All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Broderie anglaise is to summer what strawberries and cream are to Wimbledon: a no-brainer. These are our favourite dresses to shop now.
The sun might have decided to stow her hat away for now, but when she slots it firmly back atop her head, it pays to consider what you might wear to bask in her glory.
While there is no doubt a fleet of perfectly fine frocks already lining the inner sanctum of your wardrobe, there’s one style of dress that particularly screams “Summer!” And that’s a broderie anglaise dress.
Not only is the warm weather-ready fabric proffered in an array of styles and colourways, but this is a nostalgically summery style of dress.
All they need, stylistically speaking, is a pair of cat-eye sunglasses (when in doubt, channel Grace Kelly) and a pair of woven sandals for a look that will threaten to outshine even the sun once she begins twinkling again.
AllSaints Gen broderie dress
This high-neck asymmetrical dress is the ultimate summer frock for two reasons: it can be worn with chunky sandals for a daytime picnic or with heels for a simple slip into nighttime.
Me + Em broderie maxi dress
The bright and popping orange of this midi-length broderie anglaise dress is a surefire way to embrace a healthy helping of sartorial vitamin C during the warmer months.
Asos Edition Curve V-neck broderie midi dress
Now that wedding season is fast approaching, it pays to invest in dresses that pack a punch, and this Asos midi does just that.
Lindex midi dress
A smock dress is the simple way to get dressed during the warmer months. Simply slip over your head with your favourite and comfiest pair of shoes, et voila.
Na-Kd broderie anglaise wrap dress
Simple enough for a day on the beach that swiftly becomes an evening in the bar, this scarlet-coloured mini dress is a serious win for broderie dress lovers.
Self-Portrait khaki broderie anglaise dress
What Self-Portrait doesn’t know about dresses, frankly, isn’t worth knowing and this easy-peasy khaki mini dress is proof. Wear with a pair of chunky boots and some tortoiseshell sunnies for daytime.
Delfi Collective Gia dress
A mini dress worthy of being debuted this summer, this Delfi Collective white frock is crying out to be paired with some wedged espadrilles and a sun-kissed glow.
Warehouse petite broderie drawstring dress
The perfect dress for the in-between days where dressing feels like too much to ask, this Warehouse broderie dress is simply a total winner.
Seafolly broderie maxi dress
A simple black dress isn’t just for Christmas, it’s for summer too. Pair this pretty maxi dress with your favourite sandals and some colourful beads for a holiday look of dreams.
Shop Seafolly broderie maxi dress at John Lewis & Partners, £115
Mint Velvet khaki broderie dress
Now that returns to the office look increasingly likely, embrace the delicacy of this sage green broderie mini, which just needs white nails and a pair of pretty sandals to really pop.
Coast plus-size tiered broderie dress
Inject fun and zesty bursts of colour into this tiered Coast midi dress, which just needs to be paired with some knee-high boots for a ready-to-go get-up.
Images: courtesy of brands