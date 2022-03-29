The sun might have decided to stow her hat away for now, but when she slots it firmly back atop her head, it pays to consider what you might wear to bask in her glory.

While there is no doubt a fleet of perfectly fine frocks already lining the inner sanctum of your wardrobe, there’s one style of dress that particularly screams “Summer!” And that’s a broderie anglaise dress.

Not only is the warm weather-ready fabric proffered in an array of styles and colourways, but this is a nostalgically summery style of dress that is to summer what strawberries and cream are to Wimbledon: a no-brainer.