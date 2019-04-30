Fashion

10 unexpectedbly chic belt bags to elevate your style

Stylist Fashion Team
Think that bum bags are strictly festival attire only? Think again. A generation of luxe belt bags are here to prove that hands-free can still be ultra-chic. 

There were two things we thought strictly only belonged at Glastonbury: bucket hats and bum bags. Then Fendi gave bucket hats a catwalk-approved makeover and, thanks to the attention of fashion powerhouses from Burberry to Loewe, bum bags were quick to follow suit. 

Thanks to streamlined, minimalist designs that are a far cry from the tourist staple, the simple bum bag has been elevated to new heights of chic. 

Grab one of these new, grown-up styles for a summer wardrobe refresh. Think structured purses complete with luxe leather and delicate straps for a new twist on hands-free accessorising.

Stylish and practical – what’s not to love?

  • Cos

    This streamlined style strikes the perfect balance between cool and chic, making it the perfect piece to belt over buttoned-through blazer or oversized cardigan. 

    Shop Cos leather belt bag, £89

