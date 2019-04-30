10 unexpectedbly chic belt bags to elevate your style
Think that bum bags are strictly festival attire only? Think again. A generation of luxe belt bags are here to prove that hands-free can still be ultra-chic.
There were two things we thought strictly only belonged at Glastonbury: bucket hats and bum bags. Then Fendi gave bucket hats a catwalk-approved makeover and, thanks to the attention of fashion powerhouses from Burberry to Loewe, bum bags were quick to follow suit.
Thanks to streamlined, minimalist designs that are a far cry from the tourist staple, the simple bum bag has been elevated to new heights of chic.
Grab one of these new, grown-up styles for a summer wardrobe refresh. Think structured purses complete with luxe leather and delicate straps for a new twist on hands-free accessorising.
Stylish and practical – what’s not to love?
Cos
This streamlined style strikes the perfect balance between cool and chic, making it the perfect piece to belt over buttoned-through blazer or oversized cardigan.
Ganni
Stockholm-based brand Ganni’s designs always exude laidback Scandi street style, and this colourful design is no exception. This jewel-toned hue is the perfect piece to add interest to a timeless trench coat through spring or a white linen dress come summer.
Burberry
The belt bag has had an ultra-luxe makeover thanks to the attention of British heritage brand Burberry.
Shop Burberry Envelope quilted-leather belt bag at Matches Fashion, £690
Topshop
Wandler
Zara
Images: courtesy of brands