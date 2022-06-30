All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Everybody’s favourite summer detailing needn’t be reserved solely for floor-sweeping maxi dresses or calf-skimming midi dresses; instead, embrace broderie anglaise mini dresses for the crème de la crème of your summer styling this year.
There are few things more synonymous with summer fashion than broderie anglaise – a perennial that is as deserving as SPF of a place in your warm weather arsenal.
But forget the floor-sweeping midi and maxi silhouettes that have dominated the virtual shelves in recent years and, instead, opt for a thigh-skimming, barely-there mini, which will provide all of the chic that broderie anglaise offers without feeling restrictive or swaddling.
For if broderie anglaise offers a touch of sensibility to a summertime outfit, then embracing the detailing in a flirty mini silhouette imparts just the right level of fun and playfulness. After all, who needs to be hoisting up their hems or dragging their lengths through the mud during the warmest months of the year?
Whether there’s a wedding creeping up on your warm weather schedule or a friend’s summer soiree inching closer each day, there’s a broderie anglaise mini dress to suit all tastes and styles that will offer just the right amount of sugar and sweet. These are 11 of our favourites.
AllSaints Irina broderie mini dress
What AllSaints doesn’t know about forever dresses isn’t worth knowing, and this floaty mini dress is proof. Wear with flatform sandals and statement sunnies for a true winning summer look.
Never Fully Dressed broderie mini dress
Never Fully Dressed’s legion of dresses mean there’s something to suit every body and every style. We’ll be complimenting this emerald green number with bright bursts of fuchsia pink and red to really make it pop for summer.
Hush Cate broderie dress
Hush’s broderie-detailed throw-on is perfect for the warmer days; simply pair with lashings of whimsical silver jewellery and enjoy the bohemian energy of this mini.
Nobody's Child Emily broderie mini dress
A splash of pink is the perfect way to embrace broderie anglaise minis, if crisp white isn’t quite to your tastes. Wear it with your favourite gold jewellery for optimal style points.
Mango embroidered detail dress
For the days when deciding on an outfit is just not an option, Mango’s delicately broderie-detailed dress is a no-brainer. Pair with trainers for daytime and sandals for evening time.
Self-Portrait khaki broderie mini dress
Khaki is an underrated colour in the warmer months; simply pair with brown woven accessories and gold jewellery to really allow your sun-kissed skin sing.
H&M broderie anglaise cotton dress
Cotton is a perfect material for summertime, thanks to its ability to allow the skin to breathe during the warmer months.
& Other Stories crochet collar mini dress
Clogs are the shoe of the summer and there’s very little they’ll look better paired with than this crochet collared mini dress.
Rixo Solana dress
Rixo’s fit-and-flare white broderie dress is perfect for wearing all summer long with minimal effort required from you, the wearer.
Benetton short broderie anglaise dress
Summer means one thing in the style stakes and one thing only: colour. Embrace bright bursts of zesty hues in the form of dresses, which are the simplest way to wear them. Simply throw on and go.
Asos Design Curve puff-sleeve broderie mini dress
Little black dresses don’t just shine during the winter months, they’re also style stars during summer. A case in point is this crocheted broderie mini, which ought to be a summer style stalwart.
Images: courtesy of brands.