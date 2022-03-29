11 best broderie anglaise dresses for spring 2022

11 broderie anglaise dresses that are perfect for when the sun returns

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Broderie anglaise is to summer what strawberries and cream are to Wimbledon: a no-brainer. These are our favourite dresses to shop now.

The sun might have decided to stow her hat away for now, but when she slots it firmly back atop her head, it pays to consider what you might wear to bask in her glory.

While there is no doubt a fleet of perfectly fine frocks already lining the inner sanctum of your wardrobe, there’s one style of dress that particularly screams “Summer!” And that’s a broderie anglaise dress.

Not only is the warm weather-ready fabric proffered in an array of styles and colourways, but this is a nostalgically summery style of dress that is to summer what strawberries and cream are to Wimbledon: a no-brainer.

All they need, stylistically speaking, is a pair of cat-eye sunglasses (when in doubt, channel Grace Kelly) and a pair of woven sandals for a look that will threaten to outshine even the sun once she begins twinkling again. 

  • AllSaints Gen broderie dress

    11 best broderie anglaise dresses for spring 2022
    AllSaints Gen broderie dress

    This high-neck asymmetrical dress is the ultimate summer frock for two reasons: it can be worn with chunky sandals for a daytime picnic or with heels for a simple slip into nighttime.

    Shop AllSaints Gen broderie dress, £249

    BUY NOW

  • Me + Em broderie maxi dress

    11 best broderie anglaise dresses for spring 2022
    Me + Em broderie maxi dress

    The bright and popping orange of this midi-length broderie anglaise dress is a surefire way to embrace a healthy helping of sartorial vitamin C during the warmer months.

    Shop Me + Em broderie maxi dress, £275

    BUY NOW

  • Asos Edition Curve V-neck broderie midi dress

    11 best broderie anglaise dresses for spring 2022
    Asos Edition Curve V-neck broderie midi dress

    Now that wedding season is fast approaching, it pays to invest in dresses that pack a punch, and this Asos midi does just that.

    Shop Asos Edition Curve V-neck broderie midi dress, £140

    BUY NOW

  • Lindex midi dress

    11 best broderie anglaise dresses for spring 2022
    Lindex midi dress

    A smock dress is the simple way to get dressed during the warmer months. Simply slip over your head with your favourite and comfiest pair of shoes, et voila. 

    Shop Lindex midi dress, £59.99

    BUY NOW

  • Na-Kd broderie anglaise wrap dress

    11 best broderie anglaise dresses for spring 2022
    Na-Kd broderie anglaise wrap dress

    Simple enough for a day on the beach that swiftly becomes an evening in the bar, this scarlet-coloured mini dress is a serious win for broderie dress lovers.

    Shop Na-Kd broderie anglaise wrap dress at Asos, £20

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive a free guide to the 101 Female Authors Everyone Should Have On Their Bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article