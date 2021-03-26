The timeless broderie anglaise blouse will update jeans for spring, as well as shorts come summer.
Synonymous with Parisian style, broderie anglaise is one of those trends that holds the innate power to stay relevant across all seasons; for years, decades and even centuries. Dating back as far as the 16th century, the cut-out embroidered fabric – often in a floral pattern – was largely used for nightwear. Now, brands including Isabel Marant and Zimmermann have weaved the intricate material into so many of their collections that they’ve become renowned as the destination for broderie anglaise blouses, tops and shirts.
Spotted on the spring/summer 2021 runway, Christian Dior honed in on blouses, dresses and waistcoats in the summery fabric, and it’s making us so ready for warm, summery days.
French girl chic is easy to achieve if you stick to broderie anglaise styles, and they’re the effortless way to update any pair of jeans in your existing wardrobe for spring. As the temperatures rise, swap for shorts and lace-up-the-leg sandals for a new season uniform that’ll never fail in the outfit department.
These are the best broderie anglaise blouses, tops and shirts to give that certain je ne sais quoi to your spring wardrobe.
Shop best broderie anglaise blouses
H&M blouse
The attention to detail on this high street top is exquisite. The tie cuffs, ruffle shoulders and scalloped hemline means this top can do no wrong. Merci, H&M.
French Connection blouse
Giving a fresh new feel to the standard white shirt, this cut-out style is asking to be worn with wide-leg trousers and strappy sandals.
Shop Agee anglaise blouse at French Connection, £44 (previously £65)
Isabel Marant blouse
The OG of the best broderie blouses, Isabel Marant proves they’re a staple buy instead of a passing fad. Get this delicate, ruffled blouse in black or white.
Shop Isabel Marant Getlyia broderie-anglaise blouse at Matches, £670
Mango blouse
Ticking off so many new season trends in one package, this lilac beauty is the pastel, ruffled item your spring wardrobe is calling out for. Try it out with pastel denim.
Noa Noa blouse
Imagine this blouse on a warm day with nothing but a skirt, sandals and a straw bag. Summer, we’re ready for you!
Shop Noa Noa broderie anglaise blouse at Amazon Fashion, £112
La Redoute blouse
Bringing all the Parisian vibes, this effortless shirt by French brand La Redoute is a winner. Try it out with light-wash denim and platform sandals when the weather warms up.
Y.A.S blouse
For a subtle touch of embroidery, opt for this black blouse by Y.A.S. It’ll look just as good with jeans for now as it will with a slip skirt and mules for summer soirées.
Sézane blouse
A summer dream; this Clarence blouse by French brand Sézane is a hero item not to miss. Imagine it with tailored wide-leg trousers and sleek white trainers.
Zara top
Add this cropped, dusty pink, puff sleeved top to any pair of high-waisted jeans and it’ll be your go-to uniform for spring. Add golden jewellery to the mix and you’ve got a look that’ll never fail.
Üterque shirt
For a fresh feel, opt for this oversized shirt from Zara’s sister brand, Üterque. Keep it tonal and wear with cream, beige and tan shades.
Zimmermann blouseThe Australian brand is known for its summer offerings and this blouse is one you’ll bring back out year after year. Get the full Zimmerman look with soft, printed shorts.
Ba&sh top
Created by two best friends, French brand Ba&sh is a destination for pieces you’ll want to cherish for a lifetime. Livening up any pair of jeans you own, this ruffle shirt is a thing of beauty.
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands