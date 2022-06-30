There are few things more synonymous with summer fashion than broderie anglaise – a perennial that is as deserving as SPF of a place in your warm weather arsenal.

But forget the floor-sweeping midi and maxi silhouettes that have dominated the virtual shelves in recent years and, instead, opt for a thigh-skimming, barely-there mini, which will provide all of the chic that broderie anglaise offers without feeling restrictive or swaddling.

For if broderie anglaise offers a touch of sensibility to a summertime outfit, then embracing the detailing in a flirty mini silhouette imparts just the right level of fun and playfulness. After all, who needs to be hoisting up their hems or dragging their lengths through the mud during the warmest months of the year?