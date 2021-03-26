Broderie anglaise tops and blouses are the elegant update to any pair of jeans for spring

The timeless broderie anglaise blouse will update jeans for spring, as well as shorts come summer. 

Synonymous with Parisian style, broderie anglaise is one of those trends that holds the innate power to stay relevant across all seasons; for years, decades and even centuries. Dating back as far as the 16th century, the cut-out embroidered fabric – often in a floral pattern – was largely used for nightwear. Now, brands including Isabel Marant and Zimmermann have weaved the intricate material into so many of their collections that they’ve become renowned as the destination for broderie anglaise blouses, tops and shirts. 

Spotted on the spring/summer 2021 runway, Christian Dior honed in on blouses, dresses and waistcoats in the summery fabric, and it’s making us so ready for warm, summery days. 

Christian Dior spring/summer 2021 blouse
Christian Dior spring/summer 2021 blouse
Christian Dior spring/summer 2021 dress
Christian Dior spring/summer 2021 dress

French girl chic is easy to achieve if you stick to broderie anglaise styles, and they’re the effortless way to update any pair of jeans in your existing wardrobe for spring. As the temperatures rise, swap for shorts and lace-up-the-leg sandals for a new season uniform that’ll never fail in the outfit department. 

These are the best broderie anglaise blouses, tops and shirts to give that certain je ne sais quoi to your spring wardrobe. 

Shop best broderie anglaise blouses

  • Mango blouse

    Mango blouse
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: Mango

    Ticking off so many new season trends in one package, this lilac beauty is the pastel, ruffled item your spring wardrobe is calling out for. Try it out with pastel denim.

    Shop lace panel blouse at Mango, £35.99

    BUY NOW

  • Noa Noa blouse

    Noa Noa blouse
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: Noa Noa

    Imagine this blouse on a warm day with nothing but a skirt, sandals and a straw bag. Summer, we’re ready for you!

    Shop Noa Noa broderie anglaise blouse at Amazon Fashion, £112

    BUY NOW

  • La Redoute blouse

    La Redoute blouse
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: La Redoute

    Bringing all the Parisian vibes, this effortless shirt by French brand La Redoute is a winner. Try it out with light-wash denim and platform sandals when the weather warms up.

    Shop cotton ruffled blouse at La Redoute, £42

    BUY NOW

  • Y.A.S blouse

    Y.A.S top
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: Y.A.S

    For a subtle touch of embroidery, opt for this black blouse by Y.A.S. It’ll look just as good with jeans for now as it will with a slip skirt and mules for summer soirées. 

    Shop Y.A.S high neck blouse at Asos, £55

    BUY NOW

  • Sézane blouse

    Sézane blouse
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: Sézane

    A summer dream; this Clarence blouse by French brand Sézane is a hero item not to miss. Imagine it with tailored wide-leg trousers and sleek white trainers. 

    Shop Clarence blouse at Sézane, £90

    BUY NOW

  • Zara top

    Zara top
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: Zara

    Add this cropped, dusty pink, puff sleeved top to any pair of high-waisted jeans and it’ll be your go-to uniform for spring. Add golden jewellery to the mix and you’ve got a look that’ll never fail. 

    Shop crop cutout embroidered top at Zara, £25.99

    BUY NOW

  • Üterque shirt

    Üterque shirt
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: Üterque

    For a fresh feel, opt for this oversized shirt from Zara’s sister brand, Üterque. Keep it tonal and wear with cream, beige and tan shades. 

    Shop shirt with embroidery at Üterque, £90

    BUY NOW

  • Zimmermann blouse

    Zimmermann blouse
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: Zimmermann
    The Australian brand is known for its summer offerings and this blouse is one you’ll bring back out year after year. Get the full Zimmerman look with soft, printed shorts.

    BUY NOW

  • Ba&sh top

    ba&sh top
    Best broderie anglaise blouses: ba&sh

    Created by two best friends, French brand Ba&sh is a destination for pieces you’ll want to cherish for a lifetime. Livening up any pair of jeans you own, this ruffle shirt is a thing of beauty. 

    Shop Birkin shirt at Ba&sh, £175

    BUY NOW

