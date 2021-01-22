A bright, bold blazer is the answer to making any winter outfit instantly more exciting.
Lockdown 3.0 needs some positive vibes to brighten up the dark, wintry days and this is where bright, bold blazers come into play. Wear the rainbow (one colour a time) with a statement-making hero item that’ll never let you down in the outfit department.
The blazer is one of those key items that can be found on every runway, each and every season no matter the year. Making any outfit – from jeans and a T-shirt to a midi dress or skirt – look instantly more polished. They even make laid-back joggers and trainers look more luxe.
It’s easy to rely on darker colours during the colder months but why save all the fun shades for summer? Injecting bright colours into your everyday outfit is a simple way to feel slightly more joyful, so embrace it.
One of the best features of the blazer? It manages to make any outfit appear more pulled together, gives the illusion you’ve put serious thought into your look (with minimal effort), and always looks chic. Add to this a splash of colour and you get a fail-safe combination.
Whichever colour you choose, we’ve created a rainbow of blazers (from red to violet) for you to scroll through. Keep going until the end to reach the pot of gold.
Shop best bright blazers
Jigsaw blazer
Linen blazers – when cleverly layered – can become a winter hero item. The light material will work with thicker jumpers if you stick to darker shades like this rich red version from Jigsaw.
Arket blazer
The peachy colour of this blazer might scream summer but the thicker wool fabric makes it perfect for winter, too. Wear it as a statement suit with the matching tailored trousers.
Joseph blazer
Hello, sunshine! This sunny yellow blazer from Joseph is the answer to dreary day dressing. Wear yours with a white T-shirt and mom jeans with loafers.
French Connection blazer
Pantone’s Colour of the Year ‘Illuminating’ yellow was chosen to help uplift moods. Try it out with this French Connection blazer and team with cosy grey knitwear.
Shop Adisa neon boyfriend blazer at French Connection, £44 (previously £145)
Zara blazer
Boosting big Chanel vibes with the boucle material, this green blazer will bring joy to even the simplest of outfits. Try it out with dusty pink because, trust us, it works.
Monki blazer
Tick off the mint choc chip mini trend by pairing this grid print blazer with a tan jumper and jeans. As soon as it gets to spring, try it out with the matching mini skirt.
Boss blazer
If you buy a Boss blazer, we can almost guarantee it’ll take pride of place in your wardrobe forever. The dreamy fit and timeless shape are all part of the premium package.
& Other Stories blazer
How gorgeous is this dusty blue hue? Mix it with other pastel colours to step into spring ahead of schedule – anything goes this year.
Shop structured single button blazer at & Other Stories, £95
American Vintage blazer
This colour is one that works just as well with dark and neutral shades as it does with brights. Try mixing it with buttery yellow, mint green and pastel pink.
Shop Babarum blazer at American Vintage, £115 previously £230)
Reiss blazer
If you like a slim fit blazer, Reiss is the place to go. Normally in an office 9-5? You’ll end up wearing this in the future with a roll neck top and heels. (Remember them?).
The Frankie Shop blazer
Love an oversized silhouette? Look to New York-born brand The Frankie Shop. Simple, effortless separates create a timeless capsule wardrobe you’ll want to look after and this blazer is the starting point.
Shop Pernille boy blazer in pink at The Frankie Shop, £208.60
Opening image: Getty
Images: courtesy of brands