to become a classic, it must withstand years of vigorous trends and meandering tastes remaining true to its authentic aesthetic. Along with a white shirt, a camel coat, and straight leg jeans, the Breton top has managed to achieve such classic status.
Breton has become a word synonymous with simple but serious French style. The low-key wardrobe staple has a perennially chic appeal that has ensured the popularity of this classic striped top has never wavered.
First worn in 1858 by the navy in Brittany, these nautical stripes were named after the region they were first created in. From such humble beginnings the Breton top went on to star in some of fashion’s most iconic wardrobes: Coco Chanel wore hers with masculine tailored trousers, Brigitte Bardot styled hers with capri pants and ballet pumps, Kate Middleton likes her with neat skinny jeans and loafers.
You may also like
Normal People: 8 Marianne-inspired black summer dresses
As much as Breton has been purposed by some of the world’s most stylish women, it has had the same appeal with men. Kurt Cobain wore his Breton with jeans and busted up Converse trainers, James Dean drank milk in his, Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol were constantly in a variety of Breton tops.
You may also like
The most beautiful organza pieces to to shop for the summer
A true Breton top is boxy in shape, long-sleeved and with a slashed neckline but the French classic now has an even broader spectrum to add to your wardrobe. From coloured Breton to T-shirt styles, these pieces will be your effortlessly cool essentials to wear now and forever.
KIN
This oversized style will look great with your black denim cut off shorts, chic sunnies and chunky black sandals. The perfect lazy summer weekend look.
Maison Labiche
Maison Labiche is a French brand that has experimented with the classic Breton (and simple tees) with cute embroided slogan’s and symbols for a contemporary twist on the style.
Ganni
This hot red style will look great tucked into high waisted denim jeans and all white canvas trainers. For a high summer look trade out your denim for linen shorts.
Play Comme Des Garcon
Breton. But make it fashion, this Play Comme Des Garcon stripe top is in every fashion editors wardrobe armory. Invest now love forever.
La Ligne
La Ligne was in part started by former Vogue editors (I told you it had the fash pack’s seal of approval) The Breton is a wardrobe staple, up there with your trench coat and jeans.
Arket
If you already own a classic navy or black striped Breton, why not mix it up for summer a go for green. Wear with casual chino’s and your white trainers for a simple yet stylish off-duty look.
Seasalt
Channel those sailor vibes in this nautical style; wear with your white denim and tan sandals for the perfect British summer time look.
Boden
This lightweight jersey Breton is a great layering piece. Wear under your shacket for the perfect style solution for those changeable weather days.
Saint James
Favourite of Alexa Chung Saint James knows how to do the Breton. With multiple different styles on offer the ‘Meridame’ is our favourite; it’s thick heavy duty cotton is made to last, go up a size for a more slouchy look.
Cos
Play around with this traditional style with by trying this contrasting collar tee from fashion fave Cos. Wear with your denims and a colour pop sandals in a primary colour to continue the trend from head to toe.
Images: Courtesy of brands / Getty