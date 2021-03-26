Synonymous with Parisian style, broderie anglaise is one of those trends that holds the innate power to stay relevant across all seasons; for years, decades and even centuries. Dating back as far as the 16th century, the cut-out embroidered fabric – often in a floral pattern – was largely used for nightwear. Now, brands including Isabel Marant and Zimmermann have weaved the intricate material into so many of their collections that they’ve become renowned as the destination for broderie anglaise blouses, tops and shirts.

Spotted on the spring/summer 2021 runway, Christian Dior honed in on blouses, dresses and waistcoats in the summery fabric, and it’s making us so ready for warm, summery days.