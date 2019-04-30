10 unexpectedbly chic belt bags to elevate your style

There were two things we thought strictly only belonged at Glastonbury: bucket hats and bum bags. Then Fendi gave bucket hats a catwalk-approved makeover and, thanks to the attention of fashion powerhouses from Burberry to Loewe, bum bags were quick to follow suit.

Thanks to streamlined, minimalist designs that are a far cry from the tourist staple, the simple bum bag has been elevated to new heights of chic.

Grab one of these new, grown-up styles for a summer wardrobe refresh. Think structured purses complete with luxe leather and delicate straps for a new twist on hands-free accessorising.

Stylish and practical – what’s not to love?