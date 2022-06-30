Summer fashion 2022: best broderie anglaise mini dresses

Broderie anglaise is everyone’s favourite detailing – we’re loving it most on these 11 mini dresses

Posted by for Fashion

Everybody’s favourite summer detailing needn’t be reserved solely for floor-sweeping maxi dresses or calf-skimming midi dresses; instead, embrace broderie anglaise mini dresses for the crème de la crème of your summer styling this year.

There are few things more synonymous with summer fashion than broderie anglaise – a perennial that is as deserving as SPF of a place in your warm weather arsenal.

But forget the floor-sweeping midi and maxi silhouettes that have dominated the virtual shelves in recent years and, instead, opt for a thigh-skimming, barely-there mini, which will provide all of the chic that broderie anglaise offers without feeling restrictive or swaddling. 

For if broderie anglaise offers a touch of sensibility to a summertime outfit, then embracing the detailing in a flirty mini silhouette imparts just the right level of fun and playfulness. After all, who needs to be hoisting up their hems or dragging their lengths through the mud during the warmest months of the year?

Whether there’s a wedding creeping up on your warm weather schedule or a friend’s summer soiree inching closer each day, there’s a broderie anglaise mini dress to suit all tastes and styles that will offer just the right amount of sugar and sweet. These are 11 of our favourites.

  • AllSaints Irina broderie mini dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best broderie anglaise mini dresses
    AllSaints Irina broderie mini dress

    What AllSaints doesn’t know about forever dresses isn’t worth knowing, and this floaty mini dress is proof. Wear with flatform sandals and statement sunnies for a true winning summer look.

    Shop AllSaints Irina broderie mini dress, £199

  • Never Fully Dressed broderie mini dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best broderie anglaise mini dresses
    Never Fully Dressed broderie mini dress

    Never Fully Dressed’s legion of dresses mean there’s something to suit every body and every style. We’ll be complimenting this emerald green number with bright bursts of fuchsia pink and red to really make it pop for summer. 

    Shop Never Fully Dressed broderie mini dress, £99

  • Hush Cate broderie dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best broderie anglaise mini dresses
    Hush Cate broderie dress

    Hush’s broderie-detailed throw-on is perfect for the warmer days; simply pair with lashings of whimsical silver jewellery and enjoy the bohemian energy of this mini.

    Shop Hush Cate broderie dress, £75

  • Nobody's Child Emily broderie mini dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best broderie anglaise mini dresses
    Nobody's Child Emily broderie mini dress

    A splash of pink is the perfect way to embrace broderie anglaise minis, if crisp white isn’t quite to your tastes. Wear it with your favourite gold jewellery for optimal style points.

    Shop Nobody’s Child Emily broderie mini dress, £65

  • Benetton short broderie anglaise dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best broderie anglaise mini dresses
    Benetton short broderie anglaise dress

    Summer means one thing in the style stakes and one thing only: colour. Embrace bright bursts of zesty hues in the form of dresses, which are the simplest way to wear them. Simply throw on and go.

    Shop Benetton short broderie anglaise dress, £41.95

  • Asos Design Curve puff-sleeve broderie mini dress

    Summer fashion 2022: best broderie anglaise mini dresses
    Asos Design Curve puff-sleeve broderie mini dress

    Little black dresses don’t just shine during the winter months, they’re also style stars during summer. A case in point is this crocheted broderie mini, which ought to be a summer style stalwart.

    Shop Asos Design Curve puff-sleeve broderie mini dress, £42

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

